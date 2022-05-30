Cowboys News: New triplets’ surprising rank, overlooked matchups on ’22 schedule

Ever since the days of Aikman, Smith, and Irvin, the Cowboys have been looking for the next iteration of “The Triplets.” There have been some electrifying trios to wear the star since then, but no combo of starting quarterback, running back, and wide receiver has quite lived up to the lofty standard set by the dynasty crew. One outlet says the 2022 version is actually among the best in the league… but could likely be even better.

Elsewhere, we’re weighing whether CeeDee Lamb is truly an upgrade over Amari Cooper, we’re examining which Cowboys are playing with the biggest chips on their shoulders, and we’re taking a look at two of the team’s Day Three draft picks to see if there’s a hidden gem. Also, Dak Prescott discusses what society at large just might be able to learn from an NFL locker room in today’s divisive times, a first-round rookie reflects on the expectations that come with a simple jersey number, we’re looking at which games on the 2022 schedule could be traps for this Cowboys squad, and two faces of the franchise represent on separate continents during a full holiday weekend’s worth of auto racing. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Ranking NFL 2022 'Triplets,' Part II: Chargers edge out Bengals for top spot; Chiefs slipping :: CBS Sports

Link

Whether it’s from a fantasy perspective or just thinking back to the Cowboys’ dynasty days, everyone is always enamored with “triplets,” that QB/RB/WR combo that serves as the engine for an NFL offense. In a ranking of all 32 trios, Dallas’s current cast of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb comes in at No. 7. But Jared Dublin points out that, “if we swapped out Elliott for Tony Pollard, who has been more efficient and more explosive than Elliott in each of his three NFL seasons, the Cowboys might rank higher.”

'The world needs more locker rooms': Cowboys' Prescott gets philosophical on adversity, dealing with Uvalde tragedy :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys QB will absolutely not stick to sports. In fact, he believes that the locker-room brotherhood, where people of differing backgrounds and makeups come together to do hard things, is what society needs more of right now. To that end, his foundation has already hosted a town hall meant to foster difficult conversations, because, as he says, “so much growth and so much positive can come from that in the negative world that we’re living in.”

Story continues

Is CeeDee Lamb really an upgrade over Amari Cooper? :: Inside the Star

Link

The Cowboys owner is doubling down on the decision to trade away Cooper, saying their third-year receiver has the makings of more a complete No. 1 receiver in “production, in the huddle and off the field.” From a statistical standpoint, Lamb and Cooper were about even in 2021. The difference is that Lamb seems to be on a definite upward trend, while Cooper may have already peaked.

Top 10 Dallas Cowboys who have something to prove in 2022 :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The entire team is out to prove they’re better than their first-round playoff exit showed, but several Cowboys in particular have an extra chip on their shoulder in 2022. Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons would love to show last season wasn’t a fluke, Tyron Smith hopes to prove he can stay healthy as well as dominant, Ezekiel Elliott looks to justify that paycheck, Tyler Biadasz may be playing for his job… and oh yeah, Mike McCarthy will probably be under some pressure, too.

Tyler Smith: It means a lot to wear Larry Allen’s number and carry on his legacy :: ProFootballTalk

Link

The rookie was just four years old when Larry Allen played his last game as a Cowboy. But he understands the tradition that comes with the No. 73 jersey in Dallas. “I’ve seen a lot of the adversity he went through early in his life, and I feel like I resonate with a lot of that,” Tyler Smith says. “It means a lot to be able to wear that and carry on that legacy.”

Cowboys draft analysis: What Day 3 picks Matt Waletzko and Devin Harper bring :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

The Cowboys- like all NFL clubs- love to have those Saturday draft picks turn into stars. The gargantuan offensive lineman from North Dakota measures near the top in almost every single metric. He’s exactly the type of prospect you want them to take a shot on and patiently develop as a long-term project. The Oklahoma State linebacker has great speed and instincts, making him an immediate consideration on special teams. But he might be athletic enough to complement Micah Parsons, Jabril Cox, and Damone Clark, too.

3 overlooked games on the Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 schedule :: The Landry Hat

Link

It’s easy to look at the 2022 slate and circle obvious matchups like opening day versus Tampa Bay or the Cowboys’ visit to Green Bay. But several other games may provide unexpected challenges, too. Week 17 at Tennessee won’t be an easy trip to Music City, Christmas Eve in Philadelphia promises to be have playoff implications, and Week 13 against Indianapolis sees old foe Matt Ryan with a much improved squad around him.

Ezekiel Elliott impressed with first visit to Indianapolis 500 :: NTT IndyCar Series (Twitter)

Jerry Jones makes appearance at Monaco Grand Prix :: Nate Saunders (Twitter)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the grid at Monaco pic.twitter.com/zjjL3eLBLV — Nate Saunders (@natesaundersF1) May 29, 2022

Mexico soccer keeps "home away from home" :: The Mothership

Link

Dallas will continue to be the home of the Mexican soccer team outside of their own country, thanks to a four-year renewal of the agreement between the Cowboys, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Sports Commission. AT&T Stadium hosted the club’s 2-1 win over Nigeria over the weekend, the first formal game of preparation for the Mexican soccer team heading to the World Cup 2022. Mexico now has a 7-3-2 all-time record at the Cowboys’ stadium.

1

1