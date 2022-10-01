Cowboys News: How to watch, why to watch, what to watch for on Sunday

Entering Week 4, there’s history at stake for Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush. Now 3-0 as a starter, he could become the first quarterback for Dallas to win their first four NFL starts. Part of his success can be credited to wide receiver Noah Brown, who is making headlines of his own as a veteran stepping up into a real receiver role for the Cowboys.

On the defensive side, Dan Quinn’s unit hasn’t put up the turnover totals from 2021 but the sack numbers are much higher, showing how versatile this defense can be as they get better week by week. For Washington, they have plenty of defensive talent themselves. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated how strong the Commanders front seven is, and noted how containing them will be key.

Gentlemen’s wagers between notable representatives NFC East rivals, how to follow the game and the unanimous staff writers pick for the contest Sunday in the latest News and Notes.

The Cowboys (2-1) take on the Commanders (1-2) at AT&T Stadium Sunday. Find all the ways to follow the second divisional matchup in a row for Dallas.

Ahead of Dallas-Washington, Ben Grimaldi breaks down all to know for the contest. From another matchup with Carson Wentz to the trash talking from 2021, there’s plenty to focus on when the Commanders come to town Sunday.

Especially this season, there’s plenty to be settled when the Cowboys take on the Eagles. Adding to the spice, former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant and rapper Meek Mill made a bet about the looming contest.

The two are putting $20,000 on the game after a quick conversation on Twitter to add to the stakes.

The Cowboys staff writers are in agreement about the team’s matchup with the Commanders. All four staff writers agreed that Dallas will advance to 3-1, with the closest score prediction being a seven-point game. The crew agrees the Cowboys will dominate, but can the team live up to the standards?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones voiced his biggest worry about the Commanders. While the numbers haven’t been outstanding in recent games, the Washington defensive front is full of playmakers and Jones believes limiting their impact will be a key to success for Dallas.

Heading into the fourth NFL Sunday of 2022, the NFL Wire editors list reasons to watch every game, from big storylines to players who could have breakthrough performances.

The newest player to receiver “Coooop” chants in AT&T Stadium, quarterback Cooper Rush is 3-0 as an NFL starter and now looks to be the first Cowboy to win their first four starts in the league.

As first reported by Cowboys Wire, Rush could complete the feat Sunday.

While the turnover numbers aren’t matching the ridiculous bar the Dallas defense set last season, the group is playing great as a whole and has ripped off a ridiculous 13 sacks through just three games.

At this point, Quinn is just taking turns showing the Cowboys defense can be the best in every facet.

During the absence of Michael Gallup and James Washington, Noah Brown has stepped up and then some for the Dallas offense. Since the loss of Amari Cooper, the worry has surrounded what receivers the Cowboys can rely on beyond CeeDee Lamb.

Turns out Brown is that guy, and Rush has quickly built chemistry with him to keep the team afloat.

