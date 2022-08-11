Cowboys News: Starters vs Broncos? Kearse injury update, team awards show

The team is in Denver, and we’re starting to get an idea of which Cowboys will be doing what during their visit. The club announced on Wednesday how they’ll handle both the Thursday joint practice and the Saturday preseason game with the Broncos from a personnel standpoint. One question mark, though, is safety Jayron Kearse as he battles back tightness; we have an update on that as well as backup quarterback Will Grier, who would stand to see plenty of action if he can get past a groin issue.

Elsewhere, we’re checking in on a former Cowboy who’ll now suit up in the orange and blue, we’re getting to know a cool and collected rookie, and we’re taking stock of the team’s many talented youngsters. We’re watching stocks rise and fall in camp, eyeing the latest power rankings, and thinking ahead to a possible first-round pick in 2023. All that, plus Dez Bryant still wants to contribute, an unlikely veteran shows up Micah Parsons… and the Cowboys announce that they’re putting on their own awards show for themselves. (Because of course they are.) Here’s all the News and Notes.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys starters to practice vs. Broncos, sit out preseason game :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cowboys starters will participate in Thursday’s joint practice with Denver, but will watch the younger players take the live-fire snaps on Saturday night in the actual preseason game. As he had previously hinted, head coach Mike McCarthy believes Prescott and Co. can get more quality work done in the controlled environment of a practice than they would by playing for a series or two in an exhibition game, as they have in the past. “If you have a 16-play team period, it just gives us a chance to make sure these guys compete against the other team in terms of play time,” the coach said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Updates: Injury status of Kearse, Will Grier, more :: The Mothership

Safety Jayron Kearse “will be hard-pressed” to participate in Thursday’s practice with Denver, as he has missed the last two practices with back tightness. Trevon Diggs could go, despite some soreness and being on a snap count. Backup quarterback Will Grier has a groin injury; he has “a slight chance” of playing Saturday night. New linebacker Anthony Barr will not practice against Denver as he continues his ramp-up after joining the team last week.

Preseason power rankings Week 1: Cowboys outpace NFC East rivals, miss top 10 :: Cowboys Wire

Touchdown Wire puts the Cowboys just outside the top 10 with a preseason ranking of 11th. That’s two spots better than the Eagles, at 13th, and well ahead of Washington (23rd) and the Giants (27th). The Dallas WR corps may be a concern, but Dak Prescott is good enough against the blitz to overcome.

One riser, one faller from each NFL team during 2022 training camp :: Pro Football Focus

Wide receiver Dennis Houston is trending upward in Dallas. The undrafted rookie out of Western Illinois has solid speed and size and seems to be developing quick chemistry with Dak Prescott. The stock of offensive guard Connor McGovern, though, may be dropping. He’s expected to lose the starting spot on the left side to rookie Tyler Smith, although depth concerns and his occasional moonlighting at fullback should keep him on the roster.

Dallas Cowboys WR standout Dennis Houston: 'I’m just a cool dude' :: Sport DFW

The undrafted free agent has turned heads so far in camp. That’s mostly due to showing out with the first team in Oxnard, but it’s partly for his mellow demeanor when a microphone’s in his face. The ultra-prepared youngster sounds like anything but a rookie as he talks about his serious study habits and gaining the confidence of Dak Prescott.

Cowboys ranked as best 'Under-25' roster in entire NFL :: Cowboys Wire

ESPN lists Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and CeeDee Lamb as the team’s “blue-chip players” under the age of 25. Rookies Tyler Smith and Jalen Tolbert will likely show plenty of upside this year, with several other youngsters like Jabril Cox and Osa Odighizuwa ready to contribute, too.

Former Cowboys RB JaQuan Hardy signs with Broncos on eve of teams' meeting :: Cowboys Wire

Hardy was featured on last summer’s Hard Knocks series and scored a touchdown in the 2021 regular season finale. But Ezekiel Elliott’s cousin, waived by the Cowboys in July, has signed with Denver and will now be on the opposite sideline when the two teams get together for a joint practice and preseason tilt.

Why former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant still thinks he is a red zone threat :: Dallas Morning News

The 33-year-old stopped short of saying he’s making a comeback, but Bryant believes he could still be a scoring target in today’s pass-happy NFL. He does acknowledge, however, that his time “is fading away” and admits a more realistic role for him could be as a locker room leader for younger players looking for their shot.

Cowboys 2023 Draft Preview: Oregon LB Noah Sewell could be in play :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys’ LB group right now features Micah Parsons, Anthony Barr, Jabril Cox, Leighton Vander Esch, and others. But it’s a position the team has shown a preference for on draft day, as restocking the shelves is always top of mind. Next year, Noah Sewell- the younger brother of Lions offensive lineman Penei and Saints linebacker Nephi- could be a name worth remembering.

Inaugural 'blue carpet' kickoff event announced :: The Mothership

The Cowboys continue to be made-for-TV… even if it’s by their own doing. For the first time ever, the team will launch the upcoming season with an awards show in prime time. The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff event will be hosted by Michael Irvin and feature player introductions as well as conversations with franchise alums and appearances by several Cowboys legends. The event, to be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, will take place Aug. 25, the night before the team’s preseason finale versus Seattle.

Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch pulls off insane between-the-legs goalpost dunk :: Give Me Sport

Maybe Micah Parsons can’t actually do everything. When he and Leighton Vander Esch challenged each other to a dunk contest using the goalposts, it was the fifth-year veteran who came out on top, executing a pretty ridiculous through-the-legs-and-over-the-rim maneuver.

