Cowboys News: Vander option declined, worst NFC East draft haul, new depth charts

The Dallas Cowboys drafted linebackers Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox this past week, which some thought spelled doom for the future of Leighton Vander Esch. That very well could be true as his fifth-year option was declined on Monday, making 2021 a contract year for him. The Dallas Morning News compiled a list of various outlets like ESPN, Bleacher Report, and CBS and showcased their draft grades for the NFC East, and the Cowboys, despite positive reviews, were ranked last.

Israel Mukuamu was overly emotional after the Cowboys drafted him. Once he gathered himself 24 hours later, he discussed his game and a variety of other topics in an exclusive sit-down with Blogging The Boys. DallasCowboys.com weighed in on their favorite picks of the draft, as well as the best-valued selections. What Micah Parsons brings to the Cowboys defense, grading the 2018 draft class, and more are covered in Monday’s news and notes.

ESPN's Todd McShay identifies Cowboys best of 11 picks :: Cowboys Wire

Link After missing out on the NFL draft's top two cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn, the Dallas Cowboys took the top linebacker, and best overall defensive player according to most in Penn State's Micah Parsons. ESPN's Todd McShay is a huge fan of the selection, calling the former Nittany Lion the team's best pick. -ML

Breaking: Cowboys decline Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys added linebackers Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox in the NFL draft, calling into question the future of Leighton Vander Esch. As of Monday afternoon, the former first-round pick will be in a contract year in 2021 after the Cowboys informed his agent that his fifth-year option would not be picked up. -ML

Mukuamu claims to be 'best corner coming in;' Cowboys have other plans :: Cowboys Wire

Link When South Carolina cornerback Israel Mukuamu was drafted, he told the Cowboys they had gotten the best at his position coming out of the college ranks. However, in a post-draft session, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones stated that the team has aspirations of him being a safety due to his length and ball skills. -ML

Micah Parsons adds elite athleticism and run stopping ability to the Cowboys linebacker position :: Blogging The Boys

Link Brian Martin of Blogging The Boys dives into Parsons' unique skill set and what it adds to a defensive unit that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in 2020. -ML

2021 composite NFL draft grades: Dallas Cowboys ranked last among NFC East classes :: Dallas Morning News

Link The entire NFC East had good drafts in 2021, but who had the best? The staff at the Dallas Morning News compiled reviews from ESPN, NFL.com, CBS, and others to come up with a consensus, and the Cowboys, albeit, barely came in last in the NFC East. -ML

Grading the 2018 NFL Draft Class for the Dallas Cowboys :: Inside The Star

Link The 2018 NFL draft brought the Cowboys players such as Leighton Vander Esch, Michael Gallup, and Connor Williams. Some have succeeded and others have struggled, and John Williams of Inside The Star gives grades on their performance in this piece. -ML

Cowboys' post-draft depth chart: Where things stand after adding 11 players :: The Athletic

Link The Cowboys had 10 picks entering the 2021 NFL draft but ended up with 11 thanks to a trade with hated NFC East rival the Philadelphia Eagles. With a major infusion of defensive talent, plus some offensive pieces, Jon Machota breaks down where the Cowboy's depth stands currently. -ML

How The Staff Writers Feel About This 2021 Draft :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The staff at DallasCowboys.com give their opinions on their favorite pick, the one with the best value, and the one they're not sure about for the 2021 NFL Draft. -ML

Get to know Dallas Cowboys draft pick Israel Mukuamu in BTB’s exclusive sit-down interview :: Blogging The Boys

Link Israel Mukuamu out of South Carolina was the last of three defensive backs taken by the Cowboys with the 227th overall pick in the sixth round. In an exclusive sit-down with Blogging The Boys, Mukuamu talks about his game, how he got on the Cowboy's radar, his new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and more. -ML

