Cowboys News: Sauce needs a bounce back vs Dallas? 2024 2-rd mock nets RB

The Cowboys and Jets will square off Sunday at AT&T Stadium, but the matchup doesn’t have the same flare it did a week ago. With Aaron Rodgers’ season over, New York is trying to pick up the scraps after scraping by with a win in Week 1. For Dallas, it’s about avoiding an upset, and also getting some payback for an embarrassing loss in 2019.

Looking at the game in detail, the marquee matchup is wide receiver CeeDee Lamb versus one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner. The Cowboys star is confident and detailed how he plans to make a statement in Week 2. Fellow Dallas receiver Michael Gallup had a quiet first week, but he’s primed for a bounce-back year after a full offseason.

Injuries are a concern for the Cowboys, not as much as the Jets, but there’s key pieces for Dallas on offense that might be out for the home opener. Updates on Brandin Cooks and Tyler Smith, the potential appearance of a former Cowboys kicker and quarterback Dak Prescott’s opinion on the grass vs. turf debate in the latest News and Notes.

Two days away from the Week 2 matchup with the Jets, Dallas is dealing with injuries to few key players on offense. While their absence isn’t certain, the Cowboys are likely to be without a couple offensive pieces.

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys vs. Jets :: The Mothership

For the second straight week in a row, the Cowboys staff writers have a unanimous decision. With Rodgers out, it was inevitable to take Dallas in the home opener.

Play-action, edge control among Cowboys-Jets key battlegrounds on Sunday :: Cowboys Wire

Taking on a prolific Jets defense, Reid Hanson breaks down three key matchups for the Cowboys Week 2 bout. From Lamb’s challenge to the New York linebackers, the Dallas offense will especially have their hands full.

2023 NFL bounce-back candidates: Can Stafford, OBJ rebound? :: ESPN+

While it was a quiet outing for him in Week 1, ESPN has Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup as their bounce-back player. Officially a year removed from his ACL injury, he can turn the page on the last two seasons.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb looks to 'make a statement' vs Jets CB Sauce Gardner :: Cowboys Wire

All eyes will be on Lamb and Sauce Gardner Saturday, even if they don’t matchup often. That said, the Dallas star plans to prove something against one of the NFL’s best with a statement performance.

Dak Prescott: I’m 100% a grass guy, my injury on turf plays a part in that :: Pro Football Talk

Following Rodgers’ season-ending injury, the discussion about grass versus turf ramped up yet again and Prescott put his foot down on the subject. Considering where he suffered a brutal injury, he’s a believer in grass fields to be the standard for the NFL.

4 keys to Cowboys avoiding a Jets upset in Week 2 :: Cowboys Wire

Considering the Jets quarterback situation, it would be an upset for New York to win in AT&T Stadium. With that in mind, Mike Crum lists four keys for the Cowboys to avoid that possibility.

Aaron Rodgers rematch put on hold, but Cowboys still have demons to slay against Jets :: Blogging the Boys

The big fish might not be in the water this week, but Dallas still has unfinished business with this Jets team. Dating back to an embarrassing loss, the Cowboys can exorcise those demons from 2019.

Former Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein considered '50-50' for Jets in Week 2 :: Cowboys Wire

Greg “The Leg” Zuerlein has plenty of experience kicking in AT&T Stadium from his stint as a Cowboy. He may not have the chance to do so again Sunday, as he’s likely a game time decision for the Jets.

2024 NFL draft: Updated 2-round mock draft after Week 1 of the NFL season :: Draft Wire

The Cowboys grab a Tony Pollard replacement and augment their defensive interior

27 – Dallas Cowboys – RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

59 – Dallas Cowboys – DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Five bounce-back players for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season :: Touchdown Wire

The list includes a player looking to bounce back against the Cowboys and Daniel Jones, who looks to bounce back from what the Cowboys did to him in Week 1.

It hardly feels fair to call it a “down game” for the second year star corner, as an off day for Gardner feels like a good day for just about everyone else in the league. Regardless, Gardner gave up five receptions, on five targets, for 62 yards. This is the first time in Gardner’s career giving up over sixty yards on the field, and he yielded a career worst quarterback rating. With Aaron Rodgers out for the season, Gardner is going to need to return to shut down mode to keep the Jets in on low scoring affairs.

