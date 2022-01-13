Cowboys News: Slowing Samuel, reaching full strength, ratings dominance

Four days before the Cowboys’ wild-card matchup with the 49ers, Dallas is welcoming back some of their biggest pieces in left tackle Tyron Smith and linebacker Micah Parsons, who added to “The Lion” lore in his press conference. Quarterback Dak Prescott earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his five-touchdown performance and he’ll look to carry the momentum into the playoffs with his team near full strength.

On the defensive side of the ball, San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel poses a big challenge but Dan Quinn has a gameplan ready that could include extra playing time for physical rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph to make sure the San Francisco receiver doesn’t get loose with the football in his hands. The Cowboys dominated the TV ratings again in 2021 and it should be the sam for Sunday’s matchup that features imperative physical matchups for Dallas to extend their season into the divisional round.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott named NFC Offensive Player of Week for 3rd time :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Prescott has feasted against the division during the 2021 season and his career-high five passing touchdowns in the regular season finale earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. It was a dominant performance as the club looks to drive the momentum into the playoffs.

Rookie CB Kelvin Joseph to start for the Dallas Cowboys? :: SportDFW

Link

Going against the San Francisco 49ers, everyone on the Dallas defense will be required to step up in the physical department. Joseph is a willing tackler at the cornerback position and his expertise could be integral in the Cowboys’ success on Sunday.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith activated off of COVID list :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Dallas was missing a few big pieces due to COVID in Week 18 but the Parsons and Smith are now off the COVID list. The pair is back at practice and begins their tune-up for the 49ers with the team. Parsons admitted to suffering mild symptoms but says he’s back on track and ready to return after an off week the same way he did against Minnesota earlier in the week. Dallas fans can only hope.

Cowboys dominate TV ratings again, played in 5 of 10 most-watched games of 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys aren’t called “America’s Team” for no reason. Dallas topped the ratings in the NFL, holding five of the top ten spots and reminding the league why primetime games are the norm, and a must.

Best NFL players at every position in 2021: Highest-graded veterans, rookies and surprises :: ESPN+

Link (paywall)

The Cowboys earn honors with the best player at multiple positions according to PFF’s ratings and ESPN put together the rankings. Per usual, Parsons swept the linebacker position and right guard Zack Martin earned the top spot with another strong season in a surefire HOF career.

Injury report: Cowboys near full strength; 49ers' LT misses practice :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Dallas is reloading their full roster ahead of their playoff opener while San Francisco could be without one of their biggest pieces. Trent Williams missed practice with an elbow injury and his status for Sunday is in question, opening up potential for the Cowboys’ pass rush.

Can the 49ers bully a lion? No way, says Dallas Cowboys rookie star Micah Parsons :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Parsons has been a poet throughout his rookie season in press conferences and nothing’s changed in playoff prep week. Donned “The Lion,” Parsons described his week off and how he won’t be stopped any time soon.

Dan Quinn also broke down the matchups with the 49ers’ offense and what he expects to see on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 matchups to watch in the Wild Card Round for the Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging The Boys

Link

How will Quinn slow down Samuel? Can Dallas slow down Nick Bosa? Will Cedrick Wilson continue his impressive season into the postseason? Brian Martin breaks down three big matchups for Sunday that could decide the result in the Wild Card round.

Dallas Cowboys Sounds from the Sideline - Week 18

3 Ways the Cowboys Can Contain Deebo Samuel in Wild Card Game vs. 49ers :: Bleacher Report

Link

Samuel has been on a tear during the 2021 season and his next target is the Dallas defense, so how can they slow him down. He makes a living off his YAC yards and the Cowboys have to bring him down on the first tackle and keep him under a microscope in Kyle Shanahan’s offense that features a lot of misdirection.

