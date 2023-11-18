Cowboys News: Stadium takeover before the break’s over, Lamb to Canton

The Cowboys Week 11 matchup with Carolina is a road game in technicality only. Panthers head coach Frank Reich says his team is preparing as if it’s the Panthers taking a journey into enemy territory. That’s got to be a tough existence.

America’s Team travels, and so does wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, whose chasing franchise records for the Cowboys as the season continues. He’s been on a tear over the last few weeks, and his gloves earned a spot in Canton.

Young talent continues to shine for Dallas, as cornerback DaRon Bland has become one of the best in the NFL. He’s always around the ball, and it’s something that started long before his pro career did.

On the other side of the ball, the running back conversation is always complicated, and Tony Pollard is the latest to catch the wrong end of the stick. All this, plus predictions for the game and more in the latest News and Notes.

Cowboys fans expected to invade Charlotte; Panthers practicing silent count for home game :: Cowboys Wire

‘America’s Team’ isn’t the namesake for no reason. Dallas fans are expected to take over Bank of America Stadium, and Panthers coach Frank Reich is working on silent counts with the team because of it.

Pollard's performance shows position's volatile nature for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Running back is a revolving door in this era of the NFL. Pollard’s decline in 2023 fits the mold of paying a talented back, and then play falling with it.

5 things to watch when the Cowboys travel to play Carolina :: Blogging the Boys

Taking on a struggling Panthers team, this should be a week for the Cowboys to flex their muscles and we’ll have to see how the No. 1 pick continues to battle through adversity.

How Cowboys' DaRon Bland became a pick-six machine :: ESPN

The ball hawk traits synonymous with Bland started long before he wore the Star. It dates back to his time at Central Catholic High School, where he made it a common occurrence.

CeeDee Lamb's gloves make Hall of Fame after record-setting performance vs Giants :: Cowboys Wire

With Lamb becoming the first wide receiver in NFL history to have 10 catches annd 150 yards in three-straight games, his gloves are headed to Canton to enshrined for the accomplishment.

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Panthers staff predictions :: The Mothership

It’s a clean sweep from the Cowboys staff writers before the trip to Carolina. That doesn’t mean it’ll be perfect, and they believe the Panthers defense could cause some fits early.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb on pace to break Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's single-season records: Would mean 'a lot' :: CBS Sports

The honors are piling up for Lamb, who could enter more rare air in 2023. Taking a look at The Playmaker’s franchise record, the Cowboys star could leapfrog his single-season numbers from the golden age.

Cowboys at Panthers, Week 11: More run game progress, blowout possibility and predictions :: The Athletic

In what’s an expected blowout, there’s still plenty to watch for Dallas in Week 11. Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf give their predictions and answer key questions about the Cowboys heading into the closing stretch.

3 biggest Cowboys surprises at the halfway point of 2023 season :: The Landry Hat

There’s been a lot of pleasant surprises for the Cowboys in 2023. One of them is the elite quarterback play as of late, matched with two young defenders catching fire.

