Cowboys News: Trevon Diggs visits, Quinn-to-Vegas rumors, Hurts testy on knee

It’s Cowboys Week for the Philadelphia Eagles (but not vice versa), and while Micah Parsons is excited to go back home and play a game with huge implications in his home state, the Eagles head coach is trying to treat this like any other week. Tony Pollard is patiently waiting on a breakout game for 2023, and Jake Ferguson is prepping for nasty Northeastern weather. Tyron Smith and Jayron Kearse are rehabbing injuries for Dallas, but Jalen Hurts really doesn’t want to talk about his, ending his press conference when asked about it.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ rookie kicker gets a special tip of the hat for his perfect performance, the team re-signs offensive line depth to the practice squad, and Trevon Diggs stops by the facility to visit teammates… and talk about one in particular. We explore why the Cowboys sat on their hands at the trade deadline, Dan Quinn’s name is already popping up in connection to the Raiders job, the Giants could be without one of their top playmakers when they come to AT&T Stadium, and there’s been a development in a lawsuit involving Jerry Jones. All that and more in News and Notes.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs offers encouraging review of DaRon Bland’s dominant 2023 showing :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The star cornerback hobbled into The Star on crutches Wednesday to visit with teammates as he rehabs his ACL. And he’s as excited as anyone at how his replacement is playing. “Yeah, it’s amazing just to see what he’s capable of,” Diggs said. “I’ve been watching him ever since he came in. He always been a heckuva player.”

Cowboys watching Tyron Smith, Jayron Kearse with first Week 9 injury report :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Several Cowboys veterans saw a limited workday or had the day off. Smith did not practice as he continues to rehab a neck stinger. Kearse has a toe injury, but maintains he will ready to go in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Aubrey wins the weekly award for his perfect day against the Rams, which included a 58-yarder. The rookie is now 18-for-18 to start his career, tying an NFL record.

Micah Parsons returning home for divisional mega-clash :: The Mothership

Link

Parsons is unabashed about how much he enjoys going back home to play in his native state. “I think the atmosphere last year was pretty exciting,” he said. “Definitely one of the most fun games I’ve been in in terms of fans and the energy.” As for defending the “Tush Push,” Parsons hopes to avoid it altogether by stopping the Eagles offense on earlier downs so they never get to fourth-and-short.

Jalen Hurts ends Eagles press conference after knee injury question :: New York Post

Link

The Eagles quarterback had “some form of treatment” on his knee for over an hour after Sunday’s win in Washington but says he doesn’t want to talk about it any more. When one reporter pressed for an update during a Wednesday press conference, Hurts smirked, laughed, and left the room. Fox Sports’s Jay Glazer said Hurts “has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee for four weeks.”

Cowboys TE prepping for chilly, wet weather in Philadelphia :: Jess Nevarez

During practice Jake Ferguson was working on ball drills with a bucket of ice water to prepare his hands for the cold weather in Philadelphia. As of right now the forecast calls for a high of 66° and a low of 48° on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/s8lA4g85IA — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) November 1, 2023

Cowboys re-sign O-lineman to practice squad, lose 2 newcomers :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys had hoped to keep Dakoda Shepley on the practice squad in January, but Indianapolis signed him away. Now after being released by the Colts, he’ll return for his second stint in Dallas. He’ll make up for the loss of Chris Glaser, who goes to the Jets. Practice squad tight end Eric Saubert will join the Houston Texans.

Pollard still waiting to break out in 2023 :: Jon Machota

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard on feeling a big game is coming for him in the near future: “It’s coming. I just know it is. Speak it into existence.” pic.twitter.com/uCMjtmFFfM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2023

Nick Sirianni says the Eagles’ prep won’t change this week and he trusts fans will bring the Beat Dallas energy :: Bleeding Green Nation

Link

The Eagles coach is walking a fine line between trying to amp his team’s fans for a key game and treating it like business as usual. “We have to treat every day the same. You can’t get more up for one game than you would the next game,” he said. And then also, “But, fans, let’s go. It’s Dallas week. So, we’re going to need that.”

Cost to acquire, retain, key factors at trade deadline for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys could have upgraded at a number of positions at the deadline, but to upgrade over a player they currently have on the roster would have been costly. And using a Day Two pick, say, on a player would have likely obligated the team to give him a new deal, something easier said than done with all the big-money extensions coming down the pike in Dallas. If the Cowboys had more players playing meaningful snaps on rookie contracts, they could probably afford to trade and re-sign helpful players at the deadline. But they don’t.

88 x 2 = Great moment at The Star :: Dallas Cowboys

NFL win-total projections, NFC: Seahawks narrowly win NFC West; Falcons best Saints in NFC South :: NFL.com

Link

Cynthia Frelund’s models point to a 10.6-win season and a wild-card berth for the Cowboys. FanDuel gives Dallas +480 odds of winning the NFC and +1000 odds of being crowned Super Bowl champs.

5 candidates Raiders have to look at to replace Josh McDaniels :: Fansided

Link

Dan Quinn will certainly be one of the favorites to land the Raiders head coaching job. He came back to Dallas after being an in-demand interview for two straight offseasons and will be a hot commodity once again in 2023. But Las Vegas and their ownership (not to mention their defense) may not be the best fit for Quinn.

Judge dismisses defamation suit by woman who says she is Jerry Jones' daughter :: ESPN

Link

A Texas federal judge determined that some of the statements made about Alexandra Davis were either true or “not defamatory.” He also ruled that Davis qualified as a “limited public figure” and as such had failed to make a valid claim of actual malice, a requirement under defamation law. Davis’s separate lawsuit seeking recognition as Jones’s daughter is unaffected by the decision.

Giants TE Darren Waller calls hamstring injury ‘very frustrating,’ expects to miss time :: The Athletic

Link

The Giants tight end says he is likely to miss “multiple weeks” as he waits for a hamstring injury to fully heal. That will almost certainly keep him sidelined in Week 10 when his teammates travel to Arlington to face the Cowboys in the second meeting of their annual two-game series.

Take a look at Micah Parsons’ new chain, which costs more than most house down payments :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The edge rusher’s new custom jewelry piece, depicting Parsons doing his signature “tummy rub” sack dance cost a whopping $125,000. Fans, however, can buy a replica version for $149.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire