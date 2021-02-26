Cowboys News: Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott, decisions decisions

Russell Wilson will accept a trade to Dallas? Well that’s certainly spicy but the team is still focused on getting Dak Prescott a new contract to continue as the franchise’s quarterback. What would it take to acquire the Super Bowl winner anyway?

Also of the utmost importance is the fixing the run defense. One player who will be part of things is linebacker Jaylon Smith; the fifth-year player can breath a little bit easier these days as it is believe he has job security heading into the offseason. ESPN’s Mel Kiper believes one rookie who can have an impact on the defense is cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Let’s take a dive into today’s news and notes and examine what the future holds.

Seahawks Russell Wilson identifies Cowboys as 1 of 4 teams he'd accept a trade to :: Cowboys Wire

Link There's been ramblings lately on how unhappy Russell Wilson is with the Seattle Seahawks organization. He hasn't demanded a trade, however, if one were to occur he's listed the Dallas Cowboys as one of his preferred destinations, according to EPSN's Adam Schefter.

Realistic trade packages for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson :: Pro Football Focus

Link If a straight Wilson for Prescott swap wouldn't work for Seattle, Dallas might send a couple picks to the Seahawks and then look to move Prescott elsewhere for a similar haul.

Hypothetical trade package The key here will be if Seattle is interested in Dak Prescott, who would first need to sign his franchise tag for $37.69 million. If so, this trade could be relatively close to equal. Prescott would of course need a huge extension immediately, even larger than Wilson’s from 2019. But Prescott is also five years younger than Wilson and could help Seattle not miss a beat. If the Seahawks would rather start over and stockpile draft picks, the Cowboys’ 2021 first-round pick at No. 10 overall is not a bad place to start. Another first-rounder in 2022 and perhaps wideout Michael Gallup could round out this trade package. Dallas in this hypothetical would then look to move Prescott elsewhere and recoup whatever capital they just gave up for Wilson.

Franchise tag and farewell for Dak Prescott would destroy the Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link After two years of failed attempts to sign Prescott to a long-term deal, the Cowboys are right back in the same position again as the deadline for the tag approaches. If no deal is reached by March 9 he'll be tagged for the second consecutive season. Ben Grimaldi highlights locker room dysfunction, inability to sign future free agents, and an uncertain future as reasons why the Cowboys need to get his deal done.

Gerald McCoy’s Foundation Donates 20K to Dallas Women’s Shelter :: Inside The Star

Link McCoy's time with the Dallas Cowboys ended prematurely with his release last August after a torn quadriceps muscle. However, he's still making an impact in the city of Dallas with his Patricia Diane Foundation by donating $20,000 to a local women's shelter in efforts to help with the aftermath last week's winter storm.

What's Next For D-Line: Fixing The Run Defense? :: DallasCowboys.com

Link There are no words to describe the Dallas Cowboys' defense last season. The team finished second in most rushing yards allowed. Part of the problem starts up front. Free agency could be one route the team may travel to help fix their defensive front.

Jaylon Smith reportedly safe as Cowboys consider cap clearing moves :: Cowboys Wire

Link One of the biggest obstacles the Cowboys face this offseason, is how to clear up cap space. One player who does not have to worry about his contract is linebacker Jaylon Smith. Early indications report Smith is safe despite his issues on the field.

Mel Kiper reverses, sends Cowboys a CB in latest 2021 mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link Mel Kiper has had a change of course. The draft expert originally had the Dallas Cowboys selecting offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. Now he currently has Dallas selecting Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II.

Progress Report: Spotlight Now Bright On CB Diggs :: DallasCowboys.com

Link DallasCowboys.com breaks down the rookie's season. Some positive highlights included his ability to lead the team in pass breakups and his high defensive rating. One of his lows included him missing four games due to a broken left foot.

Cowboys 2021 Draft Prospect: Davis Mills the hidden QB gem :: Fansided

Link While the Dallas Cowboys may not be looking for a quarterback yet, the team may have plenty of options in the draft if needed. One player who stands out is Standford QB David Mills. Mills might just be the hidden gem for Dallas.

