Cowboys News: Trey Lance’s immediate future set, CeeDee’s clock ticking, Pollard’s Philly fit?

The combine rolls along, and we’ve got the latest updates on who Dallas has met with, as well as Will McClay’s revelations about exactly what he’s looking for on both sides of the ball, and what the team’s interest in one noted linebacker prospect might suggest about how they feel about another who’s already in the locker room.

Elsewhere, the Cowboys make a money decision regarding their quarterback… just not that one. We’ve got the Trey Lance news and what it means for Cooper Rush. We learned Thursday that Mike McCarthy is far from the only Dallas coach who’s in a prove-it year, we wonder if CeeDee Lamb’s contract situation deserves more urgency than Dak Prescott’s, and we come face-to-face with the notion of Tony Pollard as a Philadelphia Eagle. Plus, new technology could be coming to an NFL sideline near you, a key development in the two-year-old Jerry Jones paternity case, and why the Cowboys will never play their Washington rivals at FedEx Field again. All that and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys will pick up QB Trey Lance’s roster bonus, securing his spot in 2024 | Dallas Morning News

The team reportedly did not consider cutting Lance and will instead pick up his $4.25 million roster bonus, which is due five days after training camp starts in July. But the fifth-year option is apparently a no-go; the Cowboys have until five days after the draft to make that official. Will Lance move up to QB2? Cutting Cooper Rush would create $2.25 million in cap space (if he’s a post-June 1 cut), but he has proven to be a valuable backup.

Report: Cowboys' entire coaching staff on prove-it year in '24; Prescott extension 'far from a given' | Cowboys Wire

It’s not just Mike McCarthy. The entire coaching staff is reportedly working on contracts that expire at the end of the ’24 campaign, and “there is some resulting discomfort and unhappiness within the building.” Even their franchise quarterback apparently isn’t assured an extension this offseason, though that would be “entirely coincidental” and not part of a larger plan tying Prescott to the coaches.

Why the Dallas Cowboys may be inclined to sign WR CeeDee Lamb before QB Dak Prescott | Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Lamb is locked into a return in 2024 as the Cowboys have already committed to keeping him on the fifth-year option of $19.7 million in 2024. But it’s unlikely he actually shows up to play for that figure, which is far below value for the top receivers in the NFL. Getting Lamb inked to a new deal before Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase reset the market would be in the team’s best interest. It might even be the main priority, since they actually have mechanisms to lower Prescott’s cap hit without a full-blown extension.

Here's why the Cowboys should focus on offense in the draft | Cowboys Wire

Given the collapse late in the season, it’s understandable if the Cowboys want to go defense again early in the 2024 NFL draft. But the high-flying offense struggled in key games versus playoff opponents. The unit is only getting older and could suddenly find themselves with no capable reinforcements for its aging stars.

Cowboys 2024 scouting combine interview tracker | Cowboys Wire

Defensive backs and tight ends had their turn interviewing with teams in Indy. The Cowboys wouldn’t seem to be in the market for a top tight end, but they sure spoke to plenty of them. The updated interview tracker keeps all the formal and informal meetings straight.

McClay looking at 'bigger bodies' for Zimmer defense | The Mothership

The Cowboys’ personnel guru knows the defense got bullied by opposing ground games last season. “I think we’re probably going to look more so at those bigger bodies at the inside, stopping that. We’re always looking at linebackers,” McClay said. Offensively, he’s hoping to improve the Dallas rushing attack with savvy ball carriers and effective blockers.

Cowboys' interest in Edgerrin Cooper is good sign for DeMarvion Overshown | Cowboys Wire

There was initial concern within Cowboys Nation that Overshown might be a bad fit on Mike Zimmer’s defense due to a smaller size than the new DC has historically preferred. But the team’s apparent interest in Texas A&M’s Cooper- a top prospect and of similar build- could mean that Zimmer is now willing to cast a wider net and de-emphasize his ideal ‘backer build.

Cowboys fanbase thinks Mike Zimmer will improve on Dan Quinn | Blogging the Boys

SB Nation asked social media if the change from Dan Quinn to Zimmer would make the Cowboys defense better, worse, or leave it the same. An astounding 80% believe he’ll be an improvement.

GPS, player movement tracking may impact Cowboys draft process | Cowboys Wire

Actual game info available with just a few mouse clicks may be challenging the importance of the scouting combine, with its 40 times and shuttle splits. But even with more players (and coaches) opting out, the combine allows scouts to gather player measureables across a level playing field. And that can lend even more context to the data calculated by next-gen analytics.

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season | NFL.com

Optical tracking technology was tested in two stadiums and at the Super Bowl that could eventually replace chain gangs in determining first downs. It’s not ready to be implemented for real and would require a vote from ownership, but other gadgetry could be debuting sooner. High-res cameras along the goal line, sideline, and end line are a possibility in 2024, as are smart watches that use haptics to communicate with officials.

Five free agents who could fit in Eagles' new offense | ESPN

Plenty of Cowboys fans are ready to let Tony Pollard walk in free agency. That doesn’t mean they really want to see him twice a year wearing midnight green, though. But if Philly is willing to invest in the position, Pollard would likely be a very good fit in the new Eagles offense run by former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ordered to take paternity test in ongoing 2022 case | Cowboys Wire

Despite appeals, a Texas judge has upheld the earlier decision that Jones must submit to DNA testing to determine if he is the biological father of 27-year-old Alexandra Davis. “[The judge’s] ruling proves that being a rich, powerful person does not mean you are above the law,” attorney Kris Hayes said.

Commanders get blindsided by FedEx with company deciding to pull out of $205 million stadium naming deal | CBS Sports

In a move the team considered a “surprise,” FedEx will no longer have their name on the Commanders’ stadium after exercising a contractual clause that allowed them to opt out if the team underwent an ownership change. Widely-reported stories of sewage leaks, no hot water, and crumbling architecture likely made that decision easier for the shipping giant. The stadium doesn’t have a new name yet, but the Commanders say they’re working on it.

Empowering Excellence: The Dallas Cowboys HBCU Roundtable | Dallas Cowboys YouTube

Lunda Wells, Everson Walls, and Markquese Bell share stories of the HBCU schools they attended and talk about the important role that the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities play in today’s NFL and society. There’s also some good-natured smack talk as the Cowboys past and present debate who has the better football program… and the better marching band.

