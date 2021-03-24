Cowboys News: Wednesday is safety day at The Star, Broaddus’ pet cats revealed

The secondary is still the primary story in Dallas. Continuing a week that started with safety Keanu Neal being brought into the Cowboys fold, the team sent two representatives to Tuscaloosa for (ostensibly) an up-close look at one of the hottest cornerback prospects in next month’s draft. And, oh yeah, two more free agent safeties arrive in Dallas on Wednesday for their one-on-one meetings. Will the club sign one of them? Could they sign both of them?

All the defensive rebuilding forces one outlet to ask whether it’s necessary, given the offense’s firepower. Two of the big road-graders play hero to a local bullying victim, a former Cowboys special teams star wants to keep shining in a new NFL city, and Dallas is making moves- albeit microscopic ones- in the latest set of power rankings. All that, plus exploring a sack master’s chances at being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, the league reveals plans for draft day festivities, and we’re talking pet cats and mocks. Here’s the News and Notes.

Cowboys 2021 free agency: Damontae Kazee or Malik Hooker, why not sign both? :: Blogging the Boys

Link With news that free agent safeties Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker are scheduled to visit The Star on Wednesday, fans have been trying to decide for themselves which is the better of the two. But does it have to be one or the other? Compare their combined stats to those of the recent Byron Jones/Xavier Woods tandem, and the numbers may surprise you.

Surtain wows at Alabama pro day with Cowboys staff looking on :: Cowboys Wire

Link Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and vice president of player personnel Will McClay were in Tuscaloosa for a first-hand look at the cornerback many are projecting to go to Dallas with the tenth overall selection in this year's draft. Patrick Surtain II put on a show, turning in eye-popping numbers across the board.

Connor Williams surprises fellow bullied child :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys' fourth-year big man reached out to help a Metroplex boy walk a little bit taller from now on. Connor Williams and offensive linemate Connor McGovern teamed up to treat a Plano middle schooler who had been the victim of recent bullying. Williams revealed that he, too, had been bullied in school. "I just wanted to reach out and help the kid in whatever way I could."

Mock Draft Roundup: Cowboys shipped interesting collection of OT, CB :: Cowboys Wire

Link Check out who the experts think the Cowboys will take at 10. Many of these picks were made before the news of Caleb Farley's back; he still shows up in several mocks. Look for many of the usual suspects, but keep an eye out for who thinks the Cowboys can land Florida TE Kyle Pitts, who forecasts Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell will drop to Dallas, and which surprise lineman Bucky Brooks sees wearing the star.

Super Bowl recipe: Can the Dallas Cowboys prioritize offense and win? :: The Landry Hat

Link As the Cowboys continue their defensive rebuild, it begs the question: how good does the Dallas defense have to be? If Dak Prescott and the high-potential offense can outscore most teams, is that a solid enough recipe for success? A look at the past two Super Bowl champs shows that being "very good AND balanced" might be the real key.

Bryan Broaddus's 'pet cats' in the 2021 NFL Draft :: 105.3 The Fan

Link The former scout and longtime Cowboys insider shared his draft-day darlings with the crew at 105.3 The Fan. Among his picks, several safeties: Richie Grant (Central Florida), Tyree Gillespie (Missouri), and the linebacker-who-may-end-up-a-safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame). Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir also makes the list, as do defensive tackles Alim McNeill (North Carolina State) and Levi Onwuzurike (Washington).

What the Cowboys need: From cornerback to backup QB, seven positions to make changes :: The Athletic

Link In a rundown of areas that the Cowboys need to address, Jon Machota ticks off every single position on the defensive side of the ball. But there are some offensive to-do items, as well. Offensive tackle and backup quarterback are two positions that proved to be of extreme importance in 2020.

NFL Power Rankings: Browns, Patriots up in free agency; Bears slip :: NFL.com

Link Nothing to see here, Cowboys Nation. After a relatively quiet kickoff to free agency, Dallas moves up just one spot from No. 22 to 21 in this set of rankings. That's one notch behind New England and (ahem) two behind Washington.

L.P. Ladouceur thankful for time with Dallas Cowboys, but he's not done :: ESPN

Link The 16-year veteran is the last active player in the league to have played for Bill Parcells, but he says he wants to continue his long-snapping career. Ladouceur, who just turned 40, is sticking to his normal offseason workout program. "[M]y body feels great. I feel like I can do this, give it a good shot and I can definitely help a club."

State Your Case: What are DeMarcus Ware's first-ballot chances in 2022? :: SI.com

Link Former Cowboys sack master DeMarcus Ware will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. Will he be a first-ballot shoo-in? Clark Judge points out that he has the credentials. And there's really no other "slam-dunk" among the first-year candidates. But some believe it's become too easy to get into Canton on the first vote.

NFL reveals plans for 2021 draft in Cleveland with select fans in attendance :: ESPN

Link This year's draft will feature live fans in attendance once again. The league has announced its protocols for draft weekend in Cleveland, which will include fully-vaccinated and masked "ambassadors" representing each team in the front row of the audience.

