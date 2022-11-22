Cowboys News: Updates on Parsons, Barr; Maher is money again; Kearse claps back

So much to revel in after a historic performance on the road, but so little time before it’s game day once again. We’ll take a quick glance back at Sunday’s dismantling of Minnesota with standout performances from Dak Prescott, Brett Maher, and Tony Pollard; a look at what Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have thought about the blowout; and how Micah Parsons changed the game on just the third play from scrimmage.

Meanwhile, an update on two key defensive players and whether they’ll be ready to go on Thanksgiving, a check on New York’s gloomy injury report, and where Mike McCarthy now stands on a legendary list. All that, plus the Dallas rushing duo finds perfect balance, what Twitter had to say about CBS bailing on the game early, an ex-Viking trolls the fans who used to cheer for him, and what was waiting for the Cowboys coach when he got home from Minnesota. All that and more in News and Notes.

Updates: Barr suffers setback, doubtful vs. NYG :: The Mothership

The linebacker re-aggravated a hamstring injury Saturday, leading to a late inactive designation for the team’s game in Minnesota. It will also sideline him for Thursday’s matchup against the Giants, but he may be able to return in time for the Colts on Dec. 4.

Micah Parsons estimated as non-participant with knee, ankle injuries :: ProFootballTalk

Parsons claimed to be fine after being rolled up on in Minnesota. “I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg,” Parsons said. “It was a quick shot. I’ve never had that [pain] before.” Parsons was on the team’s estimated practice report as a non-participant Monday.

New York Giants face gruesome injury report with Week 12 game quickly approaching :: Empire Sports Media

Big Blue is down to practice squad players at some positions, with the rest of their roster facing a short turnaround after a loss to Detroit. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was lost for the season on Sunday, and defensive back Adoree Jackson will now miss four to six weeks. Apart from those new adds to the injury report, six others were DNPs on Monday’s report.

'Vintage Dak': Cowboys QB answers critics with incredibly accurate performance vs Vikings :: Cowboys Wire

Prescott heard the talk of his “erratic” play of late, and delivered a response on Sunday with one of the most accurate days of his Cowboys career. “You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for 10 more years, at least,” Jerry Jones said. For Prescott’s part, he’s simply hoping to stack on another good performance on Thursday.

'Money Maher' continues to deliver from deep :: The Mothership

The kicker has done nothing but impress in his most recent stint with the team; he went 4-of-4 on Sunday, with three of his field goals coming from 50 yards or more. Thanks to a late whistle signalling a replay review, he even had to boot his 60-yarder twice. “The emotions were already kind of out there after I made the first one,” Maher said. “To be able to back down and [regather] myself to where I needed to be, I’m very happy with how I handled it.”

'We found our formula:' Cowboys ride Pollard-Elliott tandem in runaway win over Minnesota :: Cowboys Wire

Pollard made a bigger splash on Sunday, recording 189 scrimmage yards and scoring two touchdowns on highlight-reel pass plays. But Elliott’s return added two rushing scores on the ground as well as an extra bruising dimension to the Dallas offense. With 15 carries for both backs contributing to the Cowboys’ most complete game of the season, the team may have found the ideal balance for their rushing tandem.

Cowboys explain how a key play early impacted Kirk Cousins and changed the game :: The Athletic

Micah Parsons’s strip-sack of the Vikings passer on the third play of the game only resulted in three points for Dallas, but it had a monumental impact on the rest of the game. DeMarcus Lawrence claims Cousins wasn’t the same after that hit. “I saw a big difference,” Parsons said. “[Trying to get] the ball out quicker. He was way more hesitant.”

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse sacked Kirk Cousins, then taunted fans with the Vikings' 'Skol' clap :: For the Win

Former Viking Jayron Kearse got one of the Cowboys’ seven sacks on Kirk Cousins on Sunday, and then played to the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd. He celebrated by trolling Minnesota fans with an abbreviated version of their own traditional “Skol” clap.

Odell Beckham approves of Cowboys' dominant Week 11 performance :: Cowboys Wire

The free agent wide receiver was watching the Cowboys’ rout of the Vikings intently, perhaps wondering how he might fit in the high-powered offense he saw. He took to social media to rave about somebody going “krazy,” and one has to assume he was referring to the Cowboys squad that he’s rumored to be interested in joining. He’s said to be in line to visit with the club after Thanksgiving.

Cowboys prepare for NFC East rematch, Mike McCarthy reaches coaching milestone :: Dallas Morning News

After earning his 150th career win on Sunday, McCarthy passed Bill Cowher for 23rd place on the all-time list. With three more wins, he’ll move past Sean Payton, and he’ll overtake Joe Gibbs with another five victories. But he moved on so quickly to prepping for the Giants that he reviewed only half of the Cowboys’ impressive 40-3 win in Week 11.

Coach McCarthy's daughter made him an adorable poster to celebrate win No. 150 :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

NFL stats and records, Week 11: Cowboys record largest road win in team history :: NFL.com

The 40-3 margin was the largest road win in franchise history, but the Cowboys set other records on Sunday, too. Their season-high seven sacks were the most in any game ever for Kirk Cousins, and they snapped his streak of 39 straight games with a touchdown pass. Tony Pollard and Dan Reeves (1966, 1967) are now the only Cowboys running backs with 100-plus receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns in a game. And Micah Parsons now has five games with two sacks this season; Reggie White holds that record with eight.

Cowboys-Vikings analysis :: Cowboys Wire

NFL playoff standings 2022 :: ESPN

At 7-3 currently, Dallas would be the 5th seed if the postseason started today. They have the same overall record as the New York Giants, but own the tiebreaker by virtue of having won their Week 3 meeting.

