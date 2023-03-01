Cowboys News: Updates on Tyron, Pollard, Steele; 2 mocks get wacky

More updates from Stephen Jones in Indianapolis on Tuesday. The Cowboys EVP had encouraging news for several star players, though Dallas fans have seen lately that predicting injury-recovery timetables is less than an exact science. Jones talked about Tyron Smith’s status and contract, and he revealed that the club is thinking about extensions for two fourth-year playmakers.

Elsewhere, we’re looking at the unique position that Terence Steele is in and what the Cowboys might do about that, we’re tipping our hat to the Cowboys’ strength and conditioning staff for being a one-of-one within the NFL, and we’re getting brutally honest about which Cowboy it’s simply not working out with. All that, plus a host of mock drafts, some with strange results: why it seems like Mel Kiper Jr. is trolling America’s Team… and who would Dallas end up with if free agency worked like a draft? Cowboys fans may not like this any better than what they already have. That’s up in New sand Notes.

Updates: Jones 'comfortable' with Tyron's status :: The Mothership

Not only is the eight-time Pro Bowler expected back in 2023, he may return at his current $13 million base salary and cap charge over $17 million. Stephen Jones said the team has the ability to re-work the 32-year-old’s deal, but added, “Right now, we’re comfortable where we are,” noting that Smith seems “very content to do what it takes to help the team.”

Stephen Jones: Cowboys looking to extend CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs :: Cowboys Wire

“They’re in our plans long-term,” Jones told media members of the two fourth-year playmakers. Lamb is eligible for a fifth-year option that locks him up through the 2024 season; Diggs could get an extension this offseason as a way for the front office to secure him at a lesser price than he’d likely earn in free agency next year. But those early extensions haven’t worked out well in the team’s recent past.

Encouraging words regarding Steele and Pollard :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys expect RT Terence Steele (knee) and RB Tony Pollard (leg) to be ready for training camp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2023

Prescott, Jones, Gallup serve as reminders how complicated injuries can be :: Cowboys Wire

Prescott came back on schedule. Gallup was on time but didn’t look right. Byron Jones was supposed to be ready for the Dolphins training camp yet didn’t play a snap all season. While medical science has made mind-boggling progress in matters of recovery, nothing is assured and worst-case scenarios need to be considered when looking at athletes’ injuries. Something to consider as fans await word on Pollard, Steele, or even Odell Beckham Jr.

Could a tender tempt a team to take Terence Steele from Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have some options with restricted free agent Terence Steele, but a ton depends on whether the team is truly sold on him as a long-term foundational piece to build around, or if he’s just an asset who they could turn into, say, a second-round talent. Applying a tender lets somebody else negotiate a deal the Cowboys can either match or not, depending on how the compensation compares.

Jones noncommittal in praise of LVE :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said LB Leighton Vander Esch “absolutely” did enough last season to justify him being re-signed. “I thought Leighton had a great year. It’ll all just boil down to the economics in terms of where he ends up. But no, he had a hell of a year.” pic.twitter.com/IFFUCaHg0X — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 28, 2023

2023 NFL offseason: 32 players who need a fresh start on a new team :: ESPN

Sometimes, it just doesn’t work out, for any number of reasons. For Dallas, a breakup with cornerback Kelvin Joseph would likely be best for both parties. He’s a solid special-teamer, but for a second-round draft pick just two years ago, that’s just not good enough. With no more guaranteed money, now may be the time to end it.

Four Downs: Eagles facing major overhaul on defense :: Football Outsiders

A look at the NFC East shows that the Cowboys’ biggest need is pass-catchers. Their air game dropped from sixth in passing DVOA to 13th in the year without Amari Cooper. Dallas has a great opportunity to re-invent their passing game alongside Lamb and Gallup, but they’ll have to do it while hamstrung by limited cap space.

Cowboys find WR size, speed in homegrown package in Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

TCU’s Quentin Johnston stands 6-foot-4, can run a 4.4 40, and might clock even faster on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium. He could easily turn out to be one of the breakout stars of the NFL scouting combine. Even though he needs to improve his hands and route-running, he may still make an intriguing prospect for the Cowboys to pair with Lamb.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three rounds, Carolina and Washington move up :: The Athletic

This mock includes a few trades, but none of them affect Dallas. The Cowboys grab Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round, Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly in the second, and Auburn defensive tackle Colby Wooden in the third.

Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft: Cowboys take an offensive player at the wrong position :: Blogging the Boys

Maybe the draft guru is sincere in sending Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid to the Cowboys as a first-round replacement for Dalton Schultz. Or maybe he just thinks it’s funny they both have the same first name and play the same spot. But given the very real needs Dallas has at so many other positions, it feels like Kiper is trolling Cowboys Nation.

2023 NFL free agency mock draft: Saquon Barkley to Cowboys, Derek Carr to Commanders and 30 other moves :: CBS Sports

What if the veteran market were conducted like a draft, with the teams taking turns to just pluck the guy they want out of the free agency pile? By including all 32 teams and setting the draft order according to projected 2023 cap space, Dallas has the 22nd pick. The Cowboys take a rejuvenated Barkley in this let’s-get-nuts exercise; Dalton Schultz goes 13th to the Colts.

How Cowboys’ all-Black strength and conditioning staff formed crew unlike any other in NFL :: Dallas Morning News

It happened organically, but Harold Nash Jr., Cedric Smith, and Kendall Smith take great pride in being the NFL’s only all-Black strength and conditioning staff. In a sport in which African Americans make up 58% of the players on the field but less than 40% of people on the sidelines, they say having people of color in such an important position is vital.

