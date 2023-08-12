Cowboys News: Training camp takeaways, preseason opener arrives

The Cowboys are finally back in action on Saturday, lining up for the first time since they were eliminated from the playoffs back in January. The club has traveled back to Dallas to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to open up their preseason campaign. While training camp still isn’t officially done, the club will return to Oxnard following the game, there’s a lot to takeaway from the first three weeks and look forward to with America’s Team.

From the hype around running back Deuce Vaughn to the rise of wide receiver Jalen Brooks, young players are under the microscope. The Cowboys’ defensive stars have shined throughout camp, but it’s a big three week stretch coming up for Dallas as the regular season is less than a month away.

Back in the saddle as the Cowboys play-caller, McCarthy feels at home in the role again after making a living doing so in Green Bay. More from the Dallas head coach, players to watch in the preseason opener and positions of concern in the first game day news and notes of the new campaign.

3 Cowboys to watch closely in preseason opener vs Jaguars :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys are back and Mike Crum has three Dallas players that fans should be keeping a close eye on during the preseason opener, with two potential home-run hitters taking the field.

Offensive line depth a growing concern on the Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The once-most reliable unit in Dallas has become an area of concern in recent years. With injuries already becoming a problem in camp, the offensive line could be short-handed and one lost starter could trigger a bad domino effect.

Rank'Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp :: The Mothership

Camp always comes with the unexpected, and many of them are positive. From the sudden rise of Jalen Brooks to the excitement around Deuce Vaughn, there’s a multitude of reasons for optimism heading into the preseason opener.

'I'm back in my element' -- Mike McCarthy reenergized as Cowboys' playcaller :: ESPN

Before his time in Dallas, McCarthy made a home as a play-caller and he’s excited to be back in the role. With his first preseason game as the Cowboys maestro Saturday, he talked about how he’s adjusted back into the swing.

2023 NFL position group rankings: Best, worst team units :: ESPN+

Mike Clay ranked all the position groups across the NFL, and the Cowboys are ranked high across many positions. As a whole, Dallas ranked in the top ten based on their roster.

Cowboys vs. Jaguars: Predicting offensive and defensive standouts in Week 1 of preseason :: Blogging the Boys

Preseason is the opportunity for players to get extra momentum headed into the season, and young pieces on either side of the ball have the chance to start the season on the right foot in AT&T Stadium.

National media proves coverage of Dak Prescott, Cowboys is slanted toward the negative :: The Landry Hat

As America’s Team, the Cowboys are always under the microscope. While some of the criticism may be warranted, the treatment of quarterback Dak Prescott is a case very different from that.

Cowboys camp: Who has stood out, who is trending down, who to watch in preseason opener :: The Athletic

After departing paradise in Oxnard, there’s a lot to unpack from Cowboys training camp. Players trending up and down headed into the season, and the young risers to watch against Jacksonville Saturday.

Don't rule out Dallas adding veteran help at linebacker :: Inside the Star

The Cowboys have a decision to make at linebacker, and veteran depth could be required to be confident in the group for 2023. While it’s an option, how the preseason goes for Dallas could end up making the choice an easy one.

