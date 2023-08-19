Cowboys News: Which TE is on the bubble, Seahawks preview, the night Landry left the sideline

The Cowboys’ preseason schedule hits its midpoint over the weekend, but the tough decisions haven’t even begun. Saturday’s contest in Seattle will help coaches start to answer some of the question marks at certain positions. Like tight end; Peyton Hendershot was a rookie surprise last year, but he’s already being challenged hard by an undrafted free agent for his roster spot. The Seahawks exhibition will have several more fascinating subplots on both sides of the ball; we’ve got the ones most worth watching.

Elsewhere, Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer share a storied coaching connection, but now they’ll forge a new working relationship; we’ve got a look at how it’s going. The team’s onetime savior at kicker might come available for a return engagement, one former Cowboy is looking to hold off Father Time for one more season, while another recent ex is in serious trouble with the law. We’ve got what Dak Prescott said about his best friend heading to New England, and a look back at one of the most surreal nights in franchise history- the time Tom Landry coached a game wearing a bulletproof vest. That and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys mailbag: Peyton Hendershot's job could be in trouble, offensive line musical chairs and more :: PFF

There’s growing sentiment among many Cowboys observers that rookie UDFA John Stephens Jr. out of Louisiana has made a bigger impact in camp and has more upside than second-year man Hendershot. The Indiana product’s roster spot may not be a lock despite a promising rookie campaign last year.

Cowboys 90-man roster, unofficial depth chart ahead of Seahawks exhibition game :: Cowboys Wire

The players and jersey numbers are the same as last week, thanks to no early round of camp cuts following the first preseason game. Here’s your guide to who’s who when the Cowboys face the Seahawks in Seattle on Saturday night.

Matchups to Watch: Mazi gets early college reunion in Seattle :: The Mothership

Among the fun subplots to track on Saturday: the Cowboys first-round rookie taking on former Michigan teammate (and Seahawks center) Olu Oluwatimi, cornerback DaRon Bland lining up opposite speedy wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and offensive lineman Asim Richards getting his next test versus up-and-coming defensive end Boye Mafe.

Building blocks among 3 things to watch for in Cowboys-Seahawks :: Cowboys Wire

Fans and coaches alike will be watching to see which players who were hot in the first week of the preseason can keep the momentum going in the second game. Special attention will likely be paid to the battle for the Cowboys’ fifth and sixth wide receiver slots, a well as to how the offensive line is gelling.

Ties that bind: How Mike McCarthy, Brian Schottenheimer are transforming Cowboys offense :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys head coach and offensive coordinator served together for one year on Marty Schottenheimer’s staff in Kansas City a quarter-century ago. This season, they’ll tackle a new working relationship that seems to be off to an encouraging start: McCarthy apparently came very close to scrapping the entire offense and going full-fledged West Coast until he and Brian came up with what Dak Prescott will end up running in 2023.

Why the Cowboys' most interesting preseason storyline is tough to evaluate :: Fox Sports

McCarthy’s return to playcalling is the story of the 2023 offseason in Dallas, but how he really does with it will be hard for viewers to pick up on in real time. He’s already admitted to barking out an old call from his Green Bay days during last week’s game versus Jacksonville, before his staff corrected him with the current verbiage.

Could Nick Folk return to solve the Cowboys kicker problems? :: Cowboys Wire

Brandon Aubrey is still the only kicker in camp, but the position still seems unsettled. Folk’s skills were once so valued by Dallas that they used a draft pick to get him on 2007. His current roster spot with the Patriots is anything but guaranteed, after New England selected Chad Ryland in this year’s draft. If the Pats cut Folk, the Cowboys may be inclined to bring his career full circle.

Why Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is excited about Ezekiel Elliott joining Patriots :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The two best friends still talk every day, so Prescott wasn’t too surprised about Elliott’s new opportunity in New England. “Obviously had great insight that this was coming up, that this was a potential for him. Told him I support him, excited that he was going to be able to get a new opportunity,” Prescott said. “I know he’s going to help that team.”

Jason Peters hopes to play this season :: ProFootballTalk

The 41-year-old was a big help to the Cowboys offensive line last year, and he says he’s not done yet. Peters plans to eventually suit up for someone this season, which would be his 20th in the league.

Deep Blue: Protecting Landry in 'Close to the Vest' :: The Mothership

The 1986 season provided one of the most surreal moments in Cowboys history when head coach Tom Landry was escorted off the field during a Monday night game in response to a credible death threat. Maybe even more absurd, Landry returned to finish the game wearing a bulletproof vest under his ever-present suit. This short-form doc goes inside the bizarre episode that might have unfolded much differently if not for the team’s most recent hire, an FBI agent named Larry Wansley who is credited with helping change the way the NFL would think about security measures from that day forward.

Veteran NFL pass rusher Robert Quinn arrested, faces hit-and-run, assault and other charges :: CBS Sports

The former Cowboy faces multiple charges after he hit four cars, a gate, and a light post with his vehicle earlier this week in South Carolina. Quinn has also been charged with third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly got violent with a woman neighbor and also with leaving the scene of the accident. Quinn, currently a free agent who ended the 2022 season with the Eagles, turned himself in to authorities Friday morning

