Cowboys News: Turpin secret skills revealed, young TEs’ time is now

As the Cowboys turn the page in earnest to the New York Football Giants, some personnel pieces are falling into place. While Michael Gallup is tracking to play and Jason Peters has a chance to go, tight end Dalton Schultz is still a question mark after his PCL sprain last Sunday. If he’s unavailable, two rookie backups are eager to step up and show what they’ve learned. First-year man Tyler Smith continues to impress, Brett Maher is savoring this stint wearing the star, and the defense is the surprise of the season thus far.

Elsewhere, those reports about Dak Prescott being ready to go in Week 4 seem unlikely, the Cowboys get back a rookie prospect, and a new batch of quarterbacks and receivers get workouts Wednesday. We’ve got a report on KaVontae Turpin’s slam dunk game, we look at why every matchup on the Week 3 docket is worth watching, and the Giants are preparing to turn MetLife Stadium into a sea of white under the Monday Night lights. That’s all up next in News and Notes.

Ferguson: Rookie TEs ready to 'show who we are' :: The Mothership

Link

With starter Dalton Schultz a question mark for Week 3, rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot could be called upon to step into the primetime spotlight. Whether they see more action or not, both youngsters will lean on lessons learned thus far under Schultz himself and tight ends coach Lunda Wells. “In the preseason, [Wells] said this exact same stuff, ‘You’re going to have to be on your stuff. Make them remember you,'” Ferguson said. “That stuck with me.”

Cowboys' McCarthy: Michael Gallup will see 'full slate of reps' ahead of MNF :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The wide receiver will likely see his first game action since January 2… if he makes it through a full week of practice reps. McCarthy is also waiting until Sunday’s plane ride to New York before making decisions on the status of offensive lineman Jason Peters and tight end Dalton Schultz.

First-round pick Tyler Smith holding his own at LT; Dallas Cowboys love his play style :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Two games in, no one seems to be worried anymore about the rookie taken in the first-round and thrown into the fire in Tyron Smith’s absence. Tyler Smith has allowed three total pressures and just one hurry in the first two games.

Rating the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season for all 32 teams :: ESPN

Link

The Dallas defense has become a team strength, but who imagined they’d give up just two touchdowns in two games to the likes of Tom Brady and Joe Burrow? The second-year jump under Dan Quinn is real, and with three of their next four games against NFC East foes, what the Cowboys defense says in the next month could be a statement heard across the league.

'Expecting to make every kick': Brett Maher embracing latest ride with Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Cut by the team in 2019 for accuracy issues, Maher has made the most of his limited chances in 2022; he’s perfect on field goals, and they’ve all been from 50 yards or beyond. He’s also making the most of his third stint with the Cowboys. “This whole locker room is a ton of fun to be a part of,” he said this week. “I’m embracing the ride and doing my part.”

Cowboys get back waived rookie WR for practice squad :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

WR Dennis Houston cleared waivers today, and he is re-signing with the Cowboys' practice squad, person close to situation said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 21, 2022

Could Dak Prescott return to Cowboys soon? Don’t take Jerry, Stephen Jones’ word for it :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Take those reports of Prescott returning for Week 4 with a Texas-sized grain of salt. That meeting with the Commanders will take place 20 days from Prescott’s surgery, a surgery that customarily comes with a four-to-six-week recovery window. And the stitches haven’t even come out yet. Jerry and Stephen Jones are merely churning the waters with speculation as a way to pique interest and keep the Cowboys in the headlines.

KaVontae Turpin Exclusive: 5-9 rookie slam-dunk show awes Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb :: SI.com

Link

The 5-foot-9-inch Turpin says he’d be the Cowboys’ best basketball player, and he has the receipts to make his case. A recent locker room interview took a turn when Turpin showed Lamb a collection of his dunk videos that left Lamb stunned. “I have never seen anything like that!” the WR1 remarked.

Cowboys go heavy on QBs, WRs in latest round of workouts :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

The Cowboys worked out the following players Wednesday: QB Case Cookus

QB J'Mar Smith

QB Reid Sinnett

WR Reggie Roberson

WR Ra'Shaun Henry

WR John Hightower

LB Charles Snowden — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 21, 2022

NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Wire sites’ editors have researched their teams’ games to find all the juiciest plotlines in a weekend loaded with divisional matchups. Can the resurgent Dolphins keep up with the Bills’ juggernaut? Philadelphia’s visit to Washington will be of particular interest to Cowboys Nation, as always. And it’s Tom Brady versus Aaron Rodgers in Tampa… all setting the table for Monday night’s clash, in which Dallas will look to end the Giants’ best start since 2016.

Giants, Brian Daboll wants fans to create 'White Out' on Monday night :: Giants Wire

Link

Look for MetLife Stadium to be a sea of white on Monday night. The Giants will be wearing their all-white Color Rush uniforms for the meeting with Dallas, and they’re asking their fans to dress to match. New York coach Brian Daboll even penned a special invitation to season ticket holders to reinforce the request.

Cowboys to wear navy jerseys Monday night :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

The Cowboys will wear their navy jersey with silver pants in Monday's game vs. the New York Giants. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 21, 2022

Damontae Kazee suspended three games :: ProFootballTalk

Link

The Steelers safety will miss three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Kazee has been on injured reserve this month with a wrist injury; he’ll be eligible to return to active duty on Oct. 10. He recorded 52 tackles, two force fumbles, and a pair of interceptions for the Cowboys in 2021.

