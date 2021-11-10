Cowboys News: Tyron Smith’s status, how McCarthy teams historically respond to beatdowns

Sometimes “the next man up” isn’t quite able to fill the previous man’s shoes. Sunday’s abysmal loss to Denver showed just how vital Tyron Smith is to the Cowboys offensive line; the team’s plan to slide La’el Collins and Terence Steele around to cover for him didn’t work. On Tuesday, the team owner shared a status update on Smith’s availability for Week 10. This comes as it also looks like the team will be without its regular kicker.

Elsewhere, looking back at how Mike McCarthy-led teams tend to bounce back after getting routed, a look at which Cowboys defender (surprisingly) earned the best grade on the team from PFF, and we’re handing out the kind of report cards for Week 9 that no one wanted to show to Mom. All that, plus fixing the Cowboys’ issues, updated power rankings, a Dallas playmaker is making the holiday season brighter for local families, and is Coach Prime coming to a major program? That and more in News and Notes…

Tyron Smith was missed on Sunday, and the reshuffled offensive line had trouble all day with the Broncos’ defense. According to the Cowboys owner, Smith may not be back for for this week’s tilt against Atlanta, either. “We’ll see,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ. “It’ll be dictated by the amount of pain he can withstand. There’s not a lot you can do other than rest it or try it.”

The availability of the Cowboys kicker is up in the air for Sunday’s game, dependent on whether he received a positive COVID test or was simply deemed a close contact. The team nevertheless scheduled emergency Wednesday workouts for former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu, who spent time in camp with Dallas this offseason.

The Cowboys coach has seen it all after so many years in the league. The record shows that after a blowout loss, McCarthy’s squads bounce back with a win 61% of the time. And the most common occurrence is a decisive win by 14 or more points. That’s a good omen for the team’s date with the Falcons.

Of the five biggest issues that reared their ugly heads last Sunday, Jon Machota sees four of them as easily fixable anomalies. Prescott won’t always be rusty, the aggressive playcalling on fourth downs will end up working, and the defense will get back to solid tackling and taking the ball away. The most troubling problem, though, is the offensive line. It can be fixed, but it depends greatly on Tyron Smith’s health. Without him, the offense is clearly in trouble.

It will come as no surprise that the Cowboys’ roster earned poor grades across the board for their anemic performance against Denver. Of the position groups, the linebackers earned top-of-class marks with a B+, thanks to a stellar day from rookie Micah Parsons. The special teams unit scored a B, despite a blocked punt that ended up not going the Cowboys’ way. Everyone else turned in C grades… or worse.

“Let’s not get carried away with what happened against the Broncos,” Todd Archer writes. The beatdown dropped Dallas just two spots to No. 7 on this week’s rankings. Archer has no doubt Prescott will rebound from his awful outing; he predicts the Cowboys passer to finish in the top three for league MVP voting.

The speedy wideout is expected to practice in full on Wednesday after missing the past seven games with a calf injury. The hope is that he will be made active for Sunday’s game and play against Atlanta. “He’ll bring some juice, bring some energy,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. “He’s going to go make some plays when he gets the opportunity and add to that room, make that room even more competitive.”

Micah Parsons wasn’t the only Cowboys linebacker who made an impression on Sunday. Leighton Vander Esch logged seven solo tackles and assisted on five others to claim a spot in Pro Football Focus’s 90 Club for Week 9. Vander Esch came away with a 91.5 score.

The most QB pressures among rookie defenders 💪 (Powered by @AWS) pic.twitter.com/zV7f6iB2qI — PFF (@PFF) November 8, 2021

What we learned on Sunday were things that we probably already knew but didn’t want to admit. Dak Prescott is still subject to the occasional stinker of a performance, Terence Steele may not be the godsend that had some had wanted him to be, and all those players who have stepped up admirably for sidelined teammates are starting to show the wear and tear.

The second-year wideout has already made several families’ holiday seasons a little bit brighter. Lamb spent part of Tuesday handing out $100 gift cards at a Dallas-area grocery store and spreading smiles through the aisles. “I know a lot of families in North Texas need some help during these tough times,” Lamb said. “That’s what I wanna do.”

TCU may have moved on from Kellen Moore, but the superstar cornerback of the ’90s Cowboys dynasty is still a contender for the school’s head coaching job. Sanders had his first interview with TCU officials on Monday; a source said he is expected to make the cut for the second round of interviews. Sanders, 54, is in his second season at Jackson State, which sits at 8-1 atop the SWAC standings.

