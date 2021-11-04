Cowboys News: TCU has interest in Kellen Moore; Dak Prescott ‘hopeful’ vs Broncos

The Cowboys have known their offensive coordinator would be a hot commodity for coach openings, but they might not have expected the rumor mill to crank up quite this soon. A major college program is reported to be interested in the offensive wunderkind. Meanwhile, Dallas’s Week 9 contest is right around the corner, but will the team’s nicked-up playmakers be ready to be there? We have updates on Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, and Michael Gallup heading into Thursday’s important practice. Also, the only thing hurting on Ezekiel Elliott is his pride as he remembers back to the last time he faced Denver; he’ll set out to erase a bad Bronco memory on Sunday.

Elsewhere, a recent cut comes back to the Dallas practice squad, and what about bringing back Jaylon Smith? We’re handing out report cards to the Cowboys positional groups and still talking takeaways from the improbable 20-16 win over Minnesota. Micah Parsons had his best game of the season by actually doing less, Kellen Moore is attacking more on long third-down situations, and Amari Cooper is leading football classes on the sidelines during games. All that, plus an unlikely ex-Cowboy is already in Canton, a superstar drops serious coin on bling for his guys, and America’s Team is changing up its iconic uniform for the first time in nearly half a century. Here’s the News and Notes.

TCU has interest in Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, source confirms :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

A Fort Worth Star-Telegram has confirmed to the paper that the Cowboys offensive coordinator has emerged as “a candidate of interest” for TCU in its head coaching vacancy. The 33-year-old will be a popular name for coaching jobs in the months to come; he turned down the gig at his alma mater Boise State earlier this year. Former Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders is also apparently under consideration by the Horned Forgs.

Slater's injury updates on Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith for Week 9 :: NFL.com

Jane Slater says the Cowboys quarterback was limited in practice on Wednesday, as expected. The plan has been for him to do more on Thursday, and the team is “hopeful” that he’ll be good to go versus Denver on Sunday. Also, tight end Blake Jarwin has a hip situation he is dealing with; he did not practice Wednesday.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith expected to miss Week 9 vs Broncos with ankle injury :: Cowboys Wire

The seven-time Pro Bowler exited Sunday’s game early with an ankle issue; now concerns over the injury are prompting the Cowboys coaching staff to assume Smith won’t suit up in Week 9 versus Denver. “He’d be pressed to play,” McCarthy stated plainly. The team has options for replacing him, but McCarthy declined to share details about any such plan.

Attacking on third-and-long with a backup QB captures a Cowboys win: Decoding Kellen Moore :: The Athletic

The idea with a backup quarterback is to stay out of third-and-long situations. But from the late second quarter on against a stout Minnesota defense, the Cowboys had nothing but third-and-longs. And Rush converted at a rate far better than the team historically has. Kellen Moore is clearly not interested in calling give-up draw plays designed to give his punter breathing room. His aggressive play-selection is just one of the key differences in the 2021 Cowboys.

DE Bradlee Anae returns to Cowboys as member of practice squad :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

DE Bradlee Anae cleared waivers and will be signed to the Cowboys practice squad. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 3, 2021

Minus green dot, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Week :: Cowboys Wire

After making some changes to his own routines and practice habits, Parsons played Sunday’s game without the responsibilities of calling defensive plays. Safety Jayron Kearse wore the green dot, giving Parsons one less thing to think about on the field. Parsons had a record-setting day for rookie defenders and took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors as a result.

Mailbag: Reunion with Jaylon Smith? :: The Mothership

With the Cowboys losing rookie linebacker Jabril Cox and the Packers releasing a former Dallas linebacker in rapid-fire succession, many have wondered if the team might bring Smith back as a depth player who’s obviously familiar with the system, players, and terminology. David Helman and Nick Eatman both think that’s a long shot. The Cowboys clearly moved on from Smith for a reason, and that reason may have just been seconded by Green Bay’s quick decision. A reunion now would just be awkward and clunky.

Cowboys Report Card, Snap Counts from Week 8 victory :: Cowboys Wire

High marks across the board for the Cowboys’ position groups during their Minnesota test; a C was the lowest grade given on the Week 8 tilt. The run game had an unusually weak night, the tight ends spent more time blocking than catching balls, and the special teams unit experienced some setbacks. But the team as a whole passed during the dramatic 20-16 win.

WR Michael Gallup getting closer to return :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

4 Takeaways: Cowboys flip script and prove they are more than just Prescott's greatness :: Cowboys Wire

So much to digest from the Cowboys’ surprising performance on Halloween night, but four things stood out. One, Cedrick Wilson is a legitimate weapon. Two, the defense is finally gelling. Three, McCarthy has engineered quite a turnaround in the locker room. And most important/shocking/gratifying, the Dallas Cowboys are no longer just a bunch of guys being carried by Dak Prescott.

Ezekiel Elliott recalls backlash after Dallas Cowboys’ ugly loss to Denver Broncos :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The 42-17 loss to Denver in 2017 was bad enough. But for much of Cowboys Nation, the enduring image from that day was of the defending rushing champ simply watching, hands on hips, as Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib raced by with a 103-yard interception as time wound down. “I didn’t put my best effort forward on that play,” said Elliott. “It was an easy fix. Just don’t do that ever again, so I didn’t.” It was Elliott’s worst day in the pros; he’ll look to make amends this Sunday.

Cowboys to break out red, white, and blue throwback helmet stripes for Salute to Service :: Cowboys Wire

It will be 1976 all over again when the Cowboys host the Broncos. That’s because America’s Team is bringing back their red, white, and blue center helmet stripe to coincide with the NFL’s Salute to Service weekend and help promote the National Medal of Honor Museum, set to break ground just down the road from AT&T Stadium next year. The Cowboys first added the eye-catching tri-colored strip to their headgear to celebrate the nation’s Bicentennial 46 years ago; they haven’t been worn since.

WR Amari Cooper sharing his extensive knowledge on the sidelines :: Jori Epstein

Amari Cooper buys diamond dog tags for offense ... $120k gift!!! :: TMZ

The veteran wideout gifted Prescott, his fellow wide receivers, and a few Cowboys trainers with some serious bling as a thank you for their hard work this season. Cooper teamed up with Gabriel the Jeweler to create diamond-encrusted dog tags- 15 in total- that feature each teammate’s jersey number and the word “Dawgs” spelled out in block letters above. The price tag was a reported $120,000.

Mike White's Jets jersey on display in Pro Football Hall of Fame :: ESPN

He may have been a third-stringer behind Dak Prescott while in Dallas, but Mike White has made it to the Hall of Fame already. When the Cowboys waived their former fifth-round draft pick in 2019 and elected to not even keep him on the practice squad, they couldn’t have imagined his jersey would be hanging in Canton just two years later. But White, now playing for the Jets, set a new NFL record Sunday by competing 37 passes in his first pro start.

