Cowboys News: Tank bids farewell, drafting WR early, bringing back DT support

and Cameron Burnett
·3 min read
The 2021 NFL Draft is now under one week away. With cornerback or offensive tackle being the expected pick for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10, could they entertain a player like Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle? Jaycee Horn had an interview with the club and made it very clear who he thinks the best corner in the draft is.

The club retained the services of defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, keeping veteran talent in the middle of their defense. After Tyrone Crawford’s retirement, Demarcus Lawrence wrote a piece speaking highly of teammate and fellow Boise State alum, bidding him farewell on an impressive eight-year career. The NFL passed the change for number restrictions and who could switch it up in Dallas?

WR Jaylen Waddle should be strong draft consideration for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link If you pay attention to the hundreds of mock drafts floating around the internet, the Cowboys will either seleft cornerbacks Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn, tight end Kyle Pitts, or a top offensive lineman. However, assuming all these options are off the table with the 10th overall pick, Ben Grimaldi dives into Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle being a viable option, which would mean moving on from Michael Gallup. -ML

Cowboys re-sign DT Antwaun Woods ahead of draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link With the Cowboys rush defense desperately needing to improve from it's poorest showing in 2020, they brought one of their own back by re-signing defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. -ML

https://twitter.com/TankLawrence/status/1385262122951581698?s=19

Trevon Diggs growth in year two will be key to Dallas Cowboys success :: Blogging The Boys

Link Trevon Diggs had his ups and downs as a rookie in 2020. However, he finished as the teams leader in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (14). With year two on the horizon, Tony Catalina breaks down how his growth will be key in the Cowboys success defensively. -ML

2021 Draft Looms Large for Cowboys LBs Luke Gifford & Francis Bernard :: Inside The Star

Link The linebacker position was a disaster in 2020 for the Cowboys with Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch missing significant time and Jaylon Smith taking a step back. Although the Cowboys hope that improves, have two other players at the position, Luke Gifford and Francis Bernard, who are facing important seasons after only eight snaps between them last year. -ML

NFL owners pass rule to loosen jersey number restrictions :: Cowboys Wire

Link Social media became the catalyst for a lot of conversation regarding potential number changes if the new regulations went through and now NFL owners passed the change so single-digit numbers are eligible for many new positions. The question is, who's wearing what? --CB

Jaycee Horn says it’s a “night-and-day difference” between he and Patrick Surtain :: Pro Football Talk

Link With the Cowboys potentially eyeing a corner with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn are the two corners Dallas could be looking for. Both fitting the new system under Dan Quinn, it could be a tough choice if both are available. Horn had an interview with the Cowboys that was posted on social media and he spoke highly of himself, declaring he's the best corner in the draft. Click the link to see the details from the interview. --CB

1

1

