Cowboys News: Schedule release, analysis rules the day

The release of the schedule is one of the most important dates of the NFL offseason, as it is the first day that fans learn exactly where and when their favorite team will be in action. Early on schedule-release day it was revealed the Cowboys would travel to Tampa Bay to kick off the season on Thursday Night Football, in what is sure to be one of the most watched games of the year.

Dallas has a number of exciting matchups and high-profile games, as well as the usual lot against their NFC East rivals. On paper, the Cowboys have one of the easiest upcoming schedules in the entire league but things in this sport are never as easy as they seem. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Cowboys 2021 schedule, including analysis, reactions, odds, predictions, and more.

2021 Dallas Cowboys schedule: Times, dates announced with 5 prime time games :: Cowboys Wire

Link It's finally here, the full 2021 NFL schedule. For the first time ever the regular season will feature 18 weeks. Find our who the Cowboys face each and every week.

Gut Feeling: Most Intriguing Parts of 2021 Schedule :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Four Dallas Cowboys staff writers, Mickey Spagnola, Rob Phillips, David Helman, and Nick Eatman each focus on one intriguing aspect of the recently released Cowboys schedule.

Dallas Cowboys' 2021 schedule: Road mettle to be tested in final games :: ESPN

Link ESPN's Todd Archer examines the Cowboys 2021 schedule. The Dallas reporter brings you his storylines to watch, his biggest takeaways, and a bold prediction.

Cowboys-Buccaneers open 2021 season on TNF, Brady-Prescott to duel :: Cowboys Wire

Link With the 2021 NFL schedule set to drop at night, the league gave fans a sneak peak by releasing the Week 1 schedule artier in the day. The Cowboys are in the marquee matchup, as they face Tom Brady ad the Buccaneers in the season opening Thursday-night game.

2021 NFL schedule: Best game each week, from Dak Prescott's return vs. the champs to an all-new Week 18 slate :: CBS Sports

Link Jared Dubin of CBS Sports gives his opinion of the best game for each of the 18 regular season weeks. As expected, the Cowboys make the Week 1 list for their game in Tampa. Dallas facing off against New Orleans is also Dubin's favorite Week 13 contest, and the Cowboys are honorable mentions on multiple other weeks.

2021 NFL schedule winners, best matchups, win total predictions: Experts make their picks :: ESPN

Link ESPN's NFL experts attempt to tackle the 2021 schedule. The crew announced their circled matchups, most anticipated rookie debuts, winners from this years schedule, Super Bowl predictions, and more.

Cowboys open as big road underdogs Week 1 vs Bucs :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Dallas Cowboys are one of Week 1's biggest underdogs as they travel to Tampa Bay. Find out all the latest gambling information on the kick-off matchup between the Cowboys and Bucs.

2021 NFL strength of schedule ranking for all 32 teams heading into the NFL's inaugural 17-game season :: CBS Sports

Link A strength of schedule is calculated by taking the total winning percentage from your collective opponents previous season. According to that metric, the Dallas Cowboys have the second-easiest schedule in the entire league. However, as fans know every schedule is difficult at some point and teams may drastically improve.

Don't hand the Cowboys a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers yet :: Cowboys Wire

Link After it was announced Dallas would take on the reigning Super Bowl champion in Week 1, some Cowboys fans chalked that up as a loss to start the season. Cowboys Wire's Ben Grimaldi is here to say not so fast, as he takes a deeper look at the electrifying matchup.

