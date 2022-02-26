Cowboys News: Senior Bowl watch list, coaching addition, former players get 2nd chance

Just a few days away from the 2022 NFL scouting combine, what big names should Cowboys fans be eyeing? The list includes a pair of national champions who could jumpstart the defense.

Beyond the draft, Dallas needs to make some changes to improve in the offseason and break the trend of boring free agency pickups from the Joneses. Opening up the checkbook like the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams could lead to another ring for Jerry Jones.

Former Cowboys linebacker Joe Bowden has joined the staff and he will work with a young group that includes Micah Parsons, who lobbied for offensive snaps during the 2021 season, could he see any in 2022?

With the USFL’s draft concluded, several former Dallas players got a second chance in pro football and it could be a gateway back to the NFL, maybe even the Cowboys. Here’s a look at the latest news and notes.

Time is right for Cowboys to alter offseason approach, change untrusting ways :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The struggles for the Cowboys over the last couple decades have constantly repeated themselves and a failure to take risks and go all-out always came back to bite them.

Ben Grimaldi gives an outlook on the offseason and how Dallas needs to throw caution to the wind, don’t expect it though.

NFL free agency rankings for 2022: Chris Godwin, Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller among our top 150 players :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

The 2022 free agency cycle is full of stars and deep as ever with playmakers who could turn into household names in the right system.

The Athletic has their full 150-player rankings as free agency gets closer.

WR Lance Lenoir, RB Mike Weber among former Cowboys with second chance in USFL :: Cowboys Wire

Link

With the USFL having their inaugural draft, a slew of former Cowboys have another shot at pro football. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir is one of a few former Dallas players that were selected.

It has officially been 33 years since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

Story continues

Link

It’s now been 33 years since Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys. Two championships and a billion-dollar stadium later and Dallas has to be thankful for how Jones has turned the team into a business machine.

Now, it’s time to get back to winning like the 1990s.

In uncertain WR room, Simi Fehoko eyes bigger role in Cowboys offense in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Surrounded by a group that could be entirely different in 2022, what does it mean for a receiver like Simi Fehoko who saw very little snaps in 2021?

Todd Brock breaks down Fehoko’s comments about the WR room and how it could be a blessing in the stars for the Stanford product.

Rank'Em: Best Kickoff Returns In Cowboys History :: The Mothership

Link

Running back Tony Pollard has etched himself into Cowboys history with his heroic kickoff return success, but where does his big touchdown return stack up compared to the biggest in team history?

Spagnola: Don't Let This Defense Off The Hook :: The Mothership

Link

While the offensive woes were the main reason for Dallas’ failure and the defense was the talk of the town, you can’t sit back and expect things to be perfect in 2022.

The Cowboys defense wasn’t perfect in 2021 and free agency could lead to a defacing at big positions.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says He's Lobbied Coaching Staff to Play Offense :: Bleacher Report

Link

Who says Micah Parsons can’t play defense? The Defensive Rookie of the Year admitted to lobbying to play some offensive snaps but it never came to fruition.

Considering he won the fastest-man race at the Pro Bowl, why not?

Report: Cowboys adding former LB to coaching staff :: Cowboys Wire

Link

With a young and promising linebacker group, the Cowboys have added former Dallas linebacker Joe Bowden to the staff,

Bowden’s role isn’t certain with the Cowboys’ linebacker coach spot already filled so it could be a brand new role for Bowden to help improve the defense.

6 defensive prospects the Cowboys will be watching at the NFL Combine :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Who should you have your eyes on during the 2022 NFL Combine? David Howman’s got you covered with six prospects who could open eyes with their performances, including Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey and Georgia’s Quay Walker.

1

1