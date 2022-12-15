Cowboys News: Top rook remains in concussion protocol, Beckham developments

It was a busy Wednesday as the Cowboys continue to churn their roster entering the home stretch of the season. A massive nose tackle goes to IR, while a new (even more massive) nose tackle is added to the mix. There’s a new cornerback in the building, and T.Y. Hilton is issued his jersey number. But there may be even more moves coming; owner Jerry Jones dangled a blockbuster tease in front of media members regarding the biggest fish in the free agency pond.

Meanwhile, Jake Ferguson remains iffy for Sunday’s game after a concussion against Houston, Micah Parsons is giving the Eagles bulletin board material 10 days before the game, Pro Bowl votes are still coming in, and the Cowboys have a very simple postseason prospect staring them in the face when they travel to Jacksonville. All that, plus Dallas looks to have a plan at right tackle… and a defensive star prepares to return to the city that drafted him. News and Notes, coming right up.

Updates: Ferguson still in protocol; Hankins to IR :: The Mothership

Link

Jake Ferguson remains in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday, leaving his status for Sunday very much in doubt. Seth Green is on the practice squad in case Dallas wants to utilize more four-TE sets against the Jaguars. Johnathan Hankins has been moved to injured reserve, meaning he’ll definitely miss the remaining four games of the regular season.

Cowboys sign 350-pound NT to practice squad in wake of Hankins injury :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys wasted no time trying to fill Johnathan Hankins’s nose tackle slot; they called 350-pounder Anthony Rush on Sunday to schedule a workout. Most recently on his third stint with the Eagles, Rush will join the practice squad to provide depth behind Quinton Bohanna, Osa Odighizuwa, and Neville Gallimore until Hankins can return, hopefully for the playoffs.

Jason Peters, Josh Ball could split reps as Cowboys move forward without Terence Steele :: Dallas Morning News

Story continues

Link

Jason Peters will likely get the majority of snaps at right tackle, a position he hadn’t played since 2005… until the final drive of Sunday’s game versus Houston. Josh Ball is expected to also see time at Terence Steele’s old spot in “non-pressured situations.”

Cowboys claim former second-round CB off waivers :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Trayvon Mullen was playing for the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Now he’s a Dallas Cowboy. The club claimed Mullen off waivers to help bolster a young cornerbacks group. The second-round draft pick played for two national title teams at Clemson and started consistently for the Raiders over three seasons.

'Stand by:' Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at movement on OBJ signing :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The owner told reporters Wednesday evening that something could happen with news of an Odell Beckham Jr. signing “sooner rather than later.” He may have come around to the reality that the receiver won’t be in a position to contribute on the field until the postseason. “I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays,” Jones said. “could be the difference in a world championship.”

Odell Beckham Jr. 'leaning toward' sitting out season, reigniting free agency in March: Report :: 105.3 The Fan

Link

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported early Wednesday that “several teams” were operating under the belief that Beckham is “leaning toward” sitting out the rest of 2022 and looking to make a bigger free agency splash in March after his knee has fully healed. One executive feels Beckham would “be the prize” of the spring free agency class.

Hilton to 'Make Plays' for Cowboys, Inviting to OBJ :: The Mothership

Link

Hilton says he got a lot of calls about joining a team, but he wanted the “right team, right situation.” Dallas was the only club he visited and worked out for. “I feel like they got all the pieces and just plug me in to help them try to get over the hump,” he said. He added that he’s ready to do whatever he can to help his new team win, even it means sliding over to make room for Odell Beckham Jr. “If he can help this team, go get him.” Hilton may be ready for action as early as this Sunday.

T.Y. Hilton gets jersey assignment :: Patrik Walker (Twitter)

T.Y. Hilton will wear No. 16 for the #Cowboys (barring a last-second change). — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 14, 2022

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons makes waves with Jalen Hurts MVP comments :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Eagles quarterback is a candidate for league MVP honors, but Parsons believes it’s a team effort that’s lifted Philly to a 12-1 record. “I’m not trying to make no enemies,” Parsons told Von Miller on the Bronco’s podcast. “I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.” Parsons’s message will surely add some spice to the Christmas Eve clash between the two teams.

Win and In? Cowboys' playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 15 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Beating Jacksonville punches Dallas’s ticket to the big dance, plain and simple. But there are four other scenarios that would also sew up a Cowboys playoff berth this weekend. To win the East, though, the Cowboys have to stay perfect from here on out… and get help in the form of another Eagles loss.

Fowler flourishing upon return to Jacksonville :: The Mothership

Link

Returning to the city that drafted him third overall in 2017 doesn’t mean much to Dante Fowler. “But it’ll be cool just to be back and see some of my old friends,” the veteran said. He comes back with five sacks, a key member of a unit gunning for the league lead in the category. He may also be asked to do more than usual, with Dorance Armstrong’s status up in the air.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to lead Pro Bowl Games voting by fans :: NFL.com

Link

Zack Martin still leads all NFC guards in fan voting for the Pro Bowl Games, while Micah Parsons remains the top choice for all outside linebackers across both conferences. Fan balloting ends Thursday, with votes cast on Twitter counting double on the final day.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire