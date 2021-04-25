Cowboys News: Trade down, up, need, value and the draft merry-go-round

Christmas is just around the corner for die-hard football fans as the NFL draft is now just a few short days away. Cowboys Nation is (im)patiently waiting to see how the club will use it’s No. 10 selection. Will Dallas do what is expected by selecting one of the two top corners on most rankings, Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain II? Or will the Cowboys use draft capital to move up for a Kyle Pitts, or move down on Day 1 to pick up more potential contributors through the draft?

Seven-round mocks from NFL Network, as well as a prediction for every selection from the four-man crew of the Dallas Cowboys draft show. Cowboys Wire’s own Ben Glassmire continues with his prospect profiles, this time detailing the multitalented Notre Dame hybrid defender, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Stephen Jones revealed how the club feels about the health of their offensive line, and that may hint at their round one draft plans. Plus, eight electric wide outs for Dallas to consider, and a Cowboys history lesson you may not know.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy well connected to draft prospect Jaycee Horn :: Cowboys Wire

Link Fans may already know that Jaycee Horn, one of the Cowboys top draft candidates, is the son of former Pro-Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn. However, some may not have known of the connection in the past between Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and Joe Horn from their time together in New Orleans.

NFL Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the 2021 Draft :: Bleacher Report

Link One thing that is true about the NFL draft, analyst and fans have no clue how it will actually play out. Every year stunning trades are made that surprise the football world. While trying to project draft-changing trades, Bleacher Reports Kristopher Knox thinks the Cowboys may be willing to make a slight move down in the first round.

2021 draft: 8 sub-4.4 speed-demon WR Cowboys must consider :: Cowboys Wire

Link While wide receiver isn't the biggest need in Dallas, the club can begin to build depth for the future as well as add players that bring a new dynamic element to the receiver room. K.D. Drummond goes over eight speedy receivers that may catch the Cowboys' eye.

Cowboys to learn orders of 2021 schedule 11 days after draft over :: Cowboys Wire

Link Less than two weeks after the conclusion of the NFL draft the league is set to reveal the highly-anticipated 2021 league schedule.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1385684903791140876

Calvin Hill: Cowboys' first 1,000-yard rusher and his life of leadership :: Cowboys Wire

Link Our own Todd Brock brings you a lesson in Dallas Cowboys history, as he details the challenging yet ultimately triumphant career of former Dallas runningback Calvin Hill.

2021 Draft: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is swiss-army knife crafty coordinators can carve championships with :: Cowboys Wire

Link A true linebacker-safety hybrid, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of the most versatile defenders to ever come through the NFL draft process. Cowboys Wire's Ben Glassmire gives his full scouting report of the "matchup-nuetralizing" Notre Dame prospect.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1386023254557528064

Stephen Jones says Cowboys offensive linemen are over their injuries from the 2020 season :: Blogging the Boys

Link A major cause for the Cowboys struggles a year ago was the injuries along the offensive line. This week Stephen Jones gave updates on the health of three Pro-Bowlers, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Zack Martin. Jones revealed that the trio is fully over their injuries, ad it appears the club has high hopes in 2021 for their talented offensive front.

Seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Broncos, Bears trade up for QBs :: NFL.com

Link Chad Reuter of NFL.com delivers his latest seven-round mock draft. Patrick Surtain, to no one's surprise, is the Cowboys first selection in this mock. After that, Reuter then gives the Cowboys two pass catchers, TE Pat Friermuth and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, in their next three picks.

Draft Show: On The Same Page With No. 10 Pick :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The crew of the Dallas Cowboys draft show gives their predictions for each of the Cowboys ten picks. Patrick Surtain is the first-round selection across the board, however a lot changes between the four boards after that. Find out who Dane Brugler, Bryan Broaddus, Kyle Youmans, and Bucky Brooks think Dallas may target.

