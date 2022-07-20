Cowboys News: Tolbert vs Gallup’s ghost, training camp ones to watch

Oxnard is around the corner for the Cowboys and there’s a list of players to focus on for a multitude of reasons. Among them are sophomores looking to make the jump, defensive tackle Trysten Hill possibly entering his last chance in Dallas and many more.

Looking forward with tight end Dalton Schultz, is there still hope for a long-term deal with the Cowboys next summer? On top of that, is he the best tight end in the NFC East?

Regarding the pair of Dallas running backs, can offensive coordinator Kellen Moore finally find the perfect balance between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to make the offense most efficient?

For the defense, this may be the most depth the secondary has seen since 2016, with continuity all around. This sparks a conversation as a whole, will the Cowboys defense be more reliable than the offense in 2022?

Find the answers to these questions and more in the latest News and Notes.

5 Cowboys to watch closely in 2022 training camp :: Cowboys Wire

Training camp brings the opportunity for players to garner attention and earn more playing time once the season comes around. On top of that, it can also be the last chance for players to prove themselves.

Ben Grimaldi breaks down five players to focus on during 2022 training camp, including potential sophomore bloomers and a second-round pick running out of chances.

Who has the best tight end in the NFC East? :: Cowboys Wire

Do the Cowboys have the best tight end in the NFC East? Dalton Schultz has shown his value for Dallas but his value may not top that of Dallas Goedert for the Eagles.

Untapped due to subpar quarterback play in recent years, Goedert presents a hard argument with Schultz, but they’re the clear top two in the division.

The Cowboys and Dalton Schultz: Where we have been and where we are headed :: The Athletic

What’s next for Schultz? With the franchise tag used to both keep him off the open market and likely pay him less this year than a long-term contract could’ve, is it his last year as a Cowboy?

While his value doesn’t stand with the likes of Travis Kelce and George Kittle, he may be coming up on a big payday that Dallas won’t stay in the race for.

How the Cowboys can get the best out of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard :: Blogging the Boys

Put aside the debate between running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. How can Dallas make the pair work best together instead of forcing either to be a workhorse like Elliott has been accustomed to so far?

Mixing Elliott’s hardnosed but versatile style and Pollard’s big-play prowess could be the key to offensive success in 2022.

This is the most depth in the Dallas Cowboys secondary in quite some time :: Blogging the Boys

Since the 2016 season, the Cowboys have seen constant change in the secondary. As a result, the unit has never had real depth with so many moving parts and no continuity.

This may be the first season since that it changes, with cornerback Trevon Diggs leading the way for the same unit from last season with extra pieces to spice it up.

2022 Cowboys Season Preview: Week 8 vs Bears :: Inside the Star

Approaching the halfway point of the season, Chicago comes to town for what some might see as a certain Cowboys win but this is the NFL. Think back to Dallas getting walloped by the Broncos in 2021.

It could be a trap game with a second-year Justin Fields at the helm and will the Cowboys learn their lesson?

Cowboys Have a Critical Advantage in 2022 NFC East :: Inside the Star

While there’s a full roster of players, quarterback play tends to decide the fate of every team in the NFL one way or another. In the NFC East, Washington has Carson Wentz attempting to revive his career, New York hoping Daniel Jones pans out while the Eagles sit in limbo with Jalen Hurts or restarting with someone new.

Then there’s Dak Prescott and he may prove to be the difference again to win the NFC East.

More Reliable - Cowboys Offense or Defense? :: The Mothership

With a young and surging defense, could that side of the ball usurp the offense for the superior unit for the first time in recent history? The Cowboys staff writers debate over which unit gets the top spot heading into 2022 training camp.

Can Cowboys’ Jalen Tolbert top Michael Gallup’s rookie output from 2018? :: The Landry Hat

Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is expected to start come Week 1. With Michael Gallup likely out for the start of the season, Tolbert could skyrocket into a big role in the offense early. Can he top Gallup’s 507-yard rookie season?

