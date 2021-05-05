Cowboys News: Top rook has early PR slip, Prescott ready to play now

Cowboys fans are still getting to know the new guys, but the team’s first-round pick may have already put his foot in his mouth with a tone-deaf way of describing what he thinks he brings to the Dallas defense. Elsewhere in the rookie room, a Day Three selection is hearkening back to one of the franchise’s most flamboyant stars with a social media post. The big man from Kentucky hopes to be plugging holes in the run game, and an undrafted tight end hopes to do something he was seldom asked to in college.

Elsewhere, starting quarterback Dak Prescott makes a startling proclamation about his comeback as he puts some of his newly-earned contract money into a new business venture. All that, plus a former fan favorite is back on the open market, Leighton Vander Esch isn’t packing his bags quite yet, and questions remain at the free safety spot. That’s all ahead in this edition of News and Notes.

Prescott says he's ready to play now, vows: 'Better than I was' by Cowboys camp :: Cowboys Wire

Link While announcing his new venture in the restaurant biz, Prescott served up a tasty nugget for Cowboys fans. The quarterback says he "can go play in a game right now and be very successful." No. 4 promises that, by training camp, he'll be "in dominating fashion, better than I was before I came off the field." -TB

Micah Parsons has an interesting way of describing the Cowboys LB unit :: 105.3 The Fan

Link The new Cowboys linebacker was trying to describe the improvement he believes he brings to the team's middle level, but it came out as a clumsy and cringeworthy metaphor that the Dallas PR department will no doubt instruct him to retire immediately. Speaking on Michael Irvin's podcast, Micah Parsons said of the team's linebacker corps, "Man... it was scary, now it's a terrorist attack." -TB

Rookie WR Simi Fehoko hints at Cowboys jersey number w/ T.O. tribute :: Inside the Star

Link The jersey numbers that will be assigned to the incoming rookie class are always fun to guess at, and the club's fifth-round pick out of Stanford added to the intrigue with a recent social media post. Simi Fehoko posted a mocked-up shot of himself wearing No. 81. Having some fun with the image of him rocking Terrell Owens's old digits, Fehoko added the caption, "Get your popcorn ready." -TB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes 20% stake in Walk-On’s restaurant franchises :: CNBC

Link The Cowboys' starting quarterback has found a way to start spending some of that coin he earned with his recent contract extension. Prescott will take co-ownership of the Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco-area outposts of the Walk-On's sports bar franchise. "I grew up going to some Walk-On's," Prescott said. "We had a Walk-On['s] right there in Bossier City [Louisiana]. On the bathroom, when you walk in, my high school picture is probably still there." -TB

Former Cowboys fan favorite Jeff Heath to hit open market :: Twitter

Instant Analysis: The rundown on Kentucky NT Quinton Bohanna :: Cowboys Wire

Link Fans are still getting to know the Cowboys' 11 draft picks from this past weekend. See what the experts had to say about the team's sixth-round pick out of Kentucky. Consensus says Bohanna is a "space-eater" who could plug some holes nicely and assist in the run game as part of a D-line rotation. -TB

UDFA Profile: TCU's Lynn has TE size; not the stats :: The Mothership

Link There's a boatload of undrafted free agents to get acquainted with, too. Artayvious Lynn didn't see much pass-catching action in TCU's style of offense, but the former high school teammate of sixth-round pick Israel Mukuamu has definite upside and could make for an intriguing project at the tight end position. -TB

NFL draft 2021: Biggest offseason questions, team needs, rookie battles for all 32 teams :: ESPN

Link "What will they do at free safety?" Todd Archer is asking the same question many Cowboys fans were posing as the draft ended without the club selecting a true safety. Newcomers Keanu Neal, Jayron Kearse, and Damontae Kazee are all options to take the starting spot Donovan Wilson occupied for 10 games in 2020. Archer thinks Kazee may be the front-runner... if he can stay healthy. -TB

Fifth-year option decision doesn't necessarily doom Vander Esch :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

NFC East draft grades: Eagles jump up ... and Dave Gettleman trades down! :: NFL.com

Link NFL.com's Gennaro Filice calls the Cowboys' selection of Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick the division's most surprising move of the weekend, citing the linebacker's lack of experience in coverage and his well-documented off-the-field issues. Filice goes on to grade the East's draft hauls; the Cowboys earned the lowest marks of the group. -TB

