Cowboys News: The Steelers are coming to town

The Dallas Cowboys have a tough task ahead of them as the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Dallas Sunday. The Steelers have one of the league’s best defenses, and the Cowboys are yet to name their starting quarterback. Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush are the potential candidates for Cowboys signal caller, get to know how each got to Dallas.

The latest Cowboys injury report includes Ezekiel Elliott, who was limited with a hamstring injury. Should Cowboy fans be worried about Elliott after the quote below from Troy Aikman? Trevon Diggs continues to impress in his first year, as he recorded his first two interceptions last week in Philly. Plus, more on Randy Gregory’s emotional journey back to the NFL, and why the Cowboys should be willing to try again in free agency next year.