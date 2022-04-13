Cowboys News: The true ‘queen chess piece’ of defense, trade targets, RB situation in 2023?

DeMarcus Lawrence is the veteran heart of the Cowboys defense. Micah Parsons is the hungry young lion, the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Trevon Diggs is the new ballhawk on the backend. But the true “queen chess piece” that makes the unit go may not be the player you think it is, says one NFL observer.

Also in News and Notes, examining whether Jerry Jones is still really the true GM of the Cowboys anymore, as well as what his promise of a Wednesday business announcement says about the business of winning football games. We’re looking ahead to draft night with a defensive tackle that might be worth the team bucking a trend to get, or maybe a small-school offensive lineman who can do double duty. Jason Garrett is wearing a headset again, why John Fassel should be angling for a prospect who calls to mind Devin Hester and Deion Sanders, and trying to guess what the running back situation in Dallas will really be in 2023. All that, plus what one outlet says nearly every other outlet got wrong about writing Rayfield Wright’s obituary.

Steve Wyche reveals the 'queen chess piece' of Cowboys' secondary :: NFL.com

The club has seen some big-name defections, but Wyche likes the fact that Dallas has kept Malik Hooker, Leighton Vander Esch, and Jayron Kearse on defense. He calls Kearse, in fact, the “queen chess piece” for his versatility and partially credits his flexibility for Trevon Diggs’s huge year and even some of Micah Parsons’s success as a rookie.

Cowboys ownership showing true colors with tease of 'major business announcement' this offseason :: Cowboys Wire

Amidst a scandal-filled and roster-weakening offseason, the Cowboys front office has given fans next to no reason to get excited about actually improving on the field in 2022, yet they’ve teased a Wednesday press conference to make a “major business announcement.” It’s the latest example of the Joneses making it seem like wins and losses take a back seat to dollars and cents in the family business.

Back & Forth: RB gets interesting in 2023 :: The Mothership

Ezekiel Elliott’s salary guaranteed him a spot on the 2022 roster no matter what. 2023, though, will be another story. How Elliott plays- and even how Tony Pollard plays- this season could bring an answer into focus. Running back certainly isn’t a position of need this draft, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Cowboys grabbed a late-round youngster just to bolster depth with one eye to the future.

3 players Dallas Cowboys should trade for ahead of 2022 NFL Draft :: NFL Spin Zone

There’s still time to simplify the draft-day to-do list by addressing some areas of concern with a strategic trade or two. Or three. The Cowboys should make some phone calls about Buffalo edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett… and maybe even Cedrick Wilson, who they dealt to Miami just weeks ago. The Dolphins certainly didn’t expect to land Tyreek Hill; now that they have, Wilson would seem to be in an even worse spot than the one he tried to escape in Dallas. Things have changed for the Cowboys, too, and Wilson could fill a real need now.

In allocating draft resources, would Dallas Cowboys go defensive tackle at No. 24? :: ESPN

The Cowboys haven’t used a first-round pick on a defensive tackle since Russell Maryland in 1991. While they seem to be enamored with Georgia’s Jordan Davis this year, keep in mind he had all of two sacks in 2021. That suggests he’s primarily a run defender. Is he worth a first-round pick if that’s truly the case? Is that part of what the team tried to discern during their official 30 visit with him?

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Panthers pass on QB; Chiefs trade up for WR help :: NFL.com

The draft analyst believes the Cowboys will narrow things down to two offensive linemen in the first round. When they turn in their card, though, it has Bernhard Reimann’s name on it (and not Zion Johnson’s). The Central Michigan Chippewa can play left guard or tackle, which gets him the nod.

2022 NFL Draft: Why John Fassel should be pounding the table for Houston CB Marcus Jones :: Blogging the Boys

The Cougars cornerback could be the most dynamic return man the league has seen since Devin Hester. He’s just 5-foot-8 and weighs under 175, but Jones has the tools to play receiver, corner, and returner like a modern-day Deion Sanders. He seems like the kind of gamble that “Bones” should be all-in on.

Jerry Jones may be the Cowboys’ general manager, but his real role in Dallas is vastly different :: Dallas Morning News

The title is just that, and not much more. When it comes to real GM-level decisions these days, the Cowboys are really relying on people not named Jerry Jones. Stephen Jones, Todd Williams, and Adam Prasifka handle the contracts; Will McClay, Alex Loomis, and Lionel Vitale identify players to pursue. Jerry still loves the prestige that comes with the job description- and he still has final say in nearly everything- but the popular perception of him unilaterally running the show is largely a myth.

Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett gets booth job for USFL games :: Cowboys Wire

The longtime Cowboys coach will serve as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of USFL regular-season games, which start this weekend. He’ll be one of many familiar faces in the new league; several ex-Cowboys are spread out among the eight rosters, former assistant coach Todd Haley is helming Tampa Bay’s squad, and Daryl Johnston is the league’s executive VP of football operations. Mark Sanchez, who worked a season as a quarterback in Dallas, will be in the Fox booth.

How the News botched the Rayfield Wright obit :: D Magazine

The magazine takes the Dallas Morning News and other outlets to task for including Rayfield Wright’s cause of death as a minor detail that was buried far too late in last week’s retellings of the Hall of Famer’s football life. The New York Times, on the other hand, made Wright’s dementia and the devastating football-related brain injuries he suffered the first-paragraph crux of its obituary.

