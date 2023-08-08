Cowboys News: Schoonmaker returns, Micah’s final rank, Dallas almost missed Gilmore

The Cowboys’ final full week in Oxnard got off to a busy start. A highly-anticipated rookie finally made his training camp debut, and the team moved on from one struggling specialist. Zack Martin continued his holdout, and not only does the team seem firmly entrenched in their position, history suggests that walking away from the table when it comes to a superstar and his money is only getting easier for Jerry Jones.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons learned where he finished in the players’ Top 100 poll, Mike McCarthy hints at how much playing time Dak Prescott will see in the preseason opener, and we find out Dallas almost lost out on getting Stephon Gilmore. Ronald Jones’s tough training camp continues with more bad news, the team announces its hometown practice dates, and we have highlights from the weekend’s Hall of Fame festivities for Chuck Howley and DeMarcus Ware. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Luke Schoonmaker on Cowboys camp debut: 'It felt great to play football' :: The Mothership

Link

The second-round draft pick was activated from the NFI list on Monday and took his first snaps of camp after battling plantar fasciitis. Schoonmaker worked in individual position drills, but the club likely won’t be too eager to rush him into action this Saturday during their preseason debut versus Jacksonville.

Cowboys release Tristan Vizcaino; sticking with Brandon Aubrey for now :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Explaining, “It’s never just a one-day deal,” McCarthy and the Cowboys sent Vizcaino packing a rough performance on Saturday. Aubrey hasn’t been a huge improvement (26 of 35 in camp), but McCarthy says he’s “excited to see” what the USFL champ does with all the reps to himself.

Cowboys kickers choking through camp for second straight year :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Vizcaino and Aubrey combined Saturday to go just 9-of-15 on their kicks, but a team exec called an impending free agent workout “unlikely.” It was at precisely this point last year- 34 days before the season opener- when the Cowboys finally went outside to sign Brett Maher after Lirim Hajrullahu and Jonathan Garibay struggled through their 2022 camp competition.

Micah Parsons finishes 9th in NFL Top 100 :: NFL

.@MicahhParsons11 reacts to being ranked in the top 10 on the #NFLTop100. Stream the NFL Top 100 reveal show: https://t.co/7YSO8XHOAF pic.twitter.com/Pf9j13QWPs — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

Cowboys reportedly 'dug in' on Zack Martin contract holdout :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The eighth-highest paid guard in the league may stay in that spot for a while. Team insider Bryan Broaddus reports that the front office isn’t budging in the ongoing standoff with Martin over his contract. But it’s not hard to see a win-win solution in the future; turning 2025 from a void year to a guaranteed year could put more money in Martin’s pocket and also ease the cap charge for Dallas in 2024.

Warning for Zack Martin? How cutting DeMarcus Ware taught Cowboys’ Jerry Jones to move on :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

Ware was released in 2014 when he refused to take a pay cut, then went on to win a Super Bowl with Denver. It was a hard lesson for Jones, who had been known to hold on to favored veteran players too long because of personal relationships and sentiment. Since then, he’s moved on from Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others. So he may well be willing to do it again with Martin.

Dak Prescott not expected to play in first preseason game :: The Mothership

Link

The Cowboys are unlikely to expose Prescott to any risk by having him take the field in the first week of the preseason. “We talked about it, but I haven’t made a decision,” McCarthy said. “I’m leaning towards not. If I had to bet, I’d bet on no. But I don’t bet.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on starters playing vs. Cowboys in preseason: 'I anticipate them playing a drive or two' :: NFL.com

Link

The Cowboys haven’t revealed their personnel plans for Saturday’s preseason opener, but the Jags are preparing to trot out their A-team. Coach Pederson is prepping his starters to play “maybe a series or two this weekend.”

Already facing suspension, Cowboys RB Ronald Jones to 'miss some time' with groin injury :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The just-turned-26-year-old left Saturday’s practice early with what was later classified as a groin injury. Jones did not practice on Monday, with Coach McCarthy saying he’d be monitored to see when he might return. Jones is already facing a two-game suspension to start the regular season and is not guaranteed a roster spot.

Patriots reportedly sought reunion with Stephon Gilmore before his trade to Cowboys :: Boston.com

Link

New England was reportedly interested in bringing back the cornerback who won Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl while a Patriot. Gilmore called Dallas the “number one place” he wanted to land; the Cowboys got him from Indianapolis for a fifth-round draft pick.

NFL Hall of Fame ceremony: Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware reserved seats for former teammates who passed away :: CBS Sports

Link

As part of his emotional enshrinement speech, Ware pointed out a row of empty chairs in Canton. He reserved the seats, he explained, for teammates who had passed away far too soon, including Cowboys running back Marion Barber. “I held these seats in my heart for you guys here today,” he said before the Hall of Fame crowd. “Keep resting in peace.”

Hello, Chuck: Chuck Howley welcomed into the Hall of Fame with a shout-out from the crowd :: ProFootballTalk

Link

The linebacker’s son asked the crowd in Canton to shout a big hello to his Hall of Fame father, who he hoped was watching on television. Howley’s dementia prevented him from making the trip to Ohio to be honored in person.

Dallas Cowboys release training camp schedule for practices in Frisco :: Dallas Morning News

Link

Hometown fans who want to watch the team work will have several opportunities. The Cowboys will hold three practices at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco from Aug. 22-24. All sessions are free and open to the public.

Former Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr visiting Saints as a free agent :: Saints Wire

Link

The four-time Pro Bowler was scheduled to meet Monday with New Orleans about joining the Saints defense. He appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys last year, starting 10 of them.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire