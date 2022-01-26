Cowboys News: Sean Payton’s decision makes waves in Dallas; latest on Moore, Quinn

The Cowboys didn’t even do anything Tuesday and were front-page headlines. With the announcement by Saints head coach Sean Payton that he’ll be stepping away after 16 seasons with the club, attention turned immediately to Dallas, where Payton has long been linked. The former Cowboys assistant is still close with the Jones family, leading many to assume that a reunion with America’s Team may be forthcoming for Payton. While it may be possible, it likely won’t be anytime soon, and it wouldn’t come cheap. It’s also been revealed that Payton almost jumped ship to Dallas three years ago, and it was only a news item involving an NBA superstar that soured the deal.

Elsewhere, Micah Parsons collects several new trophies for his man cave, Dan Quinn gets another callback, and Kellen Moore could be staying put at The Star after all. We’re grading rookies, forecasting shoppers for Dalton Schultz’s services, and investigating one off-the-wall recommendation for the Dallas coaching staff. All that, plus how Sean Payton could be replacing a Cowboys legend even if he stays off the sidelines next season. That’s all up in the News and Notes.

Sean Payton nearly became Cowboys coach in 2019; could it happen now? :: ProFootballTalk

According to Mike Florio’s new book, the Cowboys supposedly almost brought Payton to Dallas back in January 2019, just after the team’s loss to the Rams in the divisional round of the postseason. A behind-the-scenes deal after the Saints’ NFC Championship loss, though, was squelched when NBA forward Anthony Davis announced that he wanted out of New Orleans. Saints GM and Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Mickey Loomis decided he couldn’t be responsible for the city losing both A-list superstars, and the deal was suddenly off. Davis was traded to the Lakers, Payton signed a new contract with the Saints, and the Cowboys brought Jason Garrett back for what turned out to be his final season.

Sean Payton steps down as Saints HC, what this means for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Football fans were linking the Saints coach to the Cowboys long before Tuesday’s announcement that he was stepping away from the team he’s helmed for 16 seasons. If Jerry Jones is truly interested in finally reuniting with Payton in Dallas, the most likely scenario is to let 2022 play out with Mike McCarthy in place and Payton enjoying his break. But stranger things have happened, and 2023 could prove to be too long to wait for all involved.

Why Sean Payton's shadow will loom over Cowboys' Mike McCarthy :: ESPN

Both coaches have eerily similar records and just one Super Bowl win each on their resume, but Jerry Jones has lamented letting Payton go in 2006 ever since… 2006. Now with the ex-Saints coach looking for his next step and the stories of a mutual wish for a reunion well-known by all, everything in Dallas next season will be WWSPD: What would Sean Payton do?

Stand down, Cowboys fans -- Sean Payton won't come coach your team for free :: Saints Wire

New Orleans still owns the rights to Sean Payton for three more years. Any team that wants him as their new coach will have to pay… handsomely. What would it cost? When Tampa Bay similarly traded with Arizona to get the rights to head coach Bruce Arians after his one-year sabbatical, the price tag was just a sixth-rounder for Arians plus a seventh-round pick. The going rate for Payton would be significantly higher, likely multiple first-round selections.

Report: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore not expected to get head coaching offer :: Cowboys Wire

Despite sitting with four different clubs over the past two weeks, the offensive coordinator is not expected to get an offer to be the head coach this hiring cycle. According to a Tuesday report, “at least one hiring committee came away wondering if [Moore] has the commanding personality and leadership style to stand in front of an entire team and grab players’ attention.”

Dan Quinn to meet with Chicago for second HC interview :: Ed Werder (Twitter)

Sources: #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and #Colts DC Matt Eberflus now scheduled to travel to Chicago for second interviews with newly hired GM Ryan Poles for team’s head-coaching position. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 26, 2022

Cowboys' Micah Parsons among NFL's 101 Awards winners :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie linebacker was named a winner of the 101 Awards for the 2021 NFL season as NFC Defensive Player of the Year. A committee of national media members give out the honors- six in all- each season as part of the longest-running awards event dedicated exclusively to the National Football League.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons named Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of Year by PFWA :; Cowboys Wire

More hardware for the rookie phenom. Parsons has been voted both the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. Tony Dorsett and Ezekiel Elliott won the PFWA rookie honors in their first years; no other Cowboys defender has ever been awarded the DPoY honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Assessing the Cowboys' 2021 draft class :: The Mothership

Everybody knows getting Micah Parsons was like finding a winning lottery ticket. But the rest of the rookie class showed promise, too. Kelvin Joseph performed well in limited opportunities late, Osa Odighizuwa made the most of his chances in a solid campaign, and Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright recorded some notable plays. Jabril Cox had his season cut short by injury but could compete for a starting role in 2022.

Schultz to AFC South? Cowboys TE named top free-agent target of 2 different clubs :: Cowboys Wire

Schultz put up saliva-inducing numbers in a league where a big-time tight end can be a game-changer. With him entering free agency this year, a team like the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans could decide that Schultz is the missing piece that will get them over the proverbial hump… that is, if Dallas elects not to shell out for his continued services.

At some point, Cowboys organization has to get fed up with mediocrity :: Cowboys Wire

With 21 free agents to make decisions on, the Cowboys roster will look a lot different in 2022. That’s a good thing, because they’ll need to deliver different results than the 2021 squad put forth. The Cowboys have not have made it past the second round of the postseason in 26 years; it’s time for a new narrative.

Sean Payton is reportedly “at the top” of Fox’s list if Troy Aikman leaves, but there are other options for him :: Awful Announcing

Payton could spend the 2022 season in the broadcasting booth. Amazon is getting into the game, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has said he may end up there. If the Hall of Fame quarterback leaves Fox, the seat next to Joe Buck might go to Payton; he’s reportedly at the top of their wish list and has been even before his Tuesday announcement that he’s leaving the Saints.

Shaquille O'Neal: Cowboys should fire Mike McCarthy ... & hire Deion Sanders!! :: TMZ

The NBA legend is trying to play matchmaker for the Dallas Cowboys. During a recent podcast, the big man suggested firing Mike McCarthy and declaring it Prime Time once again in Dallas. “You want the Dallas back rocking,” O’Neal said. “Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out, Tweet it, dammit. TikTok it, Instagram it, OnlyFans it, put it out.”

2022 Offseason: 10 most important dates to watch for Cowboys, NFL including free agency, draft :: Cowboys Wire

From next week’s East-West Shrine Bowl to the franchise tag window that ends on March 8, the start of the new league year on March 16 to the first round of the draft on April 28, there’s plenty to fill the calendars of Cowboys fans who are ready for next year to begin as soon as possible.

