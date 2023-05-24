Cowboys News: Touchback rule fallout, new kicker on market, Adrian Peterson comeback?

Even with the Cowboys taking the field for their first OTA session, the owners meeting in Minneapolis got a larger share of the headlines on Tuesday. A new touchback rule designed to reduce injuries is sure to increase frustration for return specialists, there’s more buzz over the Thursday night flex initiative, and Roger Goodell awaits word of his next- and perhaps final- NFL contract.

Meanwhile, we’re looking into whispers about whether DeAndre Hopkins and- believe it or not- Adrian Peterson would be good adds to the Cowboys’ 2023 roster. There’s a new kicker on the market to consider, just as Dallas’s leg man from last year gets a workout with a new club. We’re previewing positional battles on the offense, guessing what will happen at center, and watching a defensive rookie make a childhood wish come true. All that, plus two Cowboys stars come the the defense of a young fan who’s been bullied at school for supporting America’s Team. Here’s the News and Notes.

NFL approves one-year trial of enhanced touchback rule on kickoffs :: Dallas Morning News

Any kickoff that’s fair caught behind the 25-yard-line will now come out to the 25 after a Tuesday vote by league owners. The new rule essentially copies an existing college rule. The NFL cites health and safety data, but coaches, players, and special teams coordinators are already panning the decision that would effectively take electrifying return men like the Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin out of the game.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell closing in on contract extension: Will this be his last? :: The Athletic

Jerry Jones said that a statement regarding a contract extension for the NFL commissioner would be announced soon. The expected deal would run through March 2027. Colts owner Robert Irsay suggested that this would be Goodell’s final contract; it’s thought that a new arrangement could be created that would split the job in two, with both a CEO and a chairman handling business concerns and football, respectively.

Cowboys must consider Brandon McManus at kicker after Denver release :: Cowboys Wire

The Broncos released their kicker of nine seasons on Tuesday, adding one more name to the list of veteran free agents at the position. Statistically, McManus has slightly better career numbers than Brett Maher, though he had a down year in Denver in 2022.

Broncos to host free agent Brett Maher after releasing Brandon McManus :: Broncos Wire

Within hours of releasing McManus, reports surfaced that the Broncos were set to bring in Maher for a workout on Wednesday. Maher played under head coach Sean Payton in 2021, in between his stints with Dallas. He put up better numbers than McManus last season and would come quite a bit cheaper for the Denver front office.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons joins team for first day of OTAs :: Cowboys Wire

The linebacker made good on his promise to join his teammates for the first day of on-the-field OTA work Tuesday. No pads or live contact yet, but 7-on-7, 7-on-9, and 11-on-11 drills were on the schedule at The Star.

Jerry Jones on flexing TNF games is good for 'huge majority of the fans' :: NFL.com

A segment of fans will invariably lose out when the late-season Sunday game they bought tickets, airfare, and hotel rooms for gets rescheduled for three days earlier. The Cowboys owner called it a “very important point” to every owner at the league meetings. But he went on to explain that far more fans only ever consume NFL games on TV, “and this is good for them.”

Former Cowboys player tells ugly truth about Thursday games :: NFL on ESPN (Twitter)

"Players don't like playing on Thursday. I did it my entire career with the Dallas Cowboys. … That ain't fun for nobody." —@mspears96 on the NFL adding flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football pic.twitter.com/pEBCyrNiGc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 23, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Cowboys among best fits as Cardinals WR reveals wish list, preferred QBs :: CBS Sports

The five-time Pro Bowler listed “stable management” as the thing he wants most in a new team. “A QB who loves the game… and a great defense” round out his list. Based on that, the Cowboys would seem to be a perfect fit. Adding a third proven route-winner like Hopkins to CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks would take pressure off of Michael Gallup as the No. 3, and when doesn’t Jerry Jones enjoy making a splash? The financials, of course, would be the biggest hurdle.

Running back Adrian Peterson not ready to retire. Could Dallas Cowboys be an option? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The 38-year-old says he hasn’t “officially hung it up” and is waiting for one more shot in an NFL backfield. The league’s fifth-all-time leading rusher last played in 2021, appearing in three games for two teams and logging 38 carries for 98 yards and two scores. A Texas native, Peterson was briefly linked to the Cowboys after his tenure in Minnesota ended in 2017, but whether he could truly help Dallas now as a short-yardage back is debatable.

Center of No Attention: Cowboys' position depth unheralded, untested :: Cowboys Wire

Tyler Biadasz has been solidly average as a center and has no real competition for this year, but he is entering the last season of his rookie contract. There are youngsters providing backup/practice squad-level depth behind him; how he plays in 2023 and his contract demands in 2024 could determine what the Cowboys do at the position in the long term.

5 key position battles for Cowboys offense :: The Mothership

Look for Will Grier to push Cooper Rush for the QB2 gig and for there to be a hard-fought competition (among Ronald Jones, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, and Hunter Luepke) for carries behind Tony Pollard. Offensive line and wide receiver have far more bodies than slots available, and we could also see some jockeying for position among three very capable and young tight ends.

Third-grade wish comes true for Cowboys rookie DeMarvion Overshown :: ESPN

The East Texas native is following through on a prediction he made for himself in his third-grade yearbook: “I am going to play in the NFL one day for the Dallas Cowboys.” Now he’s looking to actually make the team as a third-round draft pick. “Whatever I’ve got to do to get that star on my helmet,” Overshown said, “that’s what I’m going to do.”

Cowboys' offseason process not loved universally :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys fans saw more free agency movement than usual from their team in 2023, but PFF gave the organization just a B- grade. The two big trades were positives, but the Dallas brass had an unspectacular draft. There are things that they missed, though; there’s a good chance the Cowboys’ offseason will look even better with a few months of hindsight.

Cowboys Gallimore, Odighizuwa help make bullied fan's day :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Bullied over the 'Boys? #CowboysNation has your back! 💪😤 Check out Alexa's VIP visit to @thestarinfrisco as one of @BankofAmerica's Greatest Fans on Earth! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XhXLBUgRjz — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 23, 2023

