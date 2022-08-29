Cowboys News: Vasher, DiNucci among cuts; Micah’s Top 100 rank; Mukuamu injury update

Now is the time when prospective Cowboys don’t want to see their names in the headlines. As the Tuesday deadline to get the roster to 53 creeps ever closer, some players are already getting the news they hoped to not hear. A wide receiver who made a highlight-reel grab in camp and a backup gunslinger once thought to be a pet project of the head coach are among those who have reportedly already been cut by the team.

Meanwhile, several Cowboys hope they’ve done enough to stay. One of Friday night’s stars gets good news on the injury front, one is right on schedule after a coordinator’s prescient comment, and one has a great story to tell about scoring his first touchdown wearing someone else’s helmet. We’re examining the Tyler Smith decision with bated breath, and we’re looking at the La’el Collins and Dalton Schultz decisions with the benefit of hindsight. Micah Parsons has been judged by his NFL peers, Jalen Tolbert meets up with a high school teammate just across the parking lot in Arlington, and the futures of Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis could be tied closely to how the front office plans to deal with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. All that and more in News and Notes.

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The link will continue to be updated as news comes out of The Star right up until the official release of the 53-man roster. As of Sunday night, wide receiver T.J. Vasher, center/guard James Empey, and backup quarterback Ben DiNucci have already been dismissed, according to various reports. Each could return to the practice squad once the dust settles.

Asleep at the wheel: Stephen Jones should be working the phones for last-minute trades prior to roster cut deadline. But is he? :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Eleventh-hour trades right before the cut deadline aren’t unheard of in Dallas during Will McClay’s tenure, but it hasn’t happened the last three years running. Such a move rarely brings a “world-beater” to town, but given the dire straits at tackle and lack of veteran experience at wide receiver and backup quarterback, what’s the harm in asking around?

Story continues

5 surprise candidates for Cowboys 53-man roster :: Cowboys Wire

Link

There are always surprises, both in who finds themselves seeking new employment and who survives final cuts. Among those who may have done just enough without much obvious fanfare, don’t be shocked if DaRon Bland, Peyton Hendershot, and Malik Davis (to name a few) are still standing come Tuesday night.

Dallas Cowboys: Future of Malik and Rico tied to future of Zeke – Pollard :: Sport DFW

Link

Whether Davis and Dowdle make the 53-man roster may be up to not only their own running abilities, but how the Cowboys view their top two rushers in the long term. If Davis is kept, it could be a clue Dallas is thinking about severing ties with the highly-paid Ezekiel Elliott after this season. If Dowdle stays, Tony Pollard could well be on the way out in next year’s free agency. If both make the roster, the Cowboys might even be preparing for the departure of both veteran backs in a massive offseason overhaul.

Peyton Place: Rookie TE Hendershot becomes Cowboys' latest preseason 'legend' :: SI.com

Link

The rookie tight end scored his fourth-quarter touchdown (ultimately the game-winner) wearing someone else’s helmet. After an illegal hit damaged his own headgear, Hendershot asked to borrow Jake Ferguson’s helmet so he could get back on the field. “I love Jake; he’s been an awesome teammate,” the Indiana product said.

'It's surreal': UDFA safety Markquese Bell on cusp of making Cowboys roster after big night :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said that he wanted three weeks “in the lab” to see what the undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M could really do. Exactly three weeks and two days later, Bell showed out in the preseason finale versus Seattle. His tip-drill interception may have sealed his spot on the 53-man roster as the safety-linebacker hybrid Quinn envisioned all along.

Israel Mukuamu gets good news after aggravating groin injury vs Seattle :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys S Israel Mukuamu underwent an MRI today to evaluate a minor groin issue he aggravated in Friday’s preseason win vs. Seahawks. He has a strain and “will be good” for season opener vs. Buccaneers, person familiar with situation said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 28, 2022

2022 NFL rookie updates: Preseason notes, impressions and stats for all 32 first-round draft picks :: ESPN

Link

Tyler Smith was supposed to be the left tackle of the future. Instead, he worked exclusively at left guard during camp and was unable to publicly win the starting job from Connor McGovern… and now he may be staring at being asked to play left tackle anyway with Tyron Smith lost for three to four months.

Why the Cowboys should’ve used Schultz’s franchise tag money to keep La’el Collins :: The Landry Hat

Link

Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have played well at tight end, and the club is desperately grasping at straws for a plan along the offensive line. Hindsight is 20/20, but the way the Cowboys’ preseason has shaken out makes the front office’s decision to let La’el Collins walk while paying Dalton Schultz franchise tag money looks awfully misguided.

Micah Parsons No. 16 in NFL Top 100, highest ranking LB, Cowboys player :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The most dangerous man on the Cowboys defense earned the praise of his peers across the league in just one season of play. Parsons placed 16th on the NFL Top 100, the highest-ranked of all off-the-ball linebackers.

Jalen Tolbert swaps jerseys with high school teammate, Rangers rookie OF Bubba Thompson :: Jalen Tolbert (Twitter)

What a blessing! We Couldn’t have written it better! God’s Plan 💙💙 https://t.co/QURHhqHOdm — Jalen Tolbert (@Jalen8Tolbert) August 27, 2022

NFL fans turned Ezekiel Elliott’s futuristic 'Power Rangers' helmet into a hilarious meme :: For the Win

Link

Many fans are just now getting their first look at Elliott’s new headgear, and they have jokes. The running back’s new Riddell Axiom helmet is drawing comparisons to RoboCop, Daft Punk, Marvin the Martian, Halo‘s Master Chief, and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire