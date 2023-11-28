Cowboys News: Toughest stretch of schedule here, Leonard to visit Tuesday

The next five games of the Cowboys’ schedule could make or break the 2023 season, and the team is gearing up for its toughest stretch by considering an all-star addition to their ranks. The first injury report of the week is encouraging, with a defensive playmaker trending toward a return. And this week’s opponent brings in a former Cowboys prospect to help them prep for Thursday night’s showdown at AT&T Stadium.

Elsewhere, we’re reliving the Turkey Day tilt as it happened on the Dallas sideline, we’re checking out the bump the ‘Boys got in this week’s power rankings, Dak Prescott sounds off on becoming a girl dad, and we examine a few under-the-radar reasons why things are humming along for America’s Team. All that and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys 'definitely' have interest in Shaq Leonard :: The Mothership

Mike McCarthy confirmed the team’s interest in the four-time All-Pro. The 2018 Defensive Player of the Year is scheduled to visit several teams this week; a meeting with the Cowboys is reportedly set for Tuesday.

Here's why the Cowboys are a great fit for Shaq Leonard :: Cowboys Wire

It’s not just a thin linebacker group that makes Dallas an attractive fit for Leonard. He could also have a long-term role defending the run on a team that’s a contender, with a dominant defense around him.

Cowboys' McCarthy: Jayron Kearse has 'good chance' to return to lineup vs Seattle :: Cowboys Wire

After sitting out Week 12 with back tightness, the safety took about half the reps during the team’s Sunday jogthrough. By Monday, he was set to be on on “the majority” of reps. Coach McCarthy said Kearse has “a good chance of playing this week.”

Cowboys list Jayron Kearse, Rico Dowdle as limited in first Week 13 report :: Cowboys Wire

Kearse and Dowdle were listed as limited, while linebacker Tyrus Wheat has entered concussion protocol, and Dante Fowler sat out with an illness. Among the Seahawks’ notables, Jamal Adams and tackle Abe Lucas were limited; Kenneth Walker III and defensive end Leonard Williams did not participate.

Cowboys heading into toughest stretch of 2023 :: ESPN

The next few weeks will tell the true story of the 2023 season. Thursday’s bout with Seattle is the first of five straight games against teams who are better than .500. Though the Cowboys have annihilated the teams they were supposed to beat, they haven’t done well against the best teams in the league thus far. By New Year’s Eve, we’ll know for sure whether Dallas is one of them.

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: New No. 1 replaces Eagles as 49ers, Ravens stake claim :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys climb one spot in this week’s power rankings, to No. 4, after their big Thanksgiving Day win. There was some shuffling ahead of them, too, with the Eagles falling to third, the Ravens leapfrogging up to No. 2, and San Francisco taking over the top spot.

Dak on fatherhood, finishing 2023 season strong :: The Mothership

Prescott won’t reveal the name he and his girlfriend have decided on for their daughter due in March, but he was beaming with elation when discussing the blockbuster news. “Obviously, everyone knows what my mom means to me,” he said, “so just being able to raise a little girl, I’m excited for all of the challenges.” That excitement may be, in part, why he’s on such a tear on the field this year. “It’s dad strength,” he said with a grin. “I’ll put it that way.”

Five reasons (beyond the obvious) Cowboys trending up: DBs coach, Dan Quinn and Osa :: The Athletic

Defensive backs coach Al Harris is doing very impressive things with his group, and it’s getting him noticed around the league. Don’t underestimate the impact that punter Bryan Anger and long snapper Trent Sieg have had as the “other” two-thirds of the kicking battery. Dan Quinn has rolled with all kinds of personnel punches, and Osa Odighizuwa may be one of the team’s biggest unsung heroes.

Week 13 Odds: Cowboys-Seahawks, Prescott MVP, playoff chances, DPOY for Bland, Parsons :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas is currently an 8.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 46.5 points. The Cowboys are pegged at having a 99% chance of making the postseason, but just a 6% chance of doing so as NFC East champs. Dak Prescott is now tied for fourth-best odds of being named league MVP; Defensive Player of the Year odds are currently in flux while details of Myles Garrett’s shoulder injury are sorted, but both Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland are in the mix.

Savor the Thanksgiving edition of Sounds from the Sideline :: Dallas Cowboys

Seahawks bring in former Cowboys defender ahead of huge Dallas test :: A to Z Sports

The Cowboys traded the former second-round draft pick to Miami in August, but he lasted just four games in Miami. Now Joseph is expected to help Seattle recover from the loss of starting cornerback Riq Woolen, who was injured Thanksgiving night against San Francisco.

The NFL's Worst of the Week: Diontae Johnson, shotgun runs, bad Jets/Pats, Shawn Hochuli :: Touchdown Wire

Officiating has become a very real storyline of the 2023 season, with head-scratching calls making massive impacts in several games. But the non-call of a clear horse-collar tackle during Sunday’s Bills-Eagles matchup was made even worse by flagging Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen for grounding on the same play, giving Philadelphia a huge boost in a game the Cowboys would have liked to see them lose.

2024 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Verizon now open :: NFL.com

Fans can vote as often as they would like to send the league’s best players at each position to the Pro Bowl Games. Voting is open until Monday, Dec. 25 for the multi-day event in Orlando that will culminate in the AFC-versus-NFC flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 4. Fans can vote at ProBowl.com/Vote, on all NFL team websites, and on X (during the final two weeks of voting).

