Cowboys News: Thursday’s top highlights, McCarthy’s playcalling, Mazi to play

Thursday’s practice session produced some moments that should excite all Cowboys fans. CeeDee Lamb dominated the day and added to his highlight reel, KaVontae Turpin lined up in an unusual spot, and Dak Prescott shared a cool exchange with a young fan in the stands. But the day also saw an already-thin offensive line lose another body as Chuma Edoga went down with a knee issue.

Elsewhere, we turn a spotlight on the defense: Mazi Smith will make his NFL debut this weekend, DeMarvion Overshown is making believers out of Cowboys coaches and players, and Neville Gallimore opens up about his uphill climb after a deceptively nasty injury. We’re looking at the rushing attack for Saturday’s game, previewing Mike McCarthy’s return to calling the offensive shots, looking way ahead to the 2024 free agency class, and wishing Jaylon Smith well as he joins another new team. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy returns to familiar, cherished role in preseason opener vs. Jaguars :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Over the past three years, McCarthy told everyone who would listen that he missed calling offensive plays. Saturday night will see him return to the role. “You can tell he loves doing it,” said Cooper Rush, who is expected to start against the Jaguars. “He told us he missed it and he’s pumped to be doing it again. You can definitely tell.” Rush says McCarthy tends to get the calls out a little faster than previous OC Kellen Moore, but there won’t be a huge difference for the players in the huddle.

Cowboys to spread carries around among all 4 young RBs vs Jaguars, per McCarthy :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Ronald Jones is unlikely to suit up Saturday as he continues to work through a groin injury. But the Cowboys coach isn’t worried about the run game in the team’s preseason opener and plans to get his entire quartet of young backs- Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, rookie Deuce Vaughn, and fullback UDFA Hunter Luepke- involved. “I think there’ll be plenty for all those guys,” he said.

KaVontae Turpin really can do it all, gets practice rushes :: Mike Leslie

Two days after we saw him take a handoff out of the backfield during team work, Kavontae Turpin is getting some work with the running backs instead of the wide receivers during team drills. Intriguing. pic.twitter.com/d1SmQwAQt1 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 10, 2023

Mazi Smith to make Cowboys debut in preseason opener :: 105.3 The Fan

Link

After dealing with a knee tendonitis scare earlier this week, the team’s first-round draft pick will make his Cowboys debut in Saturday’s preseason contest.

Cowboys 90-man roster, unofficial depth chart ahead of Jaguars' exhibition :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Among the 90 Cowboys set to return to Dallas for a Saturday night meeting with the Jaguars are eight defensive ends, 11 cornerbacks, and a whopping 13 wide receivers. With plenty of new faces and jersey numbers ready to take the field, this guide makes a handy accompaniment for watching the game.

CeeDee Lamb makes spinning TD grab over DaRon Bland :: Nick Harris

Cowboys' Gallimore has overcome mental hurdles, hungry to prove himself in potentially 'special' season :: The Mothership

Link

Those who wrote off Neville Gallimore may want to look for an eraser. The native Canadian is having the best training camp of his four-year pro career. The dislocated elbow he suffered in a 2021 preseason game was a serious setback that caused him to overthink each snap once he returned. But he says he’s over that “uphill climb” now as the regular season approaches. “I want to shut all the people up who have bad things to say, but [even more so] it’s about proving myself right.”

Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga suffers knee injury, carted off practice field :: Cowboys Wire

Link

An already-thin unit is hurting even more. The 26-year-old went down during Thursday’s 11-on-11 session when linebacker Jabril Cox rolled into him. Edoga had been favoring his right knee earlier; this hit left him unable to put weight on the leg. The injury was later called a hyperextension; he was scheduled to get an MRI.

Young fan has cool exchange with Dak Prescott at practice :: Jon Machota

Kid: “Nice running.” Dak: “Thank you, man.” (Kid later: “I can’t believe Dak talked to me.”) pic.twitter.com/Bqlrz1MAcK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 10, 2023

Why the best is yet to come for former Texas star, Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Overshown could surprise some people. He’s already surprised Dan Quinn. “I thought he’d be more DB and safety than linebacker,” the DC said. “But he’s more than that. He’s getting there fast. I think we got something there, so I’m pretty pumped to see him.” And with Micah Parsons acting as his mentor, the sky’s the limit.

TE Jake Ferguson shares infectious energy at practice :: Dallas Cowboys

Top 50 NFL free agents in 2024: Tee Higgins headlines deep receiver crop; pass rushers aplenty! :: NFL.com

Link

No one’s played a snap in the 2023 season yet, but Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, and Stephon Gilmore have already made this very early list of 2024’s Top 50 free agents.

Report: Jaylon Smith to sign with Saints after workout :: Saints Wire

Link

The former Cowboys linebacker had a good tryout on Wednesday and is set to ink a deal that will put him in a New Orleans uniform for 2023. He looks to join a linebacker corps that includes Demario Davis and Pete Werner, along with youngsters D’Marco Jackson and Nephi Sewell.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire