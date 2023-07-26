Cowboys News: Theatrical open for 2023 camp as Joneses talk, Martin no shows, Diggs gets deal

If you even for a second forgot that the Dallas Cowboys are the center of the sports universe, Tuesday was yet another reminder. While many clubs opened their training camps over the last few days with a few more on the way, nobody knows how to grab headlines like Jerry Jones and company. On Tuesday, the team hosted their initial press conference of the 2023 season, which is always a great time.

All anyone could talk about, though, was the person not in attendance, as the holdout of future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin began. As usual, with a keen sense for timing, the team added a big announcement to the tail end of the day to move the conversation. Star corner Trevon Diggs is no longer the most at-risk young veteran, earning a huge five-year contract extension after a stellar start to his career. Here’s everything you may have missed from Tuesday in the latest News and Notes.

Officially AWOL: Zack Martin misses deadline to report to Cowboys camp :: Cowboys Wire

The eight-time Pro Bowler made good on his threat and is now an official holdout from camp. With two years remaining on his current deal signed in 2014, it will be interesting to see who will cave first.

Cowboys, Trevon Diggs agree to five-year, $97M extension :: Cowboys Wire

The fourth-year corner was facing free agency after this season, but now he’s in the fold for the foreseeable future after leading the league in interceptions accumulated over the past three years with 17.

Here's where Trevon Diggs ranks among the 10 highest-paid DBs in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Diggs was paid well, but he didn’t break the bank as many young stars do when they receive their first non-rookie contract. Here’s where he lands among his peers.

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys training camp hub :: The Mothership

DallasCowboys.com checks in with a central repository for all of their camp coverage. This includes training camp dates, a review of key contract negotiations, signings, injuries and preseason game previews.

5 Takes: Talking points from opening training camp press conference :: The Mothership

A rundown of all of the major topics discussed in the camp press conference, and two of them centered around the running back position. Not only does it not look like an Ezekiel Elliott return is in their current plans, there’s news that the club did want to work out a long-term agreement with Tony Pollard, but didn’t meet his contractual demands.

Stephen Jones said that Tony Pollard was offered a long-term deal ahead of the July 17 franchise tag deadline, but that both sides couldn’t come to an agreement. “We tried to make a deal with Tony, but we’ll play under the tag this year, respect that, and see how it evolves moving forward,” Jones said.

2023 NFL offseason recap: Signings, coach moves, draft, news :: ESPN

Feeling like you need to catch up on what happened around the league this offseason? Here’s a recap of everything major that transpired with the other 31 clubs. From player movement to rules changes, it’s all here.

PFF50: 10 players who just missed out :: Pro Football Focus

PFF named their top 50 players over the last several days with Zack Martin making the cut and Micah Parsons making the top 10. Here, WR CeeDee Lamb is among the honorably mentioned. He’s technically WR9 on their rankings.

WR CEEDEE LAMB, DALLAS COWBOYS There is an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position in today’s NFL. The explosion of passing at all levels of football means there have never been more capable receivers in the game. Lamb racked up more than 1,500 yards last season including the playoffs, scored 10 times and averaged 2.39 yards per route run. Passes thrown his way generated a 108.5 passer rating. With Brandin Cooks on the team this season, Lamb could have even more success as coverage is kept honest.

Sources: Chargers, Justin Herbert agree to 5-year, $262.5M deal :: ESPN

Not directly Cowboys news, but impacting. Herbert’s deal continues the upward trajectory of QB contracts, and with Dak Prescott nearing another extension with Dallas, each deal that gets done in between just pushes his price tag higher.

