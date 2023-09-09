Cowboys News: Season predictions, McCarthy vs Daboll, friend vs foe

The Dallas Cowboys are just a day away from beginning their 2023 season. in a primetime matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Confidence is high with predictions leaning to Dallas, and it’s reflected in the advanced stats.

Looking at some key matchups, Mike McCarthy has his work cut out for him against Brian Daboll as he takes over the reins on offense. Penn State brothers will meet as linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Saquon Barkley square off, but the Cowboys’ star is vowing to pull no punches against his fellow Nittany Lion.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has the opportunity to move the needle this year, especially in the contract discussions, as the price keeps moving up for quarterbacks. It’s a perfect storm, as the blitz-happy Giants have to take on one of the game’s best against extra rushers. The reintroduction of the deep ball, an injury update for SNF and more in the latest Cowboys News and Notes.

Cowboys 2023 game-by-game season predictions :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys are just a day away from beginning their 2023 campaign and our own K.D. Drummond has high hopes for this team. That said, he sees this group taking a tumble at one point.

Cowboys scouting report: Breaking down the Giants defensive scheme :: Blogging the Boys

Link

An unstoppable force will meet an immovable object in the season opener. While Prescott is elite against the blitz, New York is pass rush-happy, so who will come out on top? More on the topic in this breakdown of the Giants defense.

Cowboys' Parsons eager to face PSU friend Saquon Barkley: 'Everyone gets the same smoke' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

It’s no love lost for college teammates when Parsons takes the field. He’s friends with Barkley, but that doesn’t matter to him when he’s wearing the Star. No different from other opponents, Parsons will be delivering the smoke.

Dak Prescott has Jerry Jones in contract checkmate — and Jerry knows it :: Pro Football Talk

Link

The leverage is in the hands of America’s Team’s leader. While Jones is known for his squeezing on money, Prescott has the reins as a contract discussion approaches. It’s just a matter of how much he wants to get.

Cowboys-Giants Advanced Stats: Dallas opens season No. 1 in DVOA :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The metrics are here for the Cowboys-Giants duel Sunday night. Looking at the matchup, Dallas has a gentleman’s sweep in the numbers and it bodes well for a opening victory.

Giants TE Darren Waller listed as questionable for Week 1 Cowboys clash :: Cowboys Wire

Link

While Dallas is dealing with injuries, New York has their fair share of problems with new Giant tight end Darren Waller. He’s questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, but it’s not anything worrisome in the long-term.

Why Giants have no chance at stopping Micah Parsons & Cowboys pass rush :: Voch Lombardi

3 key matchups for Cowboys at Giants in Week 1 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The clash in MetLife Stadium will be full of blockbuster matchups. Our own Reid Hanson breaks down some of the biggest, including the coaching chess match that reaches new heights with McCarthy at the wheel on offense.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys in 'as good shape as we've ever been' :: ESPN

Link

The season’s about to start, it’s time to drink that Kool-Aid. Jones is the leader of that party, as he detailed his confidence in Dallas heading into this crucial season for the franchise considering the talent across the roster.

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. NYG forecast for Week 1 :: The Mothership

Link

It’s a clean sweep as the Cowboys staff writers predict the season opener. Dallas has a lot of momentum behind them, and it’s a primetime opportunity to plant their flag in front of the national eyes.

Cowboys adding Brandin Cooks, adopting Mike McCarthy’s system should revive the deep ball :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Get ready for some fireworks. Lamb talked about the deep ball’s resurrection for the Cowboys and it’s a great sign, especially with the addition of wide receiver Brandin Cooks to this offense.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire