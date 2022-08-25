Cowboys News: Smith’s injury shakes things up in a bad way, Gallup hope continues

The return to The Star after spending training camp in Oxnard hasn’t been a good one for the Cowboys. Dallas lost their star left tackle on Wednesday to a “severe” left hamstring injury that could derail his 2022 season for multiple months. This leaves Matt Waletzko at the position, forcing the Cowboys into the trade market.

On the bright side, wide receiver Michael Gallup is starting the 2022 season off of the PUP list, signifying a potential return in the first four games of the season for the newly-extended receiver.

Dallas found their kick returner for the foreseeable future in wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, and Bob Sturm breaks down the electric returns in SoFi Stadium while looking forward for the USFL MVP.

Expectations for the defense in 2022, the biggest move Dallas made in the offseason and Mike Mcarthy’s new love for Oxnard in the latest News and Notes.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffers major hamstring injury, could be sidelined months :: Cowboys Wire

Smith’s latest injury occurred in front of a packed house of an open-to-public practice and now the Cowboys will be in a scramble to find a replacement.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't start season on PUP list :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have optimism that one of their biggest weapons will make an early return in 2022. Jerry Jones confirmed that wide receiver Michael Gallup won’t be on the PUP list to start the season, opening the door for him to play in the first four games of the season if he is healthy.

Cowboys special teams can elevate them with nights like this: Inside both TD returns :: The Athletic

Dallas may have struck gold with USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin and Bob Sturm is here to break down the speedster’s pair of return touchdowns. From the impressive blocking to moves that embarrassed Chargers defenders, Turpin can put special teams’ units on notice in 2022.

California Convert: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy 'wouldn't leave Oxnard until we have to next year' :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys head coach, who was once anti-Oxnard training camp, has changed his mind about spending time near the beach. Mike McCarthy pulled back on his initial comments and says nerves led him to be skeptic, but that went out the window after spending two training camps in California.

The Cowboys defense will definitely regress in 2022, but not by much :: Blogging the Boys

After a season ranked first in weighted defensive DVOA and 34 takeaways, it’s hard to expect that same production in another season. That said, it will likely be a lesser season from the defense, but not because they won’t be great.

Every NFL Team's Best Move of the 2022 Offseason :: Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report names the best move from every NFL team in the 2022 offseason. For Dallas, it’s re-signing safety Jayron Kearse. The 28-year old started 15 games for the Cowboys and they retained him on a two-year deal to lead the backend of the defense.

Cowboys Sitting Starters vs Seattle, QB Will Grier to Play Heavily :: Inside the Star

Dallas is opting for a careful mindset for the preseason, sitting the starters for all three games to keep them fresh and minimize risk for injuries with a big pair of games to start the regular season with the Buccaneers and Bengals back to back.

