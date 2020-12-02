Cowboys News: Who would trade up for Cowboys pick, Jerry hearts Dez

Dez Bryant had a stellar career during his eight years with the Dallas Cowboys and formed a great bond with team owner Jerry Jones. The boss of America’s Team spoke highly of his former receiver on Tuesday ahead of the Cowboys matchup with Bryant’s new team, the Baltimore Ravens next week. The Cowboys suffered a humiliating loss on Thanksgiving, but with no NFC East team over four wins, the division is still winnable.

The Cowboys experience tragedy last week when strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away, and their grieving process is only in its infant stage. Zack Martin and Cam Erving will both miss multiple weeks with injuries, which has forced Joe Looney to be the centerpiece of the offensive line. The coaching staff’s biggest issue, what’s caused Washington to run wild on the Cowboys defense, and a list of teams that could trade up with the Cowboys for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, and more are covered in this edition of the news notes.

Jerry Jones 'couldn't be happier' former Cowboys WR Bryant back in NFL :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dez Bryant was released from the Cowboys in April of 2018 after eight highly productive seasons. The end of that relationship hasn't wavered owner Jerry Jones's admiration for his former receiver, which he expressed on Tuesday.

2021 Draft: 8 Teams which could trade up with Cowboys for QB :: Cowboys Wire

Link The quarterback position is the most important in the game of football. K.D. Drummond breaks down eight teams that could trade up the draft board with the Cowboys to take one in 2021.

Dak Prescott's price tag keeps growing, but a future without him is too bleak for these Cowboys to consider :: Dallas Morning News

Link The Cowboys are a dismal 1-5 since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury. There's no secret his contract will be the biggest elephant in the room in 2021. Jean-Jacques Taylor dives into how the Cowboys will lose the negotiating battle with their franchise quarterback.

Story continues

Dallas Cowboys continue to work through grief after death of Markus Paul :: ESPN

Link The Cowboys organization suffered a tragedy last week when strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away, and head coach Mike McCarthy talked about the process of healing the team is currently going through.

The one stat that is the most concerning about the Cowboys coaching staff in 2020 :: Blogging The Boys

Link Connor Livesay breaks down Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys coaching staff's biggest issue which is the league's second-worst point differential.

Cowboys Still Piecing The O-Line Together :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Veteran center Joe Looney is now the elder statesman of an offensive line that has seen a plethora of different combinations in 2020.

Jerry Jones: Broncos' competitive disadvantage with Kendall Hinton equal to Cowboys starting Ben DiNucci :: CBS Sports

Link COVID-19 concerns forced the NFL to place every Denver Broncos quarterback on the COVID/Reserve list, and practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton was named the starter. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he feels that situation mirrored his team starting rookie Ben DiNucci against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

After further review: Lack of gap discipline dooms the Cowboys run defense against Washington :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Dallas Cowboys have been swept by the Washington Football Team for the first time since 2012 and given up nearly 200 yards rushing per game in the process. Danny Phantom breaks down how gap discipline, as well as other key factors, have attributed to their poorest efforts against the run.

How The NFC East Is Somehow Still Up For Grabs :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboy's loss on Thanksgiving to Washington dropped them to 3-8, however, they're still only a game back of first place. David Helman dives into the struggles of the division and how everything is still in front of the Cowboys to make the playoffs.

https://twitter.com/benbbaldwin/status/1333854268286263304

https://twitter.com/heathcummingssr/status/1333393426356768768

https://twitter.com/KDDrummondNFL/status/1333936743221964802