Cowboys News: Takeaways as fights break out in final day of padded camp practice

The Dallas Cowboys have just one day left in Oxnard, CA, as their 2023 training camp journey comes to an end. On Thursday the final preparations will be made for their Friday flight to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the second of three exhibition games. Following Saturday’s contest, the club will fly back to Dallas to hold their final few practices before the third contest and then get to the business of whittling down the roster for the start of the regular season.

But on Wednesday, the club let the emotion loose. Practice was intense and eventually led to fights that included star defender Micah Parsons throwing hands at offensive linemen. That’s fights, plural. Here’s a look at all of that action, along with the latest in news and notes from the day.

On the final day of #Cowboys padded practice in Oxnard, the chippiness spilled over — Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman rep leading to full-on scrum. Williams was upset at Hoffman on previous reps. These guys are ready for the season. pic.twitter.com/byke0bGQ3F — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 16, 2023

Second Fight: Micah Parsons vs Tyler Biadasz

Tailend of another scuffle here that started with Micah Parsons punching Tyler Biadasz https://t.co/v5iMzOkdvP pic.twitter.com/mrhRX29bxO — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 16, 2023

Ay Micah threw that jab kinda swiftly lol pic.twitter.com/JzyHNtmNoZ — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) August 16, 2023

Micah Parsons, Jayron Kearse on Cowboys scuffles: 'We're not taking sh-t' from any of the '32 teams' in 2023 :: The Mothership

Patrik Walker explains how camp fights are nothing to worry about, but rather be proud of the fiery nature of the club through quotes from two key defenders. From Micah Parsons:

“Hell yeah, I need that,” he said. “I’m here to make them better. I push myself to the greater good and me pushing myself is only gonna make them better, at the end of the day. I don’t care who I’m up against. I don’t care if it’s Tyron, if it’s Zack, if it’s Tyler Smith — I’m gonna beat the hell out of them. “It’s only gonna make them better. … This is where championships get started — right here in camp. The goal is to bring that out, and the camaraderie, to bring it all together. It’s only one goal at the end of the day.” By the way, Parsons says his hands are just fine, since you were wondering.

Cowboys position battles: Depth questions remain for defense with big aspirations :: The Athletic

Saad Yousuf checks in with five position battles for roster spots, including the conundrum at cornerback.

For C.J. Goodwin and Kelvin Joseph, the special teams aspect has to be considered. Goodwin’s special teams contributions have been what has earned him a roster spot in the past and there’s no question he provides value there. Joseph has not had a good camp defensively, but has been good on special teams and has the draft pedigree as a second-round pick just two years ago. The battle: C.J. Goodwin vs. Kelvin Joseph vs. Eric Scott vs. Nashon Wright

Cowboys position battles: RB, TE most intriguing, O-line most concerning :: The Athletic

First, Yousuf looked at these battles on the offensive side of the ball and the bottom of the depth chart battle at WR catches the attention if for nothing more than familiar tunes.

The Cowboys always seem to have a training camp darling at wide receiver, something I refer to as Lance Lenoir Syndrome, and this year it’s Jalen Brooks. It would have been nice to see a little more from Brooks in game action, but it can be tough to measure how much of that is him and how much is the product of his environment with the backups. Simi Fehoko continues to get opportunities, and Prescott seems to take to him, so he’s the other part of this race. One sleeper to watch for if he can rise to the occasion in this home stretch is Dennis Houston. The battle: Brooks vs. Fehoko vs. Houston

Patriots' Bill Belichick follows familiar playbook by signing Ezekiel Elliott :: ESPN

A look at how many fans’ favorite player, Ezekiel Elliott, follows a trend of signing and rejuvenating star running backs like Corey Dillion and LeGarrette Blount.

Flaws, weaknesses for 2023 NFL playoff contenders: 14 teams :: ESPN+

Relax, the 12 isn’t a ranking, jus an order that was used.

12. Dallas Cowboys Chances to make the playoffs: 65.1%

Chances to play in the Super Bowl: 13% Biggest flaw: Kicking The only kicker on the roster is former Toronto FC draft pick Brandon Aubrey, who was 32-for-37 on field goals and 57-for-59 on extra points during two seasons in the USFL. Aubrey has never attempted a kick in the NFL. The Cowboys could still add a veteran, especially as players are cut from camp competitions over the next few weeks. Maher didn’t sign with Dallas until mid-August last year and had been enjoying a solid season before he seemed to lose the ability to kick extra points in January. There’s nothing wrong with going with an unknown option at kicker, but in a season in which the Cowboys see themselves as Super Bowl contenders, I’m surprised team owner Jerry Jones hasn’t been more aggressive in pursuing a known quantity.

