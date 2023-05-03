Cowboys News: Undrafted FB gets $200K, McClay answers Deion on HBCUs, D-Ware can sing?!?

It’s not just the draft picks. The Cowboys’ rookie class will also have 13 undrafted free agents, and while they didn’t have their names read in Kansas City, they’re all talented athletes who are a big step closer to fulfilling their football dreams. In this edition of News and Notes, we introduce you to two of them: the multi-talented fullback who’s already earned a massive payday, and the small-school receiver who one outlet called the most overlooked player in the draft… and why both could turn out to be massive steals.

Of course, we’re still putting the draft itself in perspective. We’ve got deep thoughts that go beyond the selections, we learn why the Cowboys put so much stock in their pre-draft visits, we’re getting to know the team’s final pick of the weekend, and we’re matching prospects to their new jersey numbers. We take a look at five free agents still worth signing, we’re already mocking the 2024 draft, and we’ve got Will McClay’s response to Deion Sanders being “ashamed” by the lack of HBCU draft picks. All that, plus a Cowboys all-time legend will step into a surprising starring role in Canton this summer.

Why Dallas Cowboys guaranteed undrafted free agent fullback Hunter Luepke $200K to sign :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The North Dakota State star got a $20,000 signing bonus and $180,000 of his base salary guaranteed, with a team source calling him “a Swiss Army knife player.” Luepke caught passes, carried the ball, and even took snaps as the Bison’s “wildcat” quarterback; he rushed for 1,622 yards and 23 touchdowns last year alone.

'Most overlooked player in the draft' hopes to make name with Cowboys as UDFA :: Cowboys Wire

Last week, The Athletic profiled “the most overlooked player in the draft” while keeping his identity a mystery. On Tuesday, they revealed that it’s the West Florida receiver signed by the Cowboys just after the draft ended. A small-school throwback talent who spent a year in the Red Sox farm system, Durden will now show up to work at The Star… despite never even having heard about the Cowboys’ palatial headquarters before signing. Had he attended a big-time school, he might have been a Top-100 pick; he could end up being the steal of the rookie class.

Cowboys’ Will McClay counters Deion Sanders’ “ashamed” criticism :: ProFootballTalk

Coach Prime tweeted he was “ashamed” that 31 teams chose not to draft an HBCU prospect. In response, McClay acknowledged that “good football players come from everywhere,” but said it stops there. “There’s not a conspiracy against drafting HBCU players… I think the players have to have draftable grades.” The Cowboys did add linebacker Isaiah Land from Florida A&M after the final picks were made.

Cowboys’ undrafted free agents: From most likely to least likely to make the team :: The Athletic

Of the 13 UDFAs added by Dallas since the draft ended, Oregon guard T.J. Bass may have the best shot at making the final roster, with Luepke and Land falling in right behind him. BYU cornerback D’Angelo Mandell and wide receivers Jose Barbon from Temple and John Stephens Jr. from Louisiana may be the longest shots.

Cowboys issue jersey numbers to 2023 draft class :: Cowboys Wire

Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker will recycle 58 and 86 respectively, the jersey numbers they wore at Michigan. DeMarvion Overshown will wear 35, Viliami Fehoko will wear 93, Asim Richards will wear 76, Eric Scott Jr. will wear 37, and Jalen Brooks will wear 83. Running back Deuce Vaughn, who famously wore 22 at Kansas State, knew that his college number wouldn’t be an option in Dallas; he’ll sport No. 42 instead.

11 Takeaways and deep thoughts on Cowboys 2023 draft :: Cowboys WIre

How Vita Vea influenced this year’s picks, what the lack of offensive picks says about expectations for both Mike McCarthy and Tony Pollard, how a new Cowboys assistant coach may have leaked the team’s new DL strategy, and how the eight-player haul makes Dak Prescott’s future crystal-clear are just a few of the deep thoughts K.D. Drummond had in putting a bow on draft weekend.

'Incredible journey': Cowboys have Giants QB Daniel Jones to thank for new WR Jalen Brooks :: Cowboys Wire

The South Carolina receiver needed three schools, a COVID summer spent training in a local park with the Giants’ starting quarterback, and a self-imposed break from football entirely to finally make it to the Cowboys as their final draft pick of the weekend. His college coaches were overcome with emotion at the journey Brooks has taken thus far; he vows, “It’s nowhere close to being finished.”

Why top-30 national visits are so important to Cowboys' draft process :: ESPN

The Cowboys’ top pick in all but four years since 2004 has been a pre-draft visitor. And it’s not just first-round picks. From the dinner that starts the two-day visit to meetings with coaches, a psychologist, the medical team, and even security, no detail is too small… and the evaluation starts from the moment the players arrive at the airport.

Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware to showcase singing talent at 2023 Hall of Fame Game :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys legend isn’t just bring inducted into the Hall of Fame, he’s announced he’ll be singing the national anthem at the annual game that kicks off the preseason. Ware has a love of singing that dates back to his youth; he even played in an R&B band in high school. “I’m putting it out there, to know I have no choice but to [not] turn back,” he said.

5 veterans Cowboys should consider signing :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys love to remind that talent acquisition is a 365-day-a-year job. Even though they have their draft class and UDFAs set, there’s nothing stopping them from going out this week and signing free agents like kicker Robbie Gould, cornerback Marcus Peters, guard Trai Turner, linebacker Deion Jones, or wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Those are all still positions of need.

Cowboys 2023 draft the antithesis of legendary 2020 version :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys looked like a fantasy football team set to auto-draft this year, over-ranking players to ensure they got their men, regardless of who else was available. While there’s reason to hope that the brain trust and the scouts will turn out to be right, it felt like Dallas reached with most every pick. It was a far cry from that magical draft three years ago…

Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. land in Arizona, Colts grab Joe Alt :: PFF

Using Super Bowl 58 odds to determine the draft order, the Cowboys have the 26th pick once again in 2024. This long-range mock has them taking Kansas State tackle/guard Cooper Beebe in the first round. Over the last two seasons, the junior’s 94.0 pass-blocking grade leads all offensive linemen in the country; he hasn’t allowed a sack over the course of his 770 pass-blocking snaps since 2021.

Cowboys 2023 HR Derby details, players and more :: The Mothership

The Cowboys scheduled to step up to the plate at the annual charity slugfest include Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Leighton Vander Esch, Zack Martin, and others. Rider Field gates in Frisco open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7 p.m. Admission is free; advance tickets are not required.

