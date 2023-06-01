Cowboys News: It’s time for McCarthy slander to stop, potential June 1 pickups

June 1 will trigger some major money moves around the NFL, including a big chunk of change for the Cowboys. That has many thinking about what to do with those funds; we’ve got three possible playmakers who could come available soon, but we’ll also get into the superstars already on the team who are going to need new contracts soon.

Elsewhere, bold predictions for the 2023 season, forecasting the Cowboys’ win total, and a look at who Deuce Vaughn was drafted to actually replace in Dallas. We’ll get to know the North Dakota State fullback who’s on a mission to make the Cowboys roster, we’ll look ahead to a possible 2024 draft pick, we’ll rank all the club’s offseason moves, we’ll wonder about the state of the interior defensive line, and we’ll find out what Randall Cobb said about Dak Prescott while answering a question about Aaron Rodgers. All that, plus the kicker the Cowboys turned down a chance to get… and the kicker on another continent who wants a chance at booting field goals instead of soccer goals.

The slandering of Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has gone too far :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

One outlet recently ranked McCarthy 21st among active NFL coaches. Pretty stunning, considering he’s 20th all-time in coaching wins and owns the seventh-best winning percentage in league history. What’s stranger is that the list puts Sean Payton fourth, even though statistically, he and McCarthy are basically the same guy. And putting coaches like Mike McDaniel, Kevin O’Connell, Dan Campbell, and Arthur Smith ahead of McCarthy??? Absurd.

Cowboys just days away from over $20M in cap space :: Cowboys Wire

Remember all that “post-June 1” talk around the league? Well, here we are. The Cowboys are set to receive another $10.9 million from their decision to cut Elliott, giving them $21.4 million in all. The money officially moves on Friday. Only Elliott’s $5.82 million bonus allocation remains on the books for this year; he’ll cost the club $6.04 million in 2024 despite being long gone.

3 post-June 1 roster cuts the Cowboys should monitor :: The Landry Hat

Other teams are still thinning their rosters, too. There will be quality playmakers suddenly without a home. The Cowboys should definitely keep an eye on Jaguars linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, and familiar face Cedrick Wilson, currently in Miami.

Deuce Vaughn may ultimately be Cowboys replacement for Pollard, not Elliott :: Cowboys Wire

The diminutive sixth-round draft pick is lots of things, but a bruising rusher in the Elliott mold isn’t one of them. In fact, he’s a lot more like Pollard, who will be a free agent in 10 months. Reading the tea leaves, maybe Dallas is content with letting Pollard leave after the 2023 season and keeping Vaughn waiting in the wings to replace his production… and finding a short-yardage power back somewhere else.

Tony Pollard shares look at being a girl dad :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

A day in the life of @Tp__5? "Everything revolves around her." 😍 See what it's like for Tony Pollard to live the #GirlDad life. 👨‍👧#DallasCowboys | @LincolnMotorCo pic.twitter.com/x5XZsNhFKQ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 31, 2023

Cowboys' rough start, Zeke's return among 100 bold predictions :: Cowboys Wire

Conor Orr says Elliott returns to Dallas and they go 0-2 to start the season, but they end up with double-digit wins and a chance to steal the East from a stumbling Philadelphia. Along the way, Vizcaino leads the league in touchbacks, and Tony Romo makes a comeback of sorts in the CBS booth after criticism last year.

Should the Dallas Cowboys Pay Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons? :: Pro Football Network

Sure, the Cowboys can work the books to pay all four stars. But should they? Spoiler alert: yes. Parsons deserves a blank check the minute he becomes eligible to negotiate. Dallas should be working on Lamb’s deal now, before Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson reset the market. The club can’t afford not to extend Prescott again after getting pantsed the last time. And even though Diggs was unable to repeat his 2021 numbers, he became a more consistent corner and should remain in his athletic prime throughout the entirety of a second contract.

Former Cowboys WR Randall Cobb shouts out Dak Prescott in Aaron Rodgers answer :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Randall Cobb was asked if he fully appreciated how special Aaron Rodgers was before leaving Packers: "I mean yeah, I would say so. But I was very fortunate to go to Dallas and play with someone who I think is elite in Dak and someone in Deshaun Watson in Houston who I think is a… pic.twitter.com/eyMa83MBQU — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 31, 2023

Ranking Cowboys free agency, draft decisions of 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Trading for Brandin Cooks is the top move made this offseason, with the drafting of Mazi Smith a perhaps-surprising second. On the head-scratching end of the spectrum were decisions like not re-signing Noah Brown or Carlos Watkins and spending a draft pick on South Carolina wideout Jalen Brooks when others showed more upside.

Cowboys with no players on PFF’s top-32 interior defender rankings :: Cowboys Wire

It shouldn’t be a shock, considering the way the Cowboys tend to treat defensive tackle as an afterthought. Osa Odighizuwa has impressed, though, Johnathan Hankins was re-signed, and the Michigan rookie has yet to play… so maybe Dallas is changing its ways and will land a player or two on next year’s list of 32.

Experts predict the Dallas Cowboys' 2023 record :: Cowboys Wire

Most major outlets are in pretty close agreement: the Cowboys will finish the 2023 season with 10 or 11 wins. Pro Football Network sees Dallas squeaking out one extra victory to end up 12-5; we here at Cowboys Wire are more optimistic and are calling for a 14-3 campaign.

Luepke focused on being best version of himself :: The Mothership

North Dakota State’s multi-tool player found a connection with the Cowboys early on, in Zoom meetings with run game coordinator/running backs coach Jeff Blasko during the pre-draft process. “The culture they have here is amazing,” he said. “They hold everybody to a high standard, just like NDSU did before here. It’s something I know a little bit about.” And now his standard is to do all the little things that will earn him a roster spot, as a fullback or a special teamer or whatever the Cowboys need.

Cowboys go OT in 2024 mock draft, will they need to? :: Cowboys Wire

With all the questions about who will play where along the Dallas offensive line this season, it shouldn’t be surprising that our own K.D. Drummond went OL again when doing Touchdown Wire’s latest 2024 mock draft. With the 24th pick, the Cowboys select Kingsley Suamataia out of BYU. The 20-year-old can play left or right tackle and boasts good coordination, balance, footwork, hand placement, and technique.

Report: Jaguars tried to send kicker to Cowboys in trade :: Cowboys Wire

Jacksonville reportedly reached out to Dallas about kicker Riley Patterson after they had signed Brandon McManus. Those talks obviously went nowhere; Patterson was traded to the Lions in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2026 draft. The Cowboys still have only the unproven Tristan Vizcaino but are promising competition.

NFL kicker Harry Kane? Tottenham striker 'would love to give it a go' :: NFL.com

Maybe the Cowboys need a futbol kicker instead. England’s captain and all-time leading goalscorer reiterated this week on American television that he wants to try kicking oblong balls after his soccer career. “I’m not expecting to just walk up and start kicking field goals,” Kane said. “It would be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work. But yeah, it’s something I’d love to do. The NFL is something I have been following for about 10 years now, and I love it, so I would love to give it a go.”

