Cowboys News: Smith, Diggs injury updates, Cooper talks Gruden, Quinn shows trickery

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys collectively gasped after hearing about the MRI Tyron Smith had on his neck. The team is being precautious with his history of neck issues but he’s currently set to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Trevon Diggs reeled in his sixth interception of the season against the New York Giants, but also banged up his ankle during the game.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has the Cowboys’ defense playing strong through the first five games. What’s been the secret to his formula? WR Amari Cooper speaks on his former head coach in Oakland who’s out of the league, the effectiveness of running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as a one-two punch, whether or not Trysten Hill is on borrowed time in Dallas, and more in news and notes.

Ground And Pound: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard Ranked in the Top 10 in Rushing Yards :: Inside The Star

Link

The Cowboys are second in the NFL at 172.8 yards rushing yards per game. Unlike most teams, the Cowboys don’t have just one running back putting in work, they have two. Elliott and Pollard are both averaging over five yards per carry on the season and rank third and 10th in rushing through the first five games.

Trysten Hill will have a hard time returning to the Cowboys roster, if he ever does :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Defensive tackle Hill hasn’t been on the field for the Cowboys in a year after tearing his ACL. Rookie Osa Odighizuwa, Brent Urban, and Carlos Watkins have provided quality play so far in 2021 and Neville Gallimore will be making his return soon. There have been no signs that Hill is anywhere close to returning to the field, and even if he does, his role may be non-existent.

RB Index, Week 6: Browns, Cowboys lead NFL's top five rushing duos :: NFL.com

Link

Story continues

Elliott and Pollard have spearheaded the Cowboys’ offense over the last four games. They both rank in the top 10 in rushing, making them the only running back duo in the league to achieve that. NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew provided his list of top running back tandems and the combination of Elliott and Pollard was right at the top.

Dallas Cowboys: The true power of their high-octane offense :: The Landry Hat

Link

The Cowboys’ defense is turning heads after they were the worst units in team history a season ago. However, offensively the Cowboys have been lighting up the scoreboard with several players contributing in a major way. Joey Pollizze explores the avenues by which the Cowboys’ offense has been able to exploit defenses this season.

Film room: How Dan Quinn disguises Cowboys’ coverages; why Jaylon Smith was no longer a fit :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The emergence of the Cowboys’ defense has been a welcomed surprise in Dallas. They have done so by disguising their looks pre-snap and have kept offenses off-balance. Also, with versatility being a sticking point in Quinn’s defense, former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith’s days were numbered in Dallas.

Mailbag: Not Afraid Of Third-And-Long Anymore? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link

Nick Eatman and David Helman discuss how the Cowboys’ offense has been able to overcome long downs and distances with how explosive they have been. Also, with the Patriots on deck for Sunday and their tendency to be prepared in all three phases of the game, the guys talk about how special teams could be a huge factor.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reveals why he has no signature sack dance :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Parsons has wasted little time making an impression on the pro level. However, one thing that won’t be seen after he makes a sack is a celebration dance which is common in today’s NFL. The reason why is his father who instilled in him at a young age not to celebrate everything he does.

Cowboys' Tyron Smith limited at Thursday's practice with neck injury :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Say it isn’t so. Smith missed 14 games in 2020 due to neck surgery. On Thursday, he was a late addition to the Cowboys’ injury report, with a neck issue. However, the MRI he had has been labeled as precautionary, and barring a setback he’s expected to play this Sunday against the Patriots.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper calls ex-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden ‘impulsive’ in wake of email scandal :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Many people across the NFL landscape have given their opinions on the racist and homophobic comments by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden that were found in emails spanning seven years. However, Cooper played nine games under Gruden and feels the impulsive nature of his former coach did him in.

Ankle injury 'not of high concern' for Trevon Diggs, says Cowboys' Mike McCarthy :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Diggs snagged his sixth interception of the season against the New York Giants last week. However, he also missed practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday due to an injury issue, but head coach Mike McCarthy says it’s nothing to be concerned about.

1

1