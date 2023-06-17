Cowboys News: Unnecessary disrespect, pressure on McCarthy, DPOY odds

The Cowboys came up short at the end of the 2022 season, but the disrespect shown the team seems unnecessary. A few Dallas stars don’t get their deserved flowers, but none more-so than cornerback Trevon Diggs. Meanwhile, head coach Mike McCarthy took over the play-calling duties, and it presents plenty of storylines for 2023. More pressure is on him to succeed and he may get the axe if the offense doesn’t maintain their lofty status.

Former Cowboys star Deion Sanders is facing a serious medical prognosis, an issue that has grown more dire in recent years. Details on Sanders’ health, grabbing your popcorn for the Dallas pass rush and the supplemental draft talent in the latest News and Notes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

3 things that can derail the Cowboys' offense in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys offense is proven with numbers to back it up, but there’s still ways McCarthy’s unit could fall short. Obviously including him taking over the play-calling duties, Ben Grimaldi breaks down three ways the scoring could come to a halt.

Recent NFL top 100 list snubs 4 Cowboys, names 4 others :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys have an embarrassment of talent, and a few players made a recent list of the top 100 players in the league. There’s expected names on the list, but there’s also a fair share of surprises to not see their name.

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy makes PFF’s top 5 ‘hot seat’ list for NFL head coaches :: Blogging the Boys

Link

McCarthy has pressure to succeed by rule as the Dallas coach, but it’s beginning to stack up. The conference championship appearance drought continues and with the play-calling duties in his hands, a failure would fall back on the coach taking more responsibility.

The most underrated players in the NFC East :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Lawrence isn’t getting the respect he deserves. In this recent ranking of underrated players in the division, it’s another reminder that the well-rounded edge rusher doesn’t get the credit for the Dallas defense’s success.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders faces possible amputation of left foot :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Hall of Famer and former Cowboy Deion Sanders is facing some personal health issues before his first season coaching Colorado. Sanders could have his left foot amputated with blood circulation issues that loom.

NFL to hold supplemental draft; Purdue WR declared eligible :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The NFL is holding a supplemental draft to give opportunities to players in unique situations. There’s a former Purdue star that will be eligible, and there are players in the past who became household names after being selected in this situation.

Advertisement

Should Trevon Diggs get more respect for his play against some of the NFL elite? :: Inside the Star

Link

The dominant play of Diggs doesn’t get the credit it deserves, and it’s even more ridiculous when you consider what he’s done against the league’s best. Ja’Marr Chase, one of the top receivers in the NFL, talked his talk before the Cowboys game and Diggs put him in a lockbox. This is just one example of how more flowers should be coming his way.

Battle Lines: Explosive Wars Coming at the EDGE :: The Mothership

Link

Dan Quinn has a lot to watch at training camp up front. With the talent in abundance, Sam Williams is waiting to break out and he’s just a second option up front. With Lawrence and Micah Parsons leading the way, it’s a scary time for opposing offenses.

Advertisement

2023 NFL receiving corps rankings :: Pro Football Focus

Link

The Cowboys had one of the most shallow depth charts in 2022, but all that has changed for the coming season.

The Cowboys made a big jump in these rankings when they acquired Brandin Cooks, who might not be the takeover-type receiver he used to be, but he doesn’t have to be. With CeeDee Lamb coming off a great season in 2022, he’ll be the WR1 in that offense. That will likely make Cooks the WR2 and Michael Gallup the WR3. Even with tight end Dalton Schultz gone, that is an excellent group for quarterback Dak Prescott to throw to.

Advertisement

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds 2023: Predictions, Sleepers, Longshots, and More :: Pro Football Network

Link

Cowboys star Micah Parsons is as versatile as defenders come, and that could lead to a lot of hardware over the course of his career. He has the leading odds because of his ability to do it all.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire