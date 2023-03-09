Cowboys News: Tyron’s return in works, Hopkins willing to be flexible, Irvin’s troubling comparison

The Cowboys could have a bit more cap space to work with soon, as the front office is said to be working on a restructured deal for eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith. Many fans are hoping that extra cash is going to be used to finally woo Odell Beckham Jr. after he posted an impressive practice catch to social media. Other fans, of course, have a different solution in mind at wide receiver, and Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins may still be in the mix with trade rumors running rampant and word coming that he might be willing to get creative with a new team on his next deal.

Elsewhere, Michael Irvin speaks publicly for the first time about his $100 million lawsuit, but the imagery he used and his own past have added extra layers of complexity to the story. It’s still mock draft season, and two outlets are expecting Dallas to go tight end in Round 1… but with different prospects in mind. We’re looking at what Malik Hooker’s contract year looks like, we’re reflecting back on which free agent signings worked (and which ones did not), and the Cowboys celebrate International Women’s Day with scenes from their ongoing effort to make sure football is for everyone. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Cowboys, Tyron Smith working on restructuring contract :: ProFootballTalk

Smith will reportedly stay in Dallas for a 13th season, with the club currently working on a reworked contract for the eight-time Pro Bowler. He has no guaranteed money due in 2023, but is looking at a $13.6 million base salary. The Cowboys have said they’d like to keep him, but at a lower financial hit.

DeAndre Hopkins hires agent, open to adjusting contract :: Pro Football Rumors

With some outlets predicting that a trade is imminent for the Arizona receiver, Hopkins himself will reportedly not seek a top-market price from any team that takes on his contract. The 31-year-old is said to be flexible regarding his deal’s final two years, which could open the door to more possibilities on the trade front. The Cardinals are expected to get a second-round pick and either a conditional draft choice in an unspecified round or an additional player in exchange for Hopkins.

Odell Beckham Jr. getting Cowboys fans hopes up with hype video :: Fansided

Beckham is hoping to shut down any lingering questions about the status of his ACL with a short video he posted to Instagram. In the clip, the shirtless receiver runs a deep route and makes the kind of one-handed grab that he’s become famous for over his career. If the Cowboys were on the fence about his state of readiness when they met back in November, Wednesday’s highlight might change their minds.

Michael Irvin responds publicly, emotionally to Super Bowl hotel incident :; Cowboys Wire

The Hall of Famer painted an ugly picture of being on the receiving end of harassment allegations, with no evidence presented and no chance to properly defend himself. “In this great country,” Irvin said in his first public comments since the early February accusations, “this takes me back to a time where a white woman would accuse a Black man of something. And they would take a bunch of guys that were above the law, run in the barn, put a rope around his foot, and drag him through the mud, and hang him by the tree.” Irvin says he’s now second-guessing how he’ll interact with fans in public going forward.

Why Michael Irvin’s controversial past puts him in a bind against Marriott accusation :; Dallas Morning News

Some wondered if Irvin’s comparison of his own situation to that of a lynching was appropriate. Tim Cowlishaw asks, though, “If Peyton Manning or Troy Aikman had been accused of some indiscretion in a lobby without a presentation of any evidence, would their networks have taken the hotel’s side and abandoned them as quickly as Irvin’s employers chose to at the Super Bowl?” Irvin’s checkered past still clearly haunts him, making it hard for many to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Progress Report: Bigger role for Malik Hooker? :: The Mothership

The Ohio State product had a career year in most statistical categories, including a personal high in tackles and tackles for loss while tying his best season with three interceptions. He’s played in 31 of 34 possible regular season games with Dallas, but only started six last year. He could be in for an expanded role in 2023 (a contract year, no less) should fellow safety Donovan Wilson depart via free agency.

Cowboys celebrate International Women's Day with highlights from Girls' Flag Football Jamboree :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

We’re celebrating female athletes on #InternationalWomensDay! 🏃‍♀️💙 The gridiron provides opportunities for inclusion, growth, and teamwork. We’re proud to help the next generation build a powerful legacy through flag football! 🏈💪@usnikefootball | @NFLFLAG | @nflplayfootball pic.twitter.com/NIfyasvuH2 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 8, 2023

ESPN names best, worst Cowboys free agent signings of past 5 seasons :: Cowboys Wire

Jayron Kearse is the best free agent signing the Cowboys have made in the past five years; short-time nose tackle Dontari Poe beat out a crowded field as the worst. Others with Cowboy connections made the list, too: Robert Quinn as a “best” for the Bears; Randall Cobb, Anthony Hitchens, and Dante Fowler as “worsts” for other squads.

The Ringer's 2023 mock draft :: The Ringer

Another mock, another outlet picking Dallas to select tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 26th overall selection. Danny Kelly says the Utah product reminds him of Jermichael Finley, who thrived in Green Bay under Mike McCarthy 15 years or so ago. Need a more recent comp? “The way he catches the ball, turns, and slaloms through the defense brings a famous recent Super Bowl champion tight end to mind,” Kelly writes.

2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Post-combine picks for first three rounds :: The 33rd Team

This mock also has Dallas thinking about a Dalton Schultz replacement at No. 26, but this time, it’s Georgia’s Darnell Washington. The 6-foot-7-inch tight end showed speed at the combine and can run-block all day long. The Cowboys go on to take SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice in the second round and Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly in the third.

DeMarcus Ware pays visit to XFL's Houston Roughnecks and former Cowboys coach :: Wade Phillips (Twitter)

D-Ware HOF came by today and talked to our team. What a great player and special person. pic.twitter.com/7bhLOrbGy7 — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) March 8, 2023

