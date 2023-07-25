Cowboys News: Top 10 links includes a charter flight without RG Zack Martin

The Dallas Cowboys have arrived in Oxnard, CA to begin their training camp journey. Well, most of them. The charter flight from 100+ degree temps to the balmy, breezy Pacific air did not include the club’s best lineman and best player over the last decade. Will he show up before the mandatory deadline? Of those who were on the plane, two key cogs spoke on personal and team expectations once they deboarded.

Injuries are the bane of every team’s camp experience, and not everyone is right before the Cowboys set off on their journeys. Not everyone, but most.

The rock on the left side may not be on the left side anymore, and that’s a strange scenario considering the past glory. What’s next for the All-Pro with a restructured contract?

A look at the complete roster of the Dallas Cowboys and how we see them stacking up once practice begins.

Zack Martin was named No. 34 last week and now Micah Parsons joins him, but inside the top 10.

9. EDGE MICAH PARSONS, DALLAS COWBOYS Now a full-time edge rusher, Parsons remains as devastating as he was when he was splitting time or just moonlighting in that spot due to injury. He led the NFL in total pressures last season, with 106 including the playoffs, and did so despite playing more than 200 snaps away from the line of scrimmage. Parsons is a special talent and still only developing in his new role.

Not every player takes the team charter to camp, but as he threatened a holdout, Martin’s absence is notable. Everyone has through Tuesday to report or the daily $50,000 fines start to mount.

Patrik Walker checks in with the Cowboys (now) No. 3 receiver. After a tough year in his return from ACL surgery, Gallup speaks to what was holding him back.

“Mentally, it’s up there to 100%,” he said on Monday as the Cowboys filed out of their buses following their arrival to Oxnard. “Last year, the mentals obviously weren’t there. I knew my leg was good, I knew I was straight, but I still had to get over that hump. So definitely, this offseason, and coming out here to [2023] training camp and being able to go Day 1 — this’ll be good.”

Nick Harris clocks in with a few snippets from the leader of the safety rotation. Kearse knows what the expectations are and that the players can’t, to borrow a Bill Parcell’s phrase, eat the cheese.

“It’s great on paper,” Kearse said about the defense. “But sometimes when you bring a lot of guys together, they’re not as good as they are on paper. We just have to continue to work. We have things going in a good direction, but we gotta prove it day in and day out.” “We feel that way every year,” he said. “It’s good to get that attention because we’ve been putting the work in but we gotta go out there and prove it day in and day out starting with tomorrow. We have to prove it every day with every way we do things. We have to think greatness.”

Todd Archer checks in with his usual greatness, running through his analysis on the biggest camp battle, biggest question mark, most impactful offseason addition, to the player with the most to prove.

In his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Gallup never felt comfortable in 2022. He caught just 39 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns after signing a five-year, $57.5 million contract. He said he feels, “springy” again now that he has 100% faith in his knee. McCarthy said they want to get Gallup more involved in the passing game after having him run mostly go routes last season, although his 10.9 yards per catch in 2022 was a career low. He had 1,100 yards in 2019, his last full season with Prescott. He might not be able to reach that again with Lamb ascending to a No. 1 role, Cooks’ history and McCarthy’s desire to run the ball, but he can be a much more effective part of the offense in total.

Ronde Barber shares his thoughts on the upcoming Cowboys’ season. His suggestion for the rest of the offseason, go get even more wideout help.

They may like some of their depth at wide receiver, but there’s nothing really proven behind Lamb, Gallup and Cooks. Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko caught five passes last season. Behind them are a collection of free agents, seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks and second-year return man KaVontae Turpin. None have any experience playing wide receiver, and injuries are a fact of life in the NFL. If they don’t have any proven options, it could be a problem. So look for the Cowboys to consider signing a veteran once camp cuts start, possibly sooner rather than later.

Jess Navarez checks in with a look at 11 players, five on each side of the ball and one special teamer, who could have huge impact if they raise up after a year of experience.

