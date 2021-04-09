Cowboys News: Tackle prospects, Pitts hype, who to avoid in draft

As the 2021 NFL draft inches closer, projections for Dallas continue, especially after team owner Jerry Jones’s words about Kyle Pitts of Florida. Will Dallas play it safe and pick defense or will they make another splash pick on offense?

The most recent episode of the Cowboys Wire Podcast is out to listen to, discussing why linebacker isn’t a need in the first round. Our own Ben Glassmire gives his draft profile on Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater and why he could potentially take over for Tyron Smith in the near future if the Cowboys take him.

Richie Grant vs Jamar Johnson: Which safety makes more sense for Cowboys in the draft? :: Cowboys Wire

Link Safety is expected (hoped?) to be a position of focus, and among the possible targets are UCF's Richie Grant and Indiana's Jamar Johnson. Mike Crum debates which is the better fit for the Cowboys with John Williams. --CB

An offensive tackle prospect for Cowboys to consider drafting in all 7 rounds :: Cowboys Wire

Link With uncertainty surrounding Tyron Smith's long-term future due to injuries, Dallas could look to find his protégé in the draft. Whether it be in the first round or on Day 3, the Cowboys could find a strong prospect at offensive tackle. Tim Lettiero identifies a possible pick for every round including one who is worthy of a top-ten selection. --CB

Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater deserves far more attention as potential Cowboys pick :: Cowboys Wire

Link With cornerback being the general expectation No. 10, Northwestern's Rashawn Slater could be a surprise pick for some fans. With the Cowboys potentially needing an offensive tackle, Slater could be that guy. Our Ben Glassmire gives his latest draft profile, including stats from Slater's Pro Day. --CB

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Why LB should be outlawed for No. 10, how covering football mutes fandom :: Cowboys Wire

Link In the most recent episode of the Cowboys Wire Podcast, Ryan O'Leary and KD Drummond tackle the possibilities for the 2021 NFL Draft and touch on some recent moves by Dallas. Listen in to hear all the details. --CB

WATCH: Daniel Jeremiah: I think CeeDee Lamb will put up 'prolific' numbers in '21 :: NFL.com

Link After an impressive rookie season with 74 catches for 935 yards, Lamb's expectations for the 2021 season are sky-high. With Prescott back to lead the Cowboys, Lamb is poised to have a strong sophomore season. NFL.com's Jeremiah doubles down on Lamb and says he will put up "prolific" numbers, exceeding the expectations. --CB

3 reasons Dallas Cowboys have to pull the trigger on Kyle Pitts :: Fansided

Link With the Cowboys' needs on defense, some might not expect Jerry Jones to pick offense at No. 10. Florida's Pitts has been touted as one of the best prospects in the 2021 class and Jones was apparently "infatuated" with him as a prospect. Regardless of the potential needs on defense, Randy Gurzi gives three reasons why Dallas cannot pass up on the opportunity to add Pitts to this high-powered offense. --CB

Stephen Bowen – Undrafted to NFL Starter :: NFL Operations

Link A look back at former UDFA Stephen Bowen, who joined Dallas under Bill Parcells and was one of last decade's several defections to the Washington franchise in free agency. His journey to and through the pros was an impressive tale.

