Cowboys News: Tony Pollard’s worth and expectations, supplemental draft entrants finalized
The Cowboys didn’t have the best WR corps in 2022, there’s no doubt about that. Have they done enough to shore things up for 2023? Dallas added Brandin Cooks and hopes to see improvements from both Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert to lift the entire unit. Could they be looking for more help? The 2023 supplemental draft is coming and there are two wide receivers who are eligible. Dallas may want to take a look.
Sticking with the offense, just how good is the Cowboys new No. 1 back Tony Pollard and how much work should fans expect him to get? A couple looks at the franchise tagged products are in tow. Dak running more, usage scenarios for rookie DeMarvion Overshown and backup QB rankings among things discussed in the latest News and Notes.
Is Tony Pollard a top-10 RB? Top five? We look at the landscape of the NFL’s 32 running backs and rank them heading into the 2023 season.
A look into whether it makes more sense for the Cowboys QB to scramble on crucial downs than to try and force throws downfield where more rewards await.
Two players will be available when the 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft takes place on Tuesday, July 11.
Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright have officially been granted eligibility and will be the only two players that teams can consider, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The three-year window is a great look at franchise potency and not many contenders in 2023 have a rosy outlook beyond this season when it comes to salary cap health.
Dante Fowler was productive on a cheap contract, but his snaps are in question as the youth develops. Will he make it back from Oxnard?
The Cowboys’ drafted the Texas product in the third round after he’d been shuffled around in role under multiple defensive leaders. They’ll try to turn that into a plus as he transitions to the pro gram in Dallas.
The Coowboys’ backup is a career 5-1, but that doesn’t mean that he’s one of the best. Casuals judge based on QBWINZ, but Rush is what he is, coming in at a lowly No. 26.
Only Baker Mayfield had a lower CPOE among passers with at least 150 gradable plays, and only Zach Wilson had a lower completion rate. Nevertheless, he did take care of the ball until the Eagles’ game, and that helped the Cowboys’ defense keep games low-scoring.