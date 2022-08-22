Cowboys News: Swing tackle trade? Turpin’s time in spotlight, backup QB battle

Saturday night’s 32-18 preseason win in Los Angeles gave Cowboys fans plenty to get charged up about as the team heads back to Dallas for the end of training camp. KaVontae Turpin is still the man of the hour, and he’s making the most of his moment in the spotlight. He offered a heartfelt dedication after his two-touchdown performance, turned in impressive official speed on the field, and reminded us that he saw this coming all along.

Elsewhere, full Cowboys Wire coverage of what the win means, plus an updated forecast of who will make the final roster. We also look at how an abundance of D-linemen could help solve the O-line depth problem, an undrafted free agent continue to make his case for a job, and the backup quarterback battle heats up heading into the stretch. Dak Prescott lands on the NFL’s Top 100 list, and he plays Santa Claus four months early for his Cowboys coaches and sideline staff. All that and more, coming right up in News and Notes.

Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin pays tribute to fallen TCU teammate after electric performance :: Dallas Morning News

In his postgame comments after a pair of brilliant kick returns, Turpin dedicated the moment to Jeff Gladney, a TCU teammate and 2020 first-round pick by the Vikings. Gladney and his girlfriend were killed in a car accident in May. “He’s looking down on me,” Turpin told reporters. “I’m just grateful for that moment.” The USFL MVP says he’ll give the footballs he carried into the end zone to his mother.

Cowboys-Chargers postgame coverage :: Cowboys Wire

The game went until the wee hours for those watching in Dallas and points East, but there was still plenty to dissect the day after the Cowboys’ first preseason road win in a decade.

Turpin officially turned on the jets in his two special teams TDs :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys rookie WR KaVontae Turpin reached 20.95 MPH on his kickoff return for touchdown and 20.86 MPH on his punt return for touchdown, according to Next Gen Stats. pic.twitter.com/v30AILm5Vq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2022

Turpin called his shot on social media back in January :: KaVontae Turpin (Twitter)

No cap, if the #NFL give me a chance I would be leading the league in punt and kick return TDs 🌹 #Facts — KaVontae Turpin (@KaVontaeTurpin) January 16, 2022

Handful of surprises in latest projected 53-man roster for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

KaVontae Turpin may have secured his place with the team, but other Cowboys players are still fighting for a roster spot. Cowboys Wire predicts that Cooper Rush hangs on to the QB2 job and receiver Dennis Houston gets a longer look until Michael Gallup returns. Defensively, Carlos Watkins may be on the outside looking in, Israel Mukuamu likely lands on the practice squad… and Dallas may stick with the kicker they know in Brett Maher.

Notes: Mukuamu’s INT; Jabril Cox returns; more :: The Mothership

Among the game notes, the LSU linebacker has been ramping back up to action after his ACL tear last year. Cox saw plenty of field time versus the Chargers on Saturday, notching three tackles and flashing strong coverage ability. It’s hoped he’ll be part of a strong positional corps with Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, and Anthony Barr.

Will Grier gives "gritty performance" vs. Bolts :: The Mothership

Grier saw his first game action as a Cowboy and ended with a stat line of six completions on 10 attempts for 98 passing yards, no interceptions, a passer rating of 92.9, and nine rushing yards. He says he’s past the groin injury that held him out last week, and he’s ready to give Cooper Rush a real run for his backup quarterback money.

Markquese Bell leads Dallas Cowboys in tackles against Chargers :: HBCU Gameday

The undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M keeps on making his case. The safety led the Cowboys on Saturday night in tackles and recorded five by himself.

Cowboys in perfect position to trade for a swing tackle :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys have assembled a solid rotation of defensive linemen. So solid, in fact, that it could help them shore up the other side of the ball. Tarell Basham, Carlos Watkins, Dante Fowler, Chauncey Golston, and Trysten Hill have all shown enough that any one of them could potentially be used as trade capital in exchange for a better swing tackle option than Josh Ball.

'Top 100 Players of 2022': Dak Prescott | No. 44 :: NFL.com

The Cowboys quarterback was voted the No. 44 player in the league by his peers. Even opposing defenders were quick to place him “in that top tier” of passers, thanks to his toughness, his calm under fire in any game situation, and his deadly-accurate ball placement.

Dak Prescott delivers early Christmas present to Dallas Cowboys staff: Jordan 1s :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Calling it an early Christmas gift, the Cowboys quarterback presented all coaches and sideline personnel with new Air Jordan 1 low Mystic Navy shoes. “They said they wanted some better shoes this year,” Prescott said. “I heard a little drift of it and made it happen.” Prescott signed a five-year deal with the Jordan brand last June.

Mike McCarthy had high praise for former Badgers TE Jake Ferguson :: Badgers Wire

The fourth-round draft pick continues to impress the Dallas coaching staff. It looks like the Wisconsin tight end will survive the next round of roster cuts thanks primarily to his toughness. “He’s scrappy,” McCarthy said of Ferguson this week. “He’s on the edge. He’s chippy. The young man can play.”

