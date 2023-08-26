Cowboys News: Shanahan talks dealing Lance, the word reacts ahead of preseason finale

The Cowboys continued their aggressive offseason approach deep into the preseason. With former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on the trade block, Dallas secured a developmental quarterback for a Day 3 pick. There’s a lot to unpack with the move, and no, it doesn’t threaten quarterback Dak Prescott.

Preseason is coming to a close with the Cowboys final tune-up Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders and there’s a mix of storylines. Who will step up with DeMarvion Overshown going down? Has Kelvin Joseph figured it out?

With the names rising and competition all across the field for Dallas, some veterans could be casualties in a trade. Who could be on the chopping block, preseason thoughts and all the analysis on the addition of Lance in the latest News and Notes.

Instant Analysis: Cowboys trade for Trey Lance, here's what it means :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys added a former No. 3 pick to boost the quarterback room and no, Prescott is not a reason for it. Our own K.D. Drummond breaks down the move and what it means for the room.

Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers traded Trey Lance to Cowboys :: Niners Wire

The 49ers played their final preseason game on Friday night, so head coach Kyle Shanahan was available for comment following the trade. For what it’s worth, he says Lance didn’t ask to be traded.

Shanahan said Lance didn’t request a trade, and that the deal didn’t happen because of an irreparable rift in the relationship between the QB and the team. “We were good,” Shanahan said. “I actually had a great conversation with him today. Had a tough conversation when I told him he didn’t win the second job. Today was much easier just going through it the last couple days with him, but no. There was nothing to fix. It was what it was. And I told him when I told him he was gonna be the three if he could find another opportunity that was good we’d allow him to do that. And he did. And we feel he’ll be better for it and we feel we will too.”

How the Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance impacts Dak Prescott :: ESPN

Todd Archer checks in and explores the angle of Lance potentially being a level of insurance should things go wrong with a Prescott extension. Also he talks about Dallas’ reclamation project expertise.

The Cowboys had a second-round grade on Lance, who went No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft, per multiple sources. They have been willing to give chances to high draft picks that have not panned out on other teams over the years, like offensive tackle Marc Colombo, a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2002 who was beset by injuries. The Cowboys signed him in 2005, and he was their right tackle for the next five seasons. Hooker, a former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, is another example. Those two proved they could play. Can Lance actually play? Nobody — even the Cowboys — knows. But the Cowboys’ risk is only a fourth-round pick.

Mike McCarthy might be the worst possible option for Trey Lance's future development :: Touchdown Wire

Not everyone is on board with Dallas’ side of things. Doug Farrar doesn’t believe in head coach Mike McCarthy’s ability to groom Lance and its rooted in not believing McCarthy is capable of leading a modern offense.

Lance, who the 49ers traded to the Cowboys on Friday for a 2024 fourth-round pick, goes from Shanahan, the greatest disruptor of defenses of his era, to McCarthy, who hasn’t been a primary shot-caller for years, and was consistently bailed out by Aaron Rodgers when he was. Kellen Moore was Dallas’ primary offensive shot-caller through most of McCarthy’s time as the Cowboys’ head coach, and he’s left to be the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. McCarthy’s most able offensive lieutenant now is Brian Schottenheimer, primarily known for designing run games. When McCarthy was the Packers’ head coach from 2006 through 2018, he started off with an offensive design that was equal parts West Coast passing game and multi-formation run concepts. It was pretty cool. But over time, McCarthy reduced his playbook until all he had was a bunch of 11 personnel frosting and a cake made of the kinds of isolation routes and slant/flat purgatories that did very little to help his quarterbacks.

Cowboys 90-man roster, unofficial depth chart ahead of Raiders exhibition game :: Cowboys Wire

With the final preseason tilt on the slate, take a look at the full Dallas roster and a depth chart to get a good idea of where the team stands at each position before it’s time for cuts to be made.

3 things to watch for in Cowboys preseason finale vs Raiders :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas ends their 2023 preseason tune-up with the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s still some to be ironed out for the Cowboys and the loss of Overshown begs the question of who will step up in his absence? This and more from our own Mike Crum.

Why did Cowboys trade for Trey Lance? How 49ers got it wrong :: ESPN

Bill Barnwell checks in from the angle of the 49ers giving up on Lance way too early, but also wondering if Dallas is the right fit for the young signal caller.

At 19 years old, he ran for 1,100 yards and threw 28 touchdown passes without a single interception, and the Bison went 16-0 to win the FCS national title. Even allowing for the level of play, it had to have been one of the most impressive redshirt freshman seasons in college football history. What happened next is hard to believe. A global pandemic shut down the world and limited Lance to one game in 2020. He declared for the draft and was selected by the 49ers at No. 3 overall — they gave up a huge haul to move up the board — but a preseason injury to his right index finger prevented him from getting consistent reps in practice in 2021. He started two games as an injury fill-in for Jimmy Garoppolo, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and running for 168 total yards. Given the QB1 job last season, Lance started Week 1 in near-unplayable mud in Chicago and then broke his right ankle in the first quarter of Week 2 against Seattle.

7 Cowboys veterans who could be on the trade block :: Cowboys Wire

It’s a competitive roster for America’s Team and with the depth around the squad, there’s some veteran contributors that could end up being trade pieces. From edge rusher Dorance Armstrong to cornerback Jourdan Lewis, it’s familiar faces who could be on the move.

New documentary shows Cowboys' draft night debate over Mazi Smith, offensive lineman :: Cowboys Wire

It’s rare to see what went into the final decision on draft night, and a glimpse from NFL Draft: The Pick shows how Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass ultimately selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the No. 26 pick.

Jalen Cropper looking for big preseason finale Saturday :: The Mothership

With the pressure on after being undrafted, wide receiver Jalen Cropper is presented a big opportunity in the final preseason game. Considering cuts are around the corner, he’s looking to prove Dallas right for bringing him in for camp.

Point/Counterpoint: Cowboys will go heavy at some positions, but it always comes with a cost :: Blogging the Boys

The Dallas defense is loaded with depth, almost too much in the preseason. With the talent that Dan Quinn has at his disposal, it may force the Cowboys to go heavy on that side with final cuts, but it comes with concern.

Dallas Cowboys’ preseason finale: 10 players we’re watching :: The Athletic

Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf combine to present their list of Cowboys they’ll be watching Saturday night, including WR Jalen Brooks.

The top four wide receiver spots seem solidified between CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert. But after that group is KaVontae Turpin, Brooks and Simi Fehoko. Brooks has a chance to solidify his spot with a strong showing Saturday night. There were some days in Oxnard, Calif., when the seventh-round pick out of South Carolina really stood out. He didn’t look as comfortable in Dallas’ first preseason game, only recording one catch on five targets. He had one catch on two targets at Seattle. He should get a lot of work against the Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys mailbag: Chauncey Golston vs. Viliami Fehoko, Isaiah Land's fantastic start and more :: Pro Football Focus

John Owning takes a look at what the fans want to know, and him focusing on his specialty, defensive line technique gives good insight into the potential of Golston and Fehoko.

Golston is a bit longer and does a much better job playing into blocks. He uses those 34.75-inch arms to control and create separation from blockers, enabling him to shed when need be to pursue the ball carrier or make the tackle. Golston thrives at attacking leverage points, especially the blocker’s wrist, to provide him access to the blocker’s edge to continue upfield. Golston is also a patient and assignment-sound defender, as he rarely gets caught too far upfield and always does his best to clog his gap . . . Fehoko, on the other hand, is the pure embodiment of aggressiveness. He relentlessly attacks upfield to create impact plays for the defense. While this can get him in trouble at times due to the lack of gap integrity, leading to fissures in the wall Dallas tries to create at the line of scrimmage against the run, it also enables him to create big plays that put offenses off-balance. Moreover, while Golston thrives at controlling blockers with his length, Fehoko is a bit slipperier at the point of contact, as he tends to struggle to shed when engaged at this point in his young career.

Trey Lance Trade Details: Why 49ers Decided To Trade QB to Cowboys :: Pro Football Network

Another breakdown of Lance just not getting the opportunity to develop in San Fran.

Lance’s story with the 49ers is one of simple bad luck. We’ll never truly find out if Lance would have not only fit in Shanahan’s offense but taken one of the league’s best play designers to an entirely new and more explosive level. Lance needed more reps in college. He didn’t get them. He needed more reps once he got to the NFL. Injuries and Mr. Irrelevant taking a team to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance made sure he never got them. Meanwhile, the 49ers were simply too good to allow Lance the time he needed to develop. They were reportedly willing to take their lumps as Lance grew under center in 2021, but his injury and the club’s subsequent playoff success changed all that. With one of the league’s best rosters in place, San Francisco could no longer afford to wait for Lance to develop.

