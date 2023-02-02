Cowboys News: Tackling tackle spot, Jerry admits plot, Dallas Super Bowl shot

Jerry and Stephen Jones dropped some serious bombs on Wednesday on a ton of topics, and some Cowboys fans may not like what they hear about Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, or Mike McCarthy’s vision for the offense. Speaking of which, the team sat down with another candidate to take over Kellen Moore’s old role, and one outlet examines the risk the club has taken in letting the so-called boy genius go. Kellen himself shares his thoughts on his time in Dallas, and another ex-Cowboys assistant is in talks with an AFC contender.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady’s retirement announcement had some interesting ripple effects in the Cowboys locker room; see how the news gives one lineman a unique title and jacks up the worth of one safety’s gameday souvenir. We’ve got updates on a surprise surgery for a Dallas wideout, we’re ranking every quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl, and we’re forecasting why the idea of The Big Game coming back to Dallas may get an ice-cold reception for a while. All that, plus a look at the Cowboys’ soon-to-be free agents, the Pro Bowl Games are about to get underway, and Tony Romo has a new star-studded TV ad going for him… which is nice. Here’s the News and Notes.

What's Next? Tackling the Cowboys OT question :: The Mothership

Who starts 2023 at left tackle? Will it be the veteran Tyron Smith or the youngster Tyler Smith? And what about the all-important swing tackle? Will Jason Peters suit up again at age 41? Will Matt Waletzko be healed and ready? Aviante Collins? Isaac Alarçon? The key to those questions could hinge on when Terence Steele can come back from his December ACL injury on the right side, assuming the restricted free agent returns to the team at all.

Cowboys' Joneses on Dak's future, Zeke's return, OC change, new OBJ pursuit :: Cowboys Wire

Jones and Jones had plenty to say Wednesday from the Senior Bowl. Among the highlights: they’re committed to Prescott but may look at restructuring his deal to create cap room and plan to draft a young quarterback for depth, they expect McCarthy to run the offense the way he did in Green Bay, they want Elliott to return but need to make the money work, they plan to make another run at Odell Beckham Jr., and they will be “starting over” at the kicker position. So a nice, quiet, drama-free offseason…

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup undergoes knee, ankle surgery :: Cowboys Wire

The receiver underwent a “minimally-invasive meniscus repair and ankle clean-up” on his right side Tuesday. (It was Gallup’s left knee that sustained an ACL tear last January.) It’s thought he’ll have a good chance to be fully ready for training camp.

The Cowboys took a risk by parting ways with Kellen Moore. Will it be rewarded? :: D Magazine

The Cowboys offense improved significantly when Moore took over from Scott Linehan. Play-action usage increased, too, but not at nearly the same rate as the rest of the NFL… and with a concerningly low degree of success. Overall, Moore didn’t pass as often as other teams, when by rights, Dallas should have been among the league leaders in passing attempts. Maybe rocking the OC boat will help the offense hit its peak more consistently.

Cowboys interview Thomas Brown, McVay's Asst HC, for OC role :: Cowboys Wire

Brown has been a hot interview the last couple years, with L.A. coach Sean McVay calling him “one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around.” Brown has experience coaching running backs and tight ends and also served this past year as assistant head coach with the Rams.

Kellen Moore excited to get to work with Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert :: Dallas Morning News

Speaking for the first time as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator, Moore reflected on his eight years in Dallas- three as a player and five as a coach. “It’s certainly a very special place to me,” he said. “As we went through the process, sometimes change can be really good for all of us, and I felt like I was in that space. It works for both sides. I think that it’s an awesome opportunity for Dallas and an awesome opportunity for me.”

Ravens interview Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for offensive coordinator job :: Baltimore Beatdown

Prescott’s quarterbacks coach for the past three years, Nussmeier had also previously served two seasons as tight ends coach in Dallas. The 52-year-old was the tenth candidate interviewed about the Ravens’ OC opening. He had been a collegiate offensive coordinator at Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Washington State, and Fresno State.

These 24 Cowboys are free agents in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

From Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard on the offense to Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson on the defense, the Cowboys have decisions to make on two dozen players. When the new league year starts, any of them who’s not locked up with a new deal can begin to negotiate with other clubs. If that happens, Dallas could earn up to what’s projected to be a fifth round compensatory draft pick for some.

GOAT Herders: Cowboys put finishing touch on Brady's historic career :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys dropped the first seven games they played against Brady, but they finally took down the greatest to ever play the game in their final meeting on wild-card weekend. It also looks like it will be the final game of TB12’s stellar career, assuming his second retirement announcement sticks.

Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse shows off ultimate piece of Tom Brady memorabilia :; SI.com

Defensive backs around the NFL were glad to see Brady finally call it a career, but Kearse had extra reason to smile. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to proudly display the football that he intercepted in the end zone of the Cowboys-Bucs wild-card game, the final interception Brady ever threw.

Future HOF takes the mantle as NFL's oldest active player after Brady retires :: Yardbarker

With Brady retired, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters is now officially the league’s oldest active player. He turned 41 in December. The Cowboys believe he’ll be back in the star for the 2023 season. There are now three players in the league over 40; the other two are a kicker and punter.

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts land? :: NFL.com

Two Cowboys legends fare quite well in a career ranking of all 66 quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl. Roger Staubach (No. 11) is “the consensus best quarterback of the 1970s” who makes you wonder what his career might have been like had he become a full-time starter before age 29. Troy Aikman (No. 16) was “impressive” at his peak, though his peak was “unfortunately too short.” Craig Morton (No. 42) somehow never made a Pro Bowl despite leading the league in yards per attempt three times.

Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon :: Deadspin

It’s no secret that Jerry Jones would love to host another Super Bowl. This week’s nightmarish ice storm, causing thousands of flight cancellations at DFW and Love Field, shows just how dicey a proposition that can be this time of year, especially in a sprawling metropolitan area not well-equipped to deal with winter weather. There were problems galore in 2011, when a similar storm hit the area during Super Bowl Week the only time AT&T Stadium previously hosted.

Pro Bowl Games skills competitions to air Thursday on ESPN :: Brian McCarthy (Twitter)

Let the Pro Bowl Games begin (tomorrow). ⁦@Raiders⁩ hq and practice facility will be the site for Thursday’s skills competitions televised 7-8:30p ET on ⁦@espn⁩. Then the action will move to ⁦@AllegiantStadm⁩ Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cAC48hGYJv — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 1, 2023

Serena Williams and Tony Romo feature in Caddyshack inspired Super Bowl advert :: Golf Monthly

For Michelob Ultra’s new ad, the former Cowboys quarterback steps into the combat boots of Carl Spackler, the groundskeeper character made famous by Bill Murray in the 1980 classic (and he even does a decent impression). Actor Brian Cox, soccer star Alex Morgan, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and the recently-retired tennis legend Williams also star in the Caddyshack spoof set at Bushwood Country Club.

