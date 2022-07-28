Cowboys News: Training camp kicks off, roster predictions, what’s at stake in 2022

2022 training camp kicked off in earnest for the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday with their first practice of the year. Getting to watch the Cowboys do actual football activities for the first time since their wild-card loss in January is a sight for sore eyes. Head coach Mike McCarthy took to the podium to talk about many of the offseason questions, including the direction of the offense, Ezekiel Elliott’s thirst for football knowledge and his own weight loss.

Meanwhile there are highlights of the drills and 11-on-11 work for fans to consume. Also, the finale of several lists and expectations for the upcoming season were released and of course Cowboys players figured prominently in them all, whether positive or negative. Take a spin through it all here in the latest edition of news and notes.

FIRST LOOK: Twitter highlights of Cowboys opening training camp practice :: Cowboys Wire

Video of the walkouts, drills, 11-on-11 plays and of course the play of the day, a Pick-6 by Anthony Brown. Cowboys football is here.

WR Michael Gallup among 5 Cowboys starting camp on PUP/NFI list :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas announced their injury holdouts to the start of camp. Along the expected Gallup and rookie LB Damone Clark were three other first-year guys.

NFL players, coaches, execs who have the most at stake in 2022 :: ESPN

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys Once the engine of the Dallas offense, Elliott now feels like an expensive, outdated spare part. The Cowboys would have loved to shed his $18.2 million cap hit for 2022 to spend money elsewhere, but repeated restructures locked them into their veteran back for one more season. They chose not to restructure Elliott’s deal this offseason, making it easier to cut him next March, which would free up as much as $10.9 million in cap space. Elliott is due an identical amount next season in base salary, and since the market is unlikely to deliver a similar sort of offer, the only real way he can stay at that salary level is to deliver a vintage season. The 27-year-old got off to a slow start a year ago before suffering a right knee injury, and his numbers have been in a steady decline since he led league in rushing yards in 2018. It might take another league-leading performance to keep Elliott on the Dallas roster at his listed salary in 2023.

Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys

In a stunning 2021 season, Diggs picked off passes in each of his first six games and finished with a league-leading 11 interceptions. He generated incredible value for the Cowboys by winning possessions and flipping fields, but he gave some of it back in coverage. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he allowed 790 yards — third most in the league — and four touchdowns as the nearest defender in coverage.

It has become too trendy and simplistic to suggest that Diggs’ value is muted altogether by the yardage he allows in coverage, but it’s also fair to wonder what happens if he doesn’t continue to intercept passes at a historic rate. Over the past 50 years, just four players — Keith Lyle, Champ Bailey, Richard Sherman and J.C. Jackson — have managed to intercept at least eight passes in consecutive seasons.

If Diggs can’t pick off as many passes this season, he’ll need to be better in coverage to compensate. If he manages to repeat his double-digit totals from 2021, though, he could be looking at a record cornerback contract next March.

The 101 best players in the NFL today :: Touchdown Wire

Six Cowboys appear in the top 101, starting with WR CeeDee Lamb at No. 85 and ending at RG Zack Martin at No. 33. The most surprising name here has to be slot corner Jourdan Lewis checking in at No. 73. Also listed are LT Tyron Smith (No. 60) and QB Dak Prescott (No. 68).

2022 All-Under-25 Team: Justin Herbert, Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons among NFL's rising stars :: NFL.com

Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys · Age: 23

I don’t need to spend much time explaining this selection. Parsons earned a first-team All-Pro selection, a Pro Bowl nod and the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2021. He’s a blitzing monster who is a three-down linebacker, and at 23 years old, he’s a central piece in Dallas’ long-term plan. Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys · Age: 23

This depends on what you want out of your cornerback: a dependable, blanket cover man on the rise … or a ballhawk with an innate sense for attacking the pass and making significant plays. Diggs is the latter and grabbed plenty of attention in 2021 for his knack for securing takeaways, leading the NFL in interceptions with 11 in only his second professional season. Pro Football Focus doesn’t look too kindly upon Diggs because of his performance on the plays between the highlights, but that hasn’t stopped his hype train. It didn’t stop me from putting him on this list, either.

One 'secret superstar' for all 32 NFL teams entering the 2022 season :: Pro Football Focus

DALLAS COWBOYS: RB TONY POLLARD Anybody with eyes in the Dallas backfield for any length of time will know that Pollard isn’t exactly a secret, but he remains in Ezekiel Elliott‘s shadow at least in terms of opportunity. Over the past three years, only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook have more carries than Elliott, but Pollard averages 0.8 yards per carry more and 0.9 yards per carry after contact more and while almost doubling Elliott’s broken tackle rate. Pollard’s PFF rushing grade over the span, 91.0, ranks fourth-best in the league.

Does Cowboys DC Dan Quinn coordinate the worst DL in the NFC East? :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys Wire’s Mike Crum continues his ranking series of NFC East position groups with a look at the glorious defensive lines of the division.

Cowboys 53-man roster prediction as 2022 training camp opens :: Cowboys Wire

Two defensive linemen who were part of the rotation are shown the door in the final roster prediction before the preseason starts.

Top 12 quotes from Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy's Day 1 presser :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys head coach spoke about running philosophy, managing the offseason and his decreasing waistline.

